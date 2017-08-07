Angels Designate Shane Robinson, Activate Cameron Maybin

The Angels have designated outfielder Shane Robinson for assignment, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register tweets. He’ll make way for the activation of Cameron Maybin, who is back atop the Halos’ lineup tonight.
Robinson, 32, saw 14 games of action this year for Los Angeles, representing his eighth season in the majors. Overall, he carries a .227/.295/.298 batting line through 789 trips to the plate.
The veteran had spent most of the year at Triple-A, where he posted a productive .338/.397/.436 slash with his typically excellent plate discipline and a dozen steals. Assuming he ultimately clears outright waivers, Robinson could accept an assignment back to Salt Lake or take that record of recent performance onto the open market.
As for Maybin, he ultimately missed 16 games with a knee sprain. The 30-year-old has not continued the offensive output he showed last year with the Tigers, but has swiped 25 bags on the year while posting average or better metrics in center (while filling in for Mike Trout) and left field. Maybin will hit the open market for the first time at the conclusion of the season.
Comments
bigcubsfan
My habeebiness says more swingy-swingy
Phillies2017
Dude, stop with the swingy swingy stuff. You’ve been doing it for a while and it has never caught on. Doesn’t get rave reviews from me.
Ironman_4life
I find it very annoying…
CubsRule08
Wtf does this even mean? Lol
SamJack
no doubt
outinleftfield
Maybin is not going to vault the Angels into a WC spot, but his speed and defense should make a difference for them.
rez2405
You’re right.. the angels are hoping Heaney and Richards will vault them a WC spot
Yamsi12
Goodnight sweet prince