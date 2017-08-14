2017 Opt-Out Clause Update

The last look we took at the handful of players with opt-out clauses following the 2017 season was more than a month ago, and a few of their situations may have changed since that early July check-in. Here’s an update on this group of potential free agents…
Trending Up
- Justin Upton, Tigers ($88.5MM from 2018-21): There have been plenty of suggestions that there’s no way Upton will walk away from that contract, but we’re not really sold on that notion. Upton was terrible in his first three months with the Tigers but is hitting .274/.352/.542 (137 wRC+) with 45 homers dating back to July 1, 2016. Over the past calendar year, he’s hitting .281/.366/.571 (148 wRC+) with 40 homers in 631 PAs. He’s been seven to nine runs above average in left field, per UZR and DRS, as well. Upton will play next year at the age of 30 and needs only to feel he can top Hanley Ramirez’s guarantee to opt out. Beyond that, he may simply like the idea of moving to a team that isn’t openly trying to pare back its payroll and retool for the future.
- Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees ($67MM from 2018-20): Tanaka’s home-run woes are an unequivocally troubling issue, but his numbers since the summer began are encouraging. Since May 26, Tanaka has a 3.99 ERA with 10.7 K/9, 1.9 BB/9 and a 47.6 percent ground-ball rate — good for a 3.12 xFIP and a 3.17 SIERA. The numbers are even better if you look at his past nine starts (3.00 ERA, 65 K, 12 BB, 57 innings). The health concerns are well known. Tanaka had a partial UCL tear in his rookie season but was able to avoid Tommy John, and he’s currently on the DL with what is reportedly some minor shoulder fatigue. The righty has averaged 2.2 HR/9 this year, but he’s also going to be just 29 years old next year. An opt-out looked highly unlikely two months ago but now looks entirely plausible, as long as this latest DL trip proves minor.
- Welington Castillo, Orioles ($7MM player option): Since last check, Castillo has absolutely raked. He’s batted .308/.345/.500 with four homers and three doubles in his past 84 PAs, and his overall batting line it up to .283/.319/.457 (103 wRC+). Castillo’s framing marks have improved from some of the worst in the league to roughly average (per Baseball Prospectus), and he’s halted an incredible 46 percent of stolen-base attempts against him in 2017. He should be able to top a one-year, $7MM deal with ease this winter.
Trending Down
- Greg Holland, Rockies ($15MM player option): Since our last check, Holland has reminded everyone that he is indeed mortal. In his past 11 2/3 frames, he’s coughed up eight runs on a dozen hits and six walks with 14 strikeouts. Six of those runs have come in his past two outings, but as long as that proves to be a blip on the radar, Holland still seems a safe bet to opt out. If he significantly fades in his first year back from Tommy John or lands on the disabled list, though, there’s at least a chance that he takes the option. Assuming he remains healthy, though, Holland will likely look to top Mark Melancon’s four-year, $62MM deal this winter.
- Johnny Cueto, Giants ($84MM from 2018-21): It’s been almost a month since Cueto last set foot on a Major League mound, as he’s been sidelined with a forearm issue that has significantly clouded his chances of opting out. Reports earlier in the summer suggested that a slow start wasn’t going to deter Cueto from opting out, but a month-long injury scare and an ERA in the upper-4.00s certainly might. Cueto, 32 in February, has a 4.59 ERA with 8.0 K/9, 3.2 BB/9 and the second worst ground-ball rate of his career (39.2 percent). FIP, xFIP and SIERA all peg him at 4.41 or worse.
Unchanged Since Last Check
- Matt Wieters, Nationals ($10.5MM player option): Wieters wasn’t hitting in early July, and he’s hitting even less now. His defensive reputation limited him to a two-year, $21MM deal with a player option after year one on the 2016-17 open market, and that was coming off a much better offensive season. Wieters seems extremely likely to take the $10.5MM in 2018.
- Ian Kennedy, Royals ($49MM from 2018-20): Kennedy’s results have improved slightly since the last opt-out update, but it’s hardly enough to make it likely that he’ll opt out of that significant guarantee. Through 120 innings in 2017, Kennedy has averaged 1.65 HR/9, tying a career-worst mark, while both his strikeout and walk rates have gone the wrong direction. He’s also missed a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury, and he’ll turn 33 this December.
- Wei-Yin Chen, Marlins ($52MM from 2018-20): No change here. Chen has scarcely been able to pitch in 2017 due to a reported partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. He’s reportedly still aiming for a late comeback, but that won’t be enough to give him the earning power to top his remaining guarantee.
