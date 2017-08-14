The Blue Jays announced on Monday that they’ve selected the contract of left-hander Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo. In order to clear roster space, Toronto has optioned right-hander Leonel Campos back to Buffalo and given righty Taylor Cole his unconditional release.
Cole’s release comes on the heels of a tough MLB debut, during which he allowed four runs on six hits and a walk with one strikeout. The Jays had placed Cole on the 10-day DL due to a fractured fifth toe in his right foot shortly after he made that debut. The 27-year-old Cole had a solid 2016 season — 3.97 ERA, 7.2 K/9, 2.3 BB/9 in 77 innings — but missed most of the 2017 campaign recovering from an injury.
As for Mayza, the 25-year-old will be making his own MLB debut the first time he takes the mound. A 12th-round pick back in 2013, Mayza logged a lackluster 4.59 ERA in Double-A before taking off with a 0.93 ERA and a 16-to-7 K/BB ratio in 19 1/3 innings with Triple-A Buffalo. Overall, he has a 3.25 ERA with a 58-to-22 K/BB ratio in 52 2/3 minor league innings this season.
Comments
nmendoza44
Who are any of these people they’ve been recalling?
Jeter Gift Basket
Baseball players from the minors. Anything else you need help with?
nmendoza44
Relevant ones?
ReverieDays
Obviously not if they are willing to just release them.
a37H
Well one of them is named Tim Mayza
tim815
Mayza is a LHRP that’s done well in Triple-A.
If you’re a fan of the team, you should know this.
If you’re trolling, you’re doing it rather poorly.
JDGoat
Mayza’s an actual legit prospect who will be auditioning for a spot next year. He’s been great the past couple of seasons
Frank Waller
Fringe prospects they have that they want to try out to see if they are useful for next year.
jimmertee
Now’s the time to have a look at these players, but as we have heard in these pages all season long, most of these players that the Jays Brass keep plugging into the MLB roster are not MLB calibre players. Tim Mayza has a great year at AAA, so he is definitly worth a look. I hope he does well.
schleg
Surprised they didn’t just send Cole back to AAA as he was pitching well in the minors this season. Albeit, very small sample.
JDGoat
He’ll likely be resigned to a minors deal