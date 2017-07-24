Zack Burdi To Have Tommy John Surgery

July 24: Burdi will indeed undergo Tommy John surgery, Hayes tweets. The operation will be performed this week and figures to sideline the hard-throwing righty for the majority of the 2018 campaign.
July 14: White Sox pitching prospect Zack Burdi is believed to have suffered a UCL tear that will require Tommy John surgery, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago first reported on Twitter. While he’ll first receive a second opinion, indications are that he’ll join his brother — Twins prospect Nick Burdi — in the lengthy TJ recovery process.
The younger Burdi landed with the White Sox organization after following his brother in posting a stellar run with the University of Louisville. Chicago grabbed Burdi with the 26th overall pick in last year’s draft — quite a steep position for a relief pitcher.
At the time, prospect watchers believed that Burdi could move quickly toward the majors. His triple-digit heater, quality slider, and serviceable change give him the arsenal of a closer; surely, the South Siders used that lofty pick in expectation that he’d become an elite pen arm.
Burdi sprinted through the Sox’ system last year, reaching Triple-A in his first professional season. The expectation heading into 2017 was that he’d finish off his preparation and potentially get his first taste of the big leagues at some point later in the current season.
Even before the injury, though, there was perhaps some cause to pump the brakes on Burdi’s rise. He has allowed fifteen earned runs on thirty hits and seventeen walks through his 33 1/3 innings at Charlotte this year, though he has also racked up 51 strikeouts.
Still, the plan obviously was for Burdi to begin making an MLB impact sooner than later. While the rebuilding White Sox can deal with some delay, a major injury to a significant prospect obviously constitutes disappointing news. If he does indeed require a new UCL, the 22-year-old will likely miss the entire 2018 season — though perhaps an Arizona Fall League assignment next year could be possible.
leprechaun
Bad news for the kid but it still falls within Sox rebuilding time line. Besides he might now come back throwing even harder.
jdh52314
I was expecting this once news of Nick’s arm dropped. Given the circumstances, going through the ordeal along side your brother should be positive. Very big bummer though.
TwinsHomer
Let me get this straight. You expected Zack Burdi to have TJ because his older brother did? You’re a psychic!
wjf010
A little birdie told him.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Not completely out of the realm of possibility esp given that their genetics are similar and their UCL make up may be similar as well- i.e. thinner
jdh52314
yes!
hitless1
Hate to see this injury and hate to be so blunt, but as good as he may become, he’s expendable
nrd1138
This comment makes no sense, expendable how?
The guy was mowing down batters in nors. He is not expendable, not as a 2nd round pick. Now, it may be convenient that this occurs when the Sox really are not expected to need him, but hardly expendable.
pplama
Heal up quick, kid
Gonna need you in 2020.
Play the Game
That’s the bad part of putting all your eggs in one basket. So are loaded with young arms not many position players and arms get hurt.
sss847
so you’re saying they’re screwed because their 6th best pitching prospect and 10th best prospect overall got hurt? damn.
tjg25
pplama
The rebuild is 8 months old. The egg collecting has just begun.
nrd1138
Shortsighted much? IMO Burdi is hurt at the best possible time. It is not like the Sox were going to use him as a trade chip, he is not needed at the major league level yet, and the Sox are not forecast to be good for another 2-3 seasons. As this kind of injury is concerned (and likely surgery) this could not have come at a better time. By the time the team needs him he will likely be back from this injury fully.
Priggs89
Well that’s unfortunate
thump
TINSTAAPP
Pilzbrydroboy
I think it will be harder for hahn to trade kahlne after this news. He would really have to be wowed
IronBallsMcGinty
If a trade was proposed to him for Kahnle that he felt comfortable with, I doubt the news of Burdi would impact that decision.
Priggs89
Nah. They don’t need actual bullpen pieces for another couple years. Obviously he’s not going to give guys away for nothing, but if a good offer is on the table, he’ll take it. This injury doesn’t affect that at all.
nrd1138
Hahn has to be ‘wowed’ in any trade for his guys (rightly or wrongly Im sure in some homer fans viewpoint)
IMO Kahnle would be nice to keep around (I attribute the recent struggles to being overused by Renteria for most of the season) but if Hahn gets a good price, he will be gone. If Q can go, anyone can for the right price (well on the major league roster.. Maybe Anderson would be somewhat ‘untouchable’).
I’m sure Robertson could net a upper prospect or two from a team desperate enough for a closer.