Blue Jays Designate Mike Bolsinger For Assignment

The Blue Jays have announced that they’ve designated righty Mike Bolsinger for assignment. The move clears roster space for righty Taylor Cole, whose contract they’ve selected from Triple-A Buffalo.

The 29-year-old Bolsinger made five starts and six relief appearances for the Jays this season, posting a 6.31 ERA, 8.5 K/9 and 5.9 BB/9 while allowing nine home runs in 41 1/3 innings. This is the third time he’s been designated for assignment this year. The soft-tosser had allowed runs in all of his previous five appearances, including four yesterday against the Astros. He’s also pitched for the Diamondbacks and Dodgers in a big-league career that spans parts of four seasons.

The 27-year-old Cole has missed most of the season to injury, but hasn’t yet allowed a run in 12 2/3 innings spanning three minor-league levels. The 2011 29th-round pick has moved through the Jays’ minor-league system slowly despite generally good performances, including a 2014 season in which he whiffed 181 batters in 144 1/3 innings at Class A+ and Double-A. He has never pitched in the big leagues.