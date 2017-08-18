Angels Claim Noe Ramirez

The Angels announced on Friday that they’ve claimed right-handed reliever Noe Ramirez off waivers from the Red Sox and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake. Ramirez, 27, was designated for assignment yesterday. The claim represents a potential homecoming for Ramirez, who is from the L.A. area and played his college ball at Cal State Fullerton.
Ramirez totaled 4 2/3 innings in two appearances with Boston this season and has posted a combined 4.99 ERA in 30 2/3 frames across the past three seasons with the Red Sox. In that time, he’s averaged 9.4 K/9, 4.7 BB/9 and 2.64 HR/9 with a 36.4 percent ground-ball rate.
Ramirez has a history of missing bats and posting solid ERA marks in Triple-A (9.9 K/9, 2.60 ERA in 135 innings there), but he’s averaged just under 90 mph on his fastball as a big leaguer. He’s in his final option year, so the Angels can send him to Triple-A for the time being but would need to carry him on the 40-man roster all winter and put him on the Opening Day roster next year if they wish to avoid exposing him to waivers after the end of the current season.
Comments
johnsilver
Figure the Mets could have taken him in the Addison Reed deal as one of the MiLB relievers they got over Callahan, Nogosek, or bautista.. All hard throwers who realistically have a better chance to succed over a guy who has already shown to be homer prone at the MLB level and can barely crack 90mph.
NYM took a pass and Boston bypassed him since April when recalling guys for emergency stints in the pen.. Maybe someone who has no other choice can use him, but think he’s AAAA type myself.
