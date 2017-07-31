Yu Darvish Trade Rumors: Deadline Day

It’s quite possible that today is Yu Darvish’s last day as a member of the Rangers organization. The Texas ace has drawn interest from several teams, with the Dodgers the most prominently linked club. However, Darvish has also been tied to the Yankees and the Indians to varying extents. The Astros are also said to have checked in, though the intra-division roadblock makes that notion a bit tougher. We’ll track all of the latest Darvish chatter in this post between now and the 4pm ET non-waiver trade deadline…
- While the Dodgers have generally regarded as the favorites for Darvish, their talks with the Rangers have essentially reached an impasse, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. Los Angeles has reportedly been unwilling to part with the likes of top-ranked prospects Alex Verdugo, Walker Buehler and Yadier Alvarez for a half-season rental of Darvish, and it would seem that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has yet to budge in that regard.
Earlier Updates
- The Rangers and Indians have spoken about a “Yu Darvish for Francisco Mejia type” of deal, tweets Jim Bowden of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. Including Mejia, the consensus top catching prospect in baseball, would be a steep price for Cleveland to pay for a rental, though the wording of the report leaves some wiggle room for other pieces to potentially be involved. The 21-year-old Mejia is hitting .317/.367/.520 with 10 homers through his first 279 plate appearances in Double-A and ranked as baseball’s sixth-best prospect on Keith Law’s midseason list. MLB.com pegged him 16th overall, while Baseball America had him 18th. Cleveland is on Darvish’s no-trade list, though it remains possible that he could waive that right for a clearer shot at the postseason.
Comments
Do it JD
Don’t do it CA! Rangers can sign him in the offseason and keep the prospects Indians give them!
Do it JD!
Um yes please
As an Indian fan, I think trading Meija is a mistake. He is the Tribe catcher of the near future and way beyond.He is way better than Gomes and Perez. Lets hope Darvish rejects a trade to Cleveland. They dodged a bullet last year with Lucroy
I 100 percent agree
I don’t know, I just don’t trust Darvish to be that difference maker going forward. He’s been shaky this year….I know he’d improve any rotation, but is he really worth the asking price?
He’s had one really bad start. His win-loss record is crap because they don’t score for him. The guy is a legitimate ace and not many others I would rather have on the mound in game 7 of a playoff game.
One bad game? He’s got fairly torched in 3 of his last 8 starts – hence the ERA jumping from 3.03 to 4.01 over that stretch
Darvish is actually doing great this year. You can’t just go off win/loss because the Rangers haven’t scored for him at all this year. I believe Darvish has one of the lowest run support numbers in all of baseball this year. Darvish has had maybe two bad starts all year. the biggest problem with Darvish is he isn’t going to give you more than 7 innings in a game at best. I believe he averages 6 1/3 innings pitched a game this year.
If the Tribe lets meija go they better be getting darvish, beltre and mazara in return.
Don’t be ridiculous!
If anything Rangers are going to include Keone Kela in the deal who has 3 years on his contract remaining
That sounds about right
I love Darvish. But you can’t sell the farm for a rental. Look at the Price trade to Toronto.
Price got the Jays to their first playoffs in 22 years and Norris & Boyd have been mostly below average with Detroit. I would do that trade again 99 times out of 99 times.
Mejia is a legit elite prospect …… similar to Gleyber Torres last year.
I wouldn’t do it but if it means a real shot at a World Series title It is a compelling rationale.
I would imagine to haul in a prospect of that caliber the deal will have more than just Darvish going to CLE.
Probably takes a BP piece like Kela or Claudio plus someone like Gomez or Napoli as throw ins. I’m sure Tito would love to have Nap back in the clubhouse for a pennant push.
Then again this could all be smoke and mirrors to make the Dodgers blink.
You seriously think for an ace like darvish and a young arm in Kela + it would only take meija? You my friend are dillusional.
Obviously he’s the centerpiece and a couple others of lesser status would also come back to TX. I’m not your friend so go pound sand.
Look what the Whïťĕ sox got for Quintana I know he has an additional year but Eloy who is way better than Mejia.
They already have EE and Carlos
Darvish is a 5 inning pitcher that strikes out 10. He wears out a bullpen. I wouldn’t give a top prospect for him especially for 2 months of service. I would set my sights on Lance Lynn.
I am not going to argue that the Indians should trade Mejia for Darvish, but what you said is just incorrect. Even with his last horrendous start, he is averaging about 6 1/3 innings pitched per start this year. But let’s not let facts get in the way of our arguments, right?
Even if you assume that Darvish doesn’t last as long as other starters, with expanded September line-ups and stretched out October series, this is precisely the time of year when shorter outings hurts you less. His status as an expensive rental should be concerning, but a risk to the bullpen? Nah.
If the Tribe trades Mejia for Darvish, they’re gonna piss off many of their fans, me included.
Darvish is a rental, Mejia is the future.
Where did my comment disappear to?