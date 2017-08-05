Athletics Designate Ryan Lavarnway For Assignment

The Athletics have added the Dustin Garneau to their active roster and designated fellow catcher Ryan Lavarnway for assignment, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California tweets. The A’s claimed Garneau from the Rockies yesterday.
The A’s signed Lavarnway to a minor-league deal last offseason and have now added him to their roster and designated him twice. He’s spent the bulk of the year at Triple-A Nashville and has hit .262/.346/.385, also collecting a handful of plate appearances in the big leagues. The well traveled 29-year-old played for several years in the Red Sox organization before playing in the Orioles, Braves and Blue Jays organizations in the past two seasons. He has a career .369 OBP at the Triple-A level.
Comments
bballblk
THE dustin garneau?
agentx
Blake Swihart, this is your future.
Death
Never achieve that Future Hall of Fame status.
stug14
He coulda been a contenda!
Phillies2017
And to think he was off-limits in trade talk for Hamels.
thegreatcerealfamine
Another vaunted Red Sox prospect!!!
gomerhodge71
Don’t completely knock Swihart. If Farrell hadn’t foolishly put the guy in the outfield, he wouldn’t have injured his ankle. Now, unless he can become a 1st baseman/3rd baseman, he’s pretty much useless and he’s never been much of a power hitter, so 1B is probably out.
Random Thoughts...
Is Sean Murphy somewhere the future?
sportsjunkie24
Didnt even know he was still in baseball