Comments
tharrie0820
I think Upton would be crazy to opt out. The market for the corner positions/ Dh types hasn’t been good. Look at encarnacion, look at the weak return for JD Martinez (although completely different situations)
Steve Adams
Encarnacion was 34 years old with no defensive value and got $60MM. I’d argue that his case should actually be encouraging to Upton, who is four years younger and plays a solid left field.
Cespedes got $110MM over four years this past offseason when he was a year older than Upton will be this offseason.
JDM and Upton would impact each others’ markets, but Upton has much more defensive value. And after them, there’s a pretty huge drop-off in the corner outfield market.
padresfan
Solid? No
Decent left field? Yes
Todda1
Yea I watch the Tigers everyday and yes he’s solid in left. Didn’t realize there was that much of a difference between solid and decent anyways.
sngehl01
7 to 9 runs above average per UZR and DRS. That’s 3rd in the majors for left field. Yeah, you’re right, that’s not decent, that’s just plain good.
aff10
Steve, I know you guys have sources that indicate that it’s unlikely that he will opt – out, but that actually seems unimaginable, no? He’s probably the best LF in baseball, will be entering his age 30 season, and is arguably having a career year. I know the position player market is laughably weak, but is it crazy to think Upton could still match the 6/$120 M that he pulled from Detroit originally in the winter, assuming he finishes the year in typical fashion?
LA Sam
Tanaka ain’t goin nowhere ! With this season’s performance n that ticking time bomb of an elbow…..
dodgerfan711
Tanaka will probably do it because on the market he can easily top 67 mil. Cant see Cueto opting out.
oldschoolfan
As a Yankees fan, I hope he does. he is not worth that money as it is , he has been awful this season overall, and I would rather see that money freed up for other uses and/ or to get under the cap. he also seems one pitch away from TJ surgery- let him become someone else’s problem.
thegreatcerealfamine
Exactly School..I’ve got my fingers crossed he’ll walk. This winter the Yanks can rid them selves of this logjam of middle infielders by perhaps trading for even more starting pitching.
Phillies2017
Outfield market is extremely congested this offseason
Martinez, Carlos Gomez, Carlos Gonzalez, Lorenzo Cain, Bruce, Grandy, Jon Jay, Beltran and Maybin are all possible starting outfielders (Beltran moreso power DH, but you get my drift).
Definitely not enough suitors to pay all of them- Upton should stick around in MoTown.
Tanaka gets a QO if he opts out, clouding his value. Honestly, the market for SP’s looked a lot better in April as Arrietta, Cueto, Pineda etc. have all seen their stocks drop.
With Darvish ineligible to receive a QO, Tanaka probably ranks 3rd or 4th available. With his injury history, I don’t know if any team will be willing to give him more than what he has.
thegreatcerealfamine
Tanaka doesn’t fit the criteria for a QO if he opts out…
JDGoat
Upton would also be either the best or second best of the bunch. He’ll get his money
jmi1950
Where are the $$$$ for these guys. This yr will be a buyers market. Other than Castillo the rest need to stay put. LAD’s don’t need to spend. Other than a SP the NYY and Phils are waiting for Machado & Harper. The BoSox need to extend Betts, JBJ, Boegarts & Sale. Az, Wash, Cleve, Hou, LAA, SEA,SF, Det are maxed out Cubs $$ will go for SP’s. Most of the other teams are rebuilding or too cheap to pay top dollar.
Steven St Croix
Don’t see how Houston is maxed out. They have Correa, Springer, Altuve, and Keuchel all on the cheap right now. Also, Beltran and his $15 million will be off the books after the year.
ExileInLA
Mets will pay for Castillo, IMO – and for a short term deal for a CF (Jay or Gomez). But it’s not a good year to be a mediocre FA…
daviebatz
Unfortunately don’t think you’re right with them going for Castillo. They plan on sticking with d’arnaud. And I pray you’re wrong with the CF and they go for Cain.
kaehlaone
Seattle has $30M off the books in injured starters alone.
johnsilver
The 3 listed as unchanged are all Boras people and although it seems they should, in their best interests stay put next year? never count out Boras seeking something over the rainbow that does not exist.
crazy Jawa
With catcher sisco about to make it to the bigs, Castillo could also see some playing time reduced too if he stayed.
Patrick Macek
I thought I read the Tigers could not make a qualifying offer to Upton if he opts out. Is that the case? not that it would matter much they wouldn’t get much in return.
TheWestCoastRyan
According to the new CBA, a player may only receive a qualifying offer once in his career. This includes players who received one before the new CBA was passed. Justin Upton received a qualifying offer from the Padres after the 2015 season So no, he is not eligible to receive one from the Tigers if he opts out after this season.