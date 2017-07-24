Zack Wheeler To DL With Stress Reaction In Right Arm

The Mets announced that Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his right arm. Fellow right-hander Tyler Pill has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his spot on the roster.
Wheeler had a quick stint on the 10-day DL in late June due to tendinitis in his right arm, and he’s struggled since being activated from that most recent DL stay. The 27-year-old has been tagged for 11 earned runs (13 total) through 20 innings in his past four starts. When including his two starts prior to the last DL trip, Wheeler has a 9.89 ERA with 38 hits and 14 walks allowed in his past 23 2/3 innings.
The Mets didn’t include a potential timetable for Wheeler’s return, but they’ll presumably go with a rotation consisting of Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo, Rafael Montero and Pill for the time being.
Mikel Grady
Amazing what the Mets had for a rotation in 2015. Future looked so bright. Hope they all recover
slider32
I think it all goes back to the Mets over using all their pitchers a couple of years ago when they went to the world series. To me it shows that you build your team around position players first and then go get the pitching like the Cubs did,,and the Yanks are doing now. Pitchers are outlier, and you need to stagger the rotation with young and veteran pitchers. You need a killer pen too!
MathTeacher
Agreed! The Mets needed to spend a little money on a durable veteran or two. Hopefully they learn from this season and get a free agent pitcher this offseason
chino31
Jaime Garcia would have been a good signing for the Mets esp after not signing colon.
Pilzbrydroboy
bronxbombers
In other words the sky is blue another injury for wheeler and mets pitching
yankeeaddiction
The sad thing is if the Mets were in the NL central they would still have a shot. Mark my words- the Cubs downward spiral begins tonight. They are short on pitching and short on legit prospects to make any more moves. The time has come to trade Arrieta and Zobrist to try and obtain pitching depth. The 2017 Cubs are no where close to the 2016 version. Cubbies have to punt asap and look to next year and beyond. While 2017 may be a lost season for the Cubs, it does not have to be a wasted year. R.I.P 2017 Cubs.
Bleeding Blue&Orange
Your obsession with trolling Cubs fans is reaching new heights
ReverieDays
Meh, I think most of us know he’s just another troll on this poorly moderated site.
cincyfan5
It’s amazing. 4-6 months ago there were nowhere near this many trolls. Now it’s every article
TraderRyan9
Hearing verlander to cubs with jose albertos as one prospect in the deal
tim815
Fortune cookie or Magic 8-Ball? Or maybe a source.
donniebaseball
@TraderRyan9 If you’re going to say something like that, please source it.
agentx
TraderRyan9 contradicted the “breaking news” he posted in the “Pitching Rumors” story comments about three hours ago that “Sources close to me hear that Verlander is a Dodger. Deal will be announced sometime before the deadline.”
Then again, about 30 mnutes ago our man on the scene announced “Verlander to cubs, dodgers, or astros coming soon” in the Jaime Garcia story comments and then less than a minute after that wrote in the same comments section that it “Wouldn’t suprised [sic] me if verlander goes to the red sox.”
TraderRyan9 looks to have every base covered when it comes to “predicting” or “scooping” everyone on a supposedly imminent Verlander trade.
Cubguy13
Your name should be Cubsaddiction seeing as how interested you are in bringing them up on a non related post
bastros88
you have a somewhat unhealthy addiction to the cubs
slider32
No way, the Mets have 3 of the worst teams in baseball in their division, and they play them 18 times. This has given the Mets a false hope. The Braves and the Phils are rebuilding and won’t be this bad much longer.
pdubs2907
Dude just shut up already with the Cubs thing. We get it, you’re a pizza-faced virgin who thinks trolling is funny but honestly no one cares.
slider32
The truth hurts!
JKB
Yea the first place Cubs better be worried and quit. That is how Yankee baseball is played
bucketbrew35
Dude is lucky his arm hasn’t fallen off yet…so many injuries.
Blue387
We’re snakebitten, baby.
William
The Gods are Punishing the Mutts for something.
Maybe the Owners !
slider32
House of lies!
bleedblueandorange
Good
yankeefan4564
It suck that most of mets starting pitchers got hurt fun to see in 2015 beat the cubs also the cubs window is right now to about 2021 I dont they would repeat but to yankee addictions point dosent look like a dynstay
ReverieDays
Aaaaaand he’s done for. Classic Mets.
slider32
Mets better hurry up and trade Matz before he hurts his arm again.
Ruben_Tomorrow
I really believe he would be better off in the bullpen than a starting pitcher. He struggles after his first time through batting orders and has very high pitch counts early into his starts. Hopefully, the Mets consider this option before another team does and winds up like Andrew Miller.
daviebatz
Please fire the entire training staff. Even if it’s not their fault and the mets luck is historically this bad. It will give us met fans some hope for a healthier future
William
Dude , It starts with the Owner !
Fire him and start anew !
Colorado_d
I was so mad when the giants gave up wheeler for beltran. I guess now no one won that trade. He just can’t seem to stay healthy, but I don’t follow as much as I once did.
JoeyPankake
Honestly, the Giants probably won that trade. Beltran was a stud for them when he was on the field. Put up 1.1 WAR in 44 games. Wheeler has 2.2 WAR for his career, and that trade was in 2011.
rustyshackleford
Baffles me they went from the WS to this in a matter of two years esp given how young their starting rotation is