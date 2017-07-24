Zack Wheeler To DL With Stress Reaction In Right Arm

The Mets announced that Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his right arm. Fellow right-hander Tyler Pill has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his spot on the roster.

Wheeler had a quick stint on the 10-day DL in late June due to tendinitis in his right arm, and he’s struggled since being activated from that most recent DL stay. The 27-year-old has been tagged for 11 earned runs (13 total) through 20 innings in his past four starts. When including his two starts prior to the last DL trip, Wheeler has a 9.89 ERA with 38 hits and 14 walks allowed in his past 23 2/3 innings.

The Mets didn’t include a potential timetable for Wheeler’s return, but they’ll go with a rotation consisting of Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo, Rafael Montero and Pill for the time being.