AL News & Rumors: Astros, Tigers, ChiSox, Jays

There remains an outside chance that Houston will trade for Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander this month, as the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo hears from major league sources that the Astros haven’t closed the door on acquiring the fireballer. There have been a slew of reports since last month on the possibility of Verlander going to the Astros, including one from FanRag’s Jon Heyman earlier this week. A source told Heyman that negotiations between the two teams had been “put to bed.” For his part, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow doesn’t expect to make a big acquisition before the month’s out. To land Verlander, who’s still due around $7MM this season and another $56MM from 2018-19, the Luhnow-led Astros would need to take on the majority of his contract and “give up a few prospects,” Cafardo writes. Not all prospects are created equally, of course, and the Tigers want legitimate young talent in return for the longtime ace and franchise icon, per various reports.
More from the American League:
- Left fielder Justin Upton, another of the Tigers’ high-priced veterans, currently doesn’t plan to opt out of his contract in the offseason, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports (via Twitter). A change of heart, which could happen given Upton’s superlative production and the Tigers’ rebuilding status, would mean walking away from the guaranteed $88MM he’s due through 2021. The soon-to-be 30-year-old Upton wasn’t great in 2016, the first season of the $132.75MM accord, but has rebounded to slash an excellent .283/.367/.542 with 25 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 4.0 fWAR through 479 plate appearances in the current campaign.
- Right-hander Lucas Giolito will make his White Sox debut Tuesday with a start against the Twins, relays Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune (Twitter link). The Sox acquired Giolito and a pair of fellow pitching prospects, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning, from the Nationals last winter for outfielder Adam Eaton. Giolito has since turned in 128 2/3 Triple-A innings of 4.48 ERA ball, to go with 9.37 K/9, 4.13 BB/9 and a 44.4 percent ground-ball rate. Once among the game’s most celebrated prospects, the big 23-year-old has lost some luster over the past couple seasons, though he still factors into the summer top 100 lists of FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen (No. 35), MLB.com (No. 59) and Baseball America (No. 75).
- Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi profiles Blue Jays outfield prospect Teoscar Hernandez, whom the team acquired from the Astros for left-hander Francisco Liriano last month. Hernandez actually made his major league debut in Toronto in August 2016 and collected his first hit, a home run, against Liriano. The Dominican Republic native then called his mother and told her he’d love to play for Toronto eventually. Unsurprisingly, then, Hernandez reacted with elation when Astros assistant GM Mike Elias broke the news of the trade to him. “He told me I just got traded for Francisco Liriano and when first he told me that, I was like, ‘Really? Is this happening?’” Hernandez said. “Then I felt so happy. I don’t know why. My first reaction was like the same one when I got called up (to the majors) last year – I was so excited.” Hernandez, 24, has played with Triple-A Buffalo – not Toronto – since the deal, but rival executives Davidi polled expect him to at least serve as a quality fourth outfielder for the Jays.
Comments
dugdog83
Upton would be a fool to opt out but that would be great for the Tigers
stymeedone
Why would losing a solid player at a fair contract be good for the Tigers? They would get nothing for him. If he stays, at some point down the road, they may move him for a prospect or two.
bronxbombers
They are rebuilding
Todda1
That’s only great news if that money is reinvested back into the team.
Mr Pike
What better investment could there be than Upton? Where could the money go? Opting out is bad news for the Tigers. There is no upside I see.
Strauss
Time to find out if Washington knew something about Giolito that the sox didn’t
Kslaw
I think they did but it looks like they may have made a mistake with Lopez.
Priggs89
And Dunning potentially.
Giolito has been crazy inconsistent so far this year. He’ll have stretches where he looks nearly unhittable, and then all of a sudden, he’ll have a couple brutal games. He’s on a nice stretch right now though. Over his last 5 games, he has a 1.71 ERA with a 28/11 K/BB in 31.2 innings. Going back to his last 8 games, his ERA is 2.78 with a K/BB of 47/20 in 45.1 innings, and that includes one of the aforementioned brutal games – 5 earned over 1.2 innings with 5 hits, 3 walks, and 3 K’s.
I’m definitely excited to see what he can do, although not as excited as I am about seeing what Kopech can do in AAA. He has been absolutely ridiculous the last month.
Astros_fan_84
Can Upton really say that he’s going to opt out mid season? That wouldn’t be professional.
DetroitDave84
He would not lose 88 million because someone would sign him to minimum 4 year 16-17 million so he would lose around 20 million. He could ask Detroit to pay him 15 million to opt out then he would lose 5 million and get a chance to play for a contender. Harper might bolt Washington so they would need to replace his offense and Upton’s 4 year 88 will look cheap so if he opts in, Tigers could trade him next trading deadline or next off season when is contract has only 66 million at age 31 so worthy of a risk.
Steve Lawrence
Upton was terrible the first half of 2016 but had an ops 1.000+ after the break. In his past 162 games he has 40+ home runs and 120+ rbi. If he opts out he will get 4/80. The Tigers will not pay him to opt out. I think he will opt out to play for a contender. He has easily been the best Tigers position player this year, has stolen bases and played well in the field. By far the bigger concern in Detroit is Miggy’s nose diving production. And Zimmermann’s contract is back loaded – he is owed 74 mil over the next 3 years. They’re stuck with those contracts which will likely slow the rebuild. Going to be a long 3-5 years for the Tigers.