Athletics Release John Axford

The A’s announced on Tuesday that they’ve released veteran righty John Axford. The former Brewers/Rockies/Indians closer was designated for assignment last week and is now a free agent.
Axford, 34, signed a two-year, $10MM contract with Oakland prior to the 2016 season and had a respectable first year, logging a 3.97 ERA with 8.2 K/9, 4.1 BB/9 and a 54.2 percent ground-ball rate in 65 2/3 innings. That 4.1 BB/9 rate was his best mark since 2013, but his control once again took a step back in 2017. Through just 21 innings this year, Axford has issued 17 walks and also hit two batters. On the plus side, he’s also picked up 21 strikeouts, posted a 50 percent ground-ball rate and averaged 95 mph on his fastball.
He’s earning $5.5MM this season in the second year of that contract, but any team that signs Axford will owe him just the pro-rated portion of the league minimum (for any time spent in the Majors). That amounts to about $181K through season’s end, and that number will continue to decrease with each passing day. Any money he is paid by his new team will be subtracted from what the A’s owe him for the rest of the year (~$1.86MM).
Comments
Brewers_Germany
Brewers please get him a Minor League deal. No risk and definitely worth a try!
julyn82001
Liked this guy… It just did not work for the A’s…
hiflew
Rockies reunion?
Hiro
First thing that comes to mind:
Phillies, Braves or Blue Jays should get him?
ndiamond2017
So if I understand correctly, a released player won’t make any more money by signing with a new team than he already would have, because his original team’s salary obligation is offset by the amount of his new salary.
What would happen in a situation where a released player drew enough interest to have multiple offers… would the money even matter?
Say a player like Hector Olivera made it back to MLB and received a $1M/yr and a $2M/yr offer: is there any benefit to taking the bigger offer, since any amount would be offset from his existing contract? For the same reason, would a team ever offer a released player more than the minimum salary (since he’d make the same net salary no matter how little they offer)?
tylerall5
You just answered your question with your last sentence. The only way a player can make more money is if someone offers them more than their last contract (which would never happen because they were released for a reason.) it all comes down to which team offers them a contract and what that team has to offer.
julyn82001
He was great for the A’s last year… Hope he finds a new gig soon…
marytown
I see the Brewers reunion coming. We’d have a past closer party. He can’t be worse than the fearsome foursome.
werfighting
The Phillies need him