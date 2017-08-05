Headlines

Athletics Designate Ryan Lavarnway For Assignment

By | at

The Athletics have added the Dustin Garneau to their active roster and designated fellow catcher Ryan Lavarnway for assignment, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California tweets. The A’s claimed Garneau from the Rockies yesterday.

The A’s signed Lavarnway to a minor-league deal last offseason and have now added him to their roster and designated him twice. He’s spent the bulk of the year at Triple-A Nashville and has hit .262/.346/.385, also collecting a handful of plate appearances in the big leagues. The well traveled 29-year-old played for several years in the Red Sox organization before playing in the Orioles, Braves and Blue Jays organizations in the past two seasons. He has a career .369 OBP at the Triple-A level.

Comments

    • And to think he was off-limits in trade talk for Hamels.

      0
      0

    • Another vaunted Red Sox prospect!!!

      0
      0

    • Don’t completely knock Swihart. If Farrell hadn’t foolishly put the guy in the outfield, he wouldn’t have injured his ankle. Now, unless he can become a 1st baseman/3rd baseman, he’s pretty much useless and he’s never been much of a power hitter, so 1B is probably out.

      0
      0

  4. Didnt even know he was still in baseball

    0
    0

