Blue Jays Designate Mike Bolsinger For Assignment

By | at

The Blue Jays have announced that they’ve designated righty Mike Bolsinger for assignment. The move clears roster space for righty Taylor Cole, whose contract they’ve selected from Triple-A Buffalo.

The 29-year-old Bolsinger made five starts and six relief appearances for the Jays this season, posting a 6.31 ERA, 8.5 K/9 and 5.9 BB/9 while allowing nine home runs in 41 1/3 innings. This is the third time he’s been designated for assignment this year. The soft-tosser had allowed runs in all of his previous five appearances, including four yesterday against the Astros. He’s also pitched for the Diamondbacks and Dodgers in a big-league career that spans parts of four seasons.

The 27-year-old Cole has missed most of the season to injury, but hasn’t yet allowed a run in 12 2/3 innings spanning three minor-league levels. The 2011 29th-round pick has moved through the Jays’ minor-league system slowly despite generally good performances, including a 2014 season in which he whiffed 181 batters in 144 1/3 innings at Class A+ and Double-A. He has never pitched in the big leagues.

 

Comments

  1. The Padres, Angels and Blue Jays have fallen into calling up The Show default characters.

    0
    0

    • Didn’t you comment the same thing in an article yesterday?

      1
      0

      • It was a legitimate case of that, any other team would be calling up players even modestly relevant.

        0
        0

    • Speaking of the Padres they should put a claim in on Bolsinger. He was really good in the NL West a few years back with the Dodgers, he actually had a couple complete game shut outs against the Pads if I remember correctly, I know he has one atleast. But I would love to see what he could do given more starts at Petco, a guy like Chacin has showed this year that you can still pitch really effectively there even if you aren’t as good on the road.

      0
      0

  2. Hopefully this guy can stick. Was hoping for the same with Dermody. However, his outing last night was not the best.

    1
    0

  3. Hopefully Dodger fans see reality finally kicked. AAA Pitcher at best.

    0
    0

