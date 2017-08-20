Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Stanton, Jays, Devers, Judge, D-backs, Braves, Twins

This week in baseball blogs:
- BP Toronto argues that the Blue Jays should try to acquire the majors’ home run leader, Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.
- The Sports Tank is relieved the Red Sox didn’t trade for third baseman Todd Frazier last month, as failing to do so paved the way for the already fruitful Rafael Devers era.
- MLB Sweet Spot shares a long-term projection for Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge.
- Inside the ’Zona writes about outfielder J.D. Martinez’s performance since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Tigers last month.
- The Redbird Daily delves into Cardinals righty Mike Leake’s woeful stretch of starts.
- Outfield Fly Rule projects the Braves’ top 30 position player prospects.
- Puckett’s Pond has a Twins offseason wish list.
- District On Deck is concerned about the Nationals’ defense.
- PhoulBallz interviews Phillies director of player development Joe Jordan.
- MetsMind analyzes Yoenis Cespedes’ “frustrating” year.
- The Point of Pittsburgh wants more sliders and fewer fastballs from the Pirates’ bullpen.
- A’s Farm looks ahead to 2018 for the Athletics.
- The Giants Cove fasts forward to next year’s San Francisco squad.
- Call to the Pen details some possibilities for the Phillies’ 2018 rotation.
- Jays From The Couch assesses Roberto Osuna’s value.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) takes a look at struggling Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman and notes some similarities between Astros second baseman/outfielder Tony Kemp and Hall of Famer Joe Morgan.
- Mets Daddy opines that first baseman Dominic Smith should play against left-handed pitching.
- Motor City Bengals names potential candidates for the Tigers’ final 40-man roster spot.
- Pirates Breakdown wonders what it will mean if the Bucs miss the playoffs again.
- Clubhouse Corner’s Bernie Pleskoff offers his thoughts on the Hall of Fame and its voting process.
- Rotisserie Duck tries to sell analytics to baby boomers.
- Everything Bluebirds explains how Major League Baseball failed Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez.
- Jays Journal wonders if Sanchez and teammate Marcus Stroman are feuding.
- Camden Depot focuses on how Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander’s activation will affect the rest of the lineup.
- Elite Sports NY believes a lack of playing time is hurting Yankees utilityman Tyler Wade’s development.
- PhilliesNation highlights some of the team’s under-the-radar prospects.
- Ladodgerreport lauds the Dodgers’ two-out hitting.
- Underthought and Call to the Pen looks at the stolen base in today’s MLB.
- Now On Deck notes that the Orioles are in a tough spot in the AL wild-card race.
- Pinstriped Prospects features a scouting report on Yankees infielder Ricky Surum.
- Extra Innings profiles walk leader Mark Teahen and other former big leaguers in Italy.
- Sports Talk Philly asks which members of the Phillies’ World Series-winning 2008 team will go on the franchise’s Wall of Fame.
Comments
chubbs131313
As far as Pirates blogs go, where the majority are usually Front office apologists of the highest order, pirates bdown consistently has a very neutral, objective outlook. Good for them
leefieux
Most Pirate blogs? You don’t get out much, do you? Quite a few good ones out there.
RunDMC
Enjoyed the Braves post – good comps.
julyn82001
Impressive A’s young talent… Of course, one of questions is when are they going to be competitive again… Only time will tell…