Minor MLB Transactions: 8/14/17

Here are Monday’s minor moves from around the league…

The Blue Jays announced that right-hander Chris Smith has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. Not to be confused with the 36-year-old A’s righty of the same name, the younger Smith (28) made his big league debut with Toronto this season, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout in five innings of work. Smith has a 4.10 ERA in 26 1/3 innings in the minors this year and a career 4.03 ERA and a 25-to-4 K/BB ratio in 29 Triple-A innings as well as a 2.58 ERA, 11.3 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 in parts of two seasons (73 1/3 innings) in Double-A.