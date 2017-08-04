Angels Designate Ramon Flores

The Angels have designated outfielder Ramon Flores for assignment, per a club announcement. He’ll be replaced on the roster by righty Daniel Wright.

Flores, 25, saw just three games during his brief run with the Halos. He has spent somewhat more time in the majors in each of the prior two years, though still has only 331 MLB plate appearances on the ledger. He’s hitting just .204/.281/.256 at the game’s highest level.

That said, Flores has hit quite well at Triple-A over the years, including this one. The left-handed hitter carries a .291/.383/.436 slash in over a thousand trips to the plate there, with only 22 home runs but an intriguing 153:135 K/BB ratio.