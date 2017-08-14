AL Central Notes: Verlander, Miller, Lopez, Sox

Too often overlooked in the general talk about Justin Verlander’s contract serving as an impediment to a theoretical trade is the amount of leverage that Verlander’s no-trade clause gives him, opines ESPN’s Buster Olney. Verlander currently can’t become a free agent until after his age-36 season, but his recent return to form would give him the ability to hold out for a contract extension in order to green-light a move to another club. (One middle ground, speculatively speaking, could be to push for his $22MM vesting option for the 2020 season to be exercised in advance.) A strong finish could make that all the more true if the Tigers hold him and look to move him this offseason. Verlander’s last seven starts have resulted in a 1.71 ERA with 9.6 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9, though he’s still received some help in terms of BABIP (.229) and strand rate (91 percent) in that time.
More from the AL Central…
- Andrew Miller is scheduled to make a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday this week, and the Indians are expecting him to need just one appearance before being activated, per Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. If all goes well, that seems to point to a total of roughly two weeks on the shelf for Miller, who hit the disabled list back on Aug. 3. Hoynes also notes that outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall began a rehab assignment on Sunday, so he could return from a lengthier absence (on the disabled list since July 9) in the relatively near future as well.
- The White Sox will monitor Reynaldo Lopez’s workload over the rest of the season, manager Rick Renteria tells Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times, though the skipper declined to divulge a specific innings cap on the ballyhooed young righty. “I think everybody is very cognizant of pitch counts,” said Renteria. “Like we talked about last night, he has wipeout type stuff. He can strike out a lot of guys. Those guys tend to elevate in their pitch counts sometimes. We will be mindful of that.” Lopez totaled 153 1/3 innings between the Majors, Triple-A and Double-A last season. He’s currently pitched 127 innings between Triple-A Charlotte and his lone start with the ChiSox.
- Following last night’s trade of Tyler Clippard to the Astros, the White Sox don’t have a single player on their roster with a save in 2017, as MLB.com’s Scott Merkin points out. Clippard, David Robertson, Dan Jennings, Tommy Kahnle and Anthony Swarzak have all been dealt to other clubs in the past five weeks, while excellent setup man Nate Jones is out for the remainder of the 2017 season. Merkin suggests that Jake Petricka and rookies Brad Goldberg and Aaron Bummer could all be candidates to get some save opportunities. Petricka, who has 16 career saves after spending part of the 2014 season as Chicago’s primary stopper, seems to be the logical candidate for saves of that bunch. However, each of the three has struggled considerably at the big league level in 2017. Of the others currently in the South Siders’ bullpen (depth chart), Greg Infante and Juan Minaya have had the best results this season.
Comments
JD396
There’s something about having a guy named Bummer for your closer.
redsfan48
I was thinking the exact same thing
yankees500
At least his last name isn’t chapman
Fanofsports5653
I agree he was so hot last night then that HR smh but I blame a lot of it on how Girardi works him too
darkstar61
I don’t think it is as great as Grant Balfour or David Riske, but Bummer is still pretty sweet.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Idk, goldberg reminds me of the goalie from the mighty ducks. Makes too much sense. Goalies rack up saves in hockey, closers rack up saves in baseball.
Los Calcetines Rojos
I feel like having atrocious pitching for a rebuilding club is the way to go and the sox bullpen is most definitely atrocious. If only Burdi didn’t get hurt he’d be gearing up for the closer role most likely
jbigz12
With Lopez on an innings cap it wouldn’t be the worst idea to see him close. Feel like he’d be an excellent closer but I’m sure they want him developing as a starter full time. Maybe If the chisox had a decent team this year that’d be an option. Carson fulmer had a rough year starting, might not be the worst idea to see what he can do out of the pen.
Priggs89
Yah, that would be pointless this year. They’d be much better off shutting him down at some point rather than screwing with his development as a starter. They don’t need someone good to close out games right now, and he has far too much promise as a starter to switch to closing. If he eventually fails as a starter, then they can try him at closer in a few years.
Los Calcetines Rojos
Fulmer was by far one of my favorite prospects coming out of his draft class and mechanics aside it’s odd to see his AAA performance this year being the true Fulmer. Lot’s of control issues and gut feeling he may be trying too hard to impress the front office.
terry
Have to have save opportunities to get saves.
2dmo4
Stfu, Buster.