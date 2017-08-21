Andrew Miller Leaves With Aggravation Of Knee Injury

Star Indians reliever Andrew Miller left his appearance today with what the team is calling an aggravation of the right knee patella tendinitis that recently sent him to the DL, as MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian tweets. His outlook is not currently known.
Miller missed little more than the minimum earlier this month, and threw without apparent issue on Friday. But he exited after just seven pitches tonight, issuing a walk and showing a significantly reduced fastball velocity. Miller, who typically sits at 95 mph, was clocked at an average of around 90 mph this evening.
It’s too soon to know whether there’s cause for real concern. And Cleveland can afford to exercise caution with a five-game lead (entering today’s action) in the AL Central. Still, at this stage of the season, it’s a bit worrying to see such a showing from such an important piece of the team’s hopeful post-season roster.
Even if it turns out that Miller’s situation is serious, the Indians would have no realistic hope of finding a similarly valuable arm on the August trade market. With Boone Logan possibly out the rest of the way, though, any questions surrounding Miller could leave the club with added impetus to find another southpaw reliever.
Fortunately for Cleveland, Tyler Olson has been a revelation since ascending to the MLB roster. Through 11 appearances this year — already matching a career-high — Olson has racked up 13 strikeouts (on a 13.6% swinging-strike rate) against just one walk without allowing a run.
The Indians also announced that first baseman Carlos Santana departed the contest with lower-back tightness. There’s little reason at this point to believe that is an injury of any significance.
Comments
sufferfortribe
Andre Knott said that Santana’s back has been bothering him for a while. Hope they rest him for a bit. At least Jay Bruce can help at 1B, like he did tonight.
Pihc123
Agree. And rest Miller as well.
Polish Hammer
“Even if it turns out that Miller’s situation is serious, the Indians would have no realistic hope of finding a similarly valuable arm on the August trade market. With Boone Logan possibly out the rest of the way, though, any questions surrounding Miller could leave the club with added impetus to find another southpaw reliever.”
1) For what he has brought Cleveland, do you really think there’s a similarly valuable arm out there like Miller on the market or not?
2) Logan is on the 60-day DL, he’s done!
bravesfan88
Definitely cannot replace a guy like Miller, but they could find a veteran lefty, that has passed through waivers, that might be able to help though…
I just cannot imagine there really being much available at this point in August…Then again, I could easily be wrong, you just never know really…
deek158
As stated in a previous post some time ago, post season yes, WS no for the Indians !
deek158
Prediction……Sox/Cardinals…..WS
hodor
No chance in hell.