AL West Notes: Astros, Felix, Phelps, A’s, Rangers

The Astros acquired Tyler Clippard last night and swung a deal to acquire Francisco Liriano prior to the non-waiver trade deadline, but they’re still on the lookout for relief upgrades, tweets MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal. Specifically, Houston hopes to add another left-handed reliever. Of course, with the best record in the American League, Houston won’t have a wide swath of quality relief arms from which to choose. The Astros’ stellar 72-45 record means they’re currently 14th in line for American League players that are placed on revocable waivers and dead last in line for National League players that are put through the same process. Desirable assets like Brad Hand, for instance, have no chance of making it to Houston via the waiver circuit.
From a purely speculative standpoint, the Astros could once again look at left-handed starters that have fared well against southpaws this season. Houston tried that route with the Liriano acquisition, though the early returns haven’t been pretty. Nonetheless, such an acquisition would come with a minimal or negligible cost. Derek Holland, for instance, has been effective against lefties but torched by righties this year and could likely be had for little more than salary relief. Alternatively, Houston could roll the dice on a struggling change-of-scenery reliever such as Ian Krol.
A bit more from the AL West…
- Six days after landing on the disabled list due to bursitis in his right shoulder, Felix Hernandez is still at the strength-building stage of his recovery, Mariners manager Scott Servais tells Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune. Hernandez is currently on anti-inflammatory medication but has yet to begin throwing. His initial three- to four-week recovery timeline appears unchanged. There’s better news on David Phelps, though, Dutton writes. He’s progressing through a throwing program and could be activated as soon as this weekend against the Rays.
- Athletics manager Bob Melvin said today in an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Matt Olson and Matt Chapman are “definitely” the team’s corner infielders of the future (audio link via Twitter). The skipper exuded confidence in the duo’s defensive abilities, though each has also shown promise at the plate in his first extended look in the Majors. Olson is hitting just .211 but has a 10 percent walk rate and seven homers through his first 80 plate appearances. He’ll need to improve on his 36 percent strikeout clip, though his 24 percent mark in Triple-A offers some optimism in that regard. Chapman, meanwhile, is hitting a similar .228/.305/.507 with eight homers and a 9.7 percent walk rate through 154 plate appearances. He’s regarded as a superlative defender and has posted an outrageous +12 Defensive Runs Saved in just 351 innings.
- Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram spoke to Adrian Beltre about the Rangers’ Wild Card hopes even after trading Yu Darvish prior to the non-waiver deadline. “I think we were a little disappointed trading one of the best pitchers in the last five years,” said Beltre. “…It was a little gloomy, but we had a little talk. … In this clubhouse, we are still grinding and believe we can get back in this.”
- The Rangers have reached a pivotal point in their schedule as they hope to position themselves for a Wild Card berth, writes Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News. With a four-game series against a depleted Tigers roster and three games against the rebuilding White Sox, the Rangers have a favorable slate of games on the horizon. Texas is currently just 3.5 games out of the American League’s second Wild Card spot and is coming off a series victory over the division-leading Astros this weekend. The majority of the American League still has some degree of Wild Card hope remaining, and the final two weeks of August figure to play a large role in what August moves (if any) fringe Wild Card clubs will make before month’s end.
Comments
bringinthereliefpitcher
And so the effects of not trading for Hand begin.
Liriano hasnt worked out for the Astros, cingrani hasnt worked out thus far for the dodgers nor has tony watson.
Small sample sizes but definitely not trending in the right direction.
LADreamin
We gave up SVS for Cingrani, that trade has ALREADY paid off. Watson has been overworked this season, so some rest in a stacked bullpen will be good for him. I’d still rather keep Buehler/Verdugo than have Hand, he’s not exactly lights out anyway. Serviceable? Yes, but Padre fans/Preller act like he’s Andrew Miller… which he is not.
ReverieDays
This website also touts him as such.
Steve Adams
In virtually every chat Jeff and I have done, we’ve shot down any notions comparing Hand to Miller — both in terms of trade value and performance/talent. I also wrote on more than one occasion in posts on the site that asking for multiple top-tier prospects was steep.
Jeff and I have also both taken heat from Padres fans in comments sections for expressing that we don’t value Hand at near the same level they seem to.
lesterdnightfly
ReverieDays: No, they have never touted Hand to be as good as Miller, or as valuable. You are mistaken again.
mgnyc11
Im glad Luhnow felt this way also.
bringinthereliefpitcher
11.87 k/9,
2.52 bb/9,
2.23/2.82/2.77 era/fip/xfip, .165/.288/.365 vs lefties, .191/.247/.280 vs righties,
.167/.254/.288 vs men in scoring
.235/.311/.373 in high leverage situations
“Servicable” thanks for that scouting report johnny superscout. But fangraphs says you should quit the scouting business immediately.
LADreamin
Look up Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapmans numbers pre deadline last year and see if they compare. I don’t have the time to do it, but let me know what category where Hand is better since those are the comp returns your GM was looking for at the deadline. He was reaching and so are you.
redsfan48
Correction: you gave up Hendrik Clementina for Cingrani. SVS was just the salary offset. Clementina is obviously a bit of a lottery ticket type prospect since he’s in the low minors, but has hit extremely well there.
LADreamin
Minors lottery ticket for major league lottery ticket with a shorter shelf life. I’m fine with it. Not expecting the world from Cingrani. Maybe Honeycutt can fix him in the offseason.
redsfan48
Yeah, that about sums it up. But still a more significant trade than you gave it credit for by saying Cingrani for SVS.
pkennedy76
You are right. Miller is hurt.
Astros2333
Liriano is not accustomed to role of reliever. Three appearances is not a large enough sample size. When they traded for Kazmir he was hot and stayed hot until mid August and fell back down to earth. Give it some time! But Clippard is going to help by giving the bullpen a fresh arm.
a1544
Nobody’s gonna empty the farm for a half a season sample size. He was worth what kahnle was worth and the Padres were too stubborn. Sorry, try again in the winter.
davidcoonce74
Hand was pretty good last season too.
dodgerfan711
No one cares. Rather the Dodgers keep their best prospects than get Hand.
bleacherbum
The Astros had every opportunity to acquire Brad Hand as possible, other than the Nationals I don’t think any other team was rumored to be a fit better than Hand to HOU would have been. He would have been that addition that would have made a statement and would have given that clubhouse a positive jolt. Instead they felt like Liriano and now Clippard are better alternatives.
Altuve is in his prime with an amazing young supporting cast, you never know how many cracks at the playoff’s you’ll get in a career, so to take it for granted and not get help and improve at the deadline is a cocky stance by the HOU front office. Hopefully it doesn’t cost the players, this would be to good of a regular season to let turn into being bounced in the first round.
takeyourbase
Hard to blame the Astros when SD is asking the moon for Brad Hand.
aff10
I get the win curve idea that you’re espousing, I actually agree with it to a large extent, but reports were that SD’s asking price was outrageous. I know you’re a Padre fan and wanted them to get the best return, but I feel like they overplayed their hand here a bit. Hard to blame Houston if they really were only Tucker or bust
bravesfan
If the Astros could take Ian Krol off the braves hands, that would be much appreciated. I’m thinking cash would be just fine. like… $1? Maybe $2? No no… i’m getting greedy… $1 is good. .
Eric Lord
The Astros need another starter. They have for awhile now. It’s unbelievable that their front office fails to see that
mgnyc11
The Astros dont desperately need another starter. They need Dallas and McCullers healthy. If they ar enot healthy, no starter would tilt anything. Not to mention no starter available this season (other than arch rival Yu) is a that much of a difference maker. And go ask 2014 Detroit how having a stacked rotation worked out. A healthy Astros is one of the best teams in the Majors.
gocincy
But will they be healthy in the playoffs? Not obvious that they will. And that’s why I think they will regret not trading for a starter. They’ve got a great team relative to the rest of the league, but now is the time to compare it to the other good and great teams they’ll play in the postseason.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Have the Astros gone pure Moneyball or do they still have pro scouts?
I ask because I have no idea how anyone who has watched Liriano pitch would think he would do well out of the bullpen. His command is erratic, it sometimes takes him a few innings to find it.
Why they thought a high ceiling/low floor roulette spin of a SP would be a reliable RP, I am not sure.
cbf82
Go Go Power Rangers!!