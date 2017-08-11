Brandon Phillips Clears Revocable Waivers

Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips has cleared revocable waivers, making him eligible for an August trade, according to FanRag’s Jon Heyman.
With Phillips’ previous team, the Reds, paying all but $1MM of his $13MM salary for 2017, the Braves are only on the hook for about $300K through season’s end, as Heyman notes. Despite Phillips’ cheap price tag and history of respectable production, no one claimed the 36-year-old. But the Braves have discussed Phillips with multiple teams, per Heyman, who points to the Rays as a potential fit for the right-handed hitter.
While Phillips has lined up almost exclusively at the keystone since debuting in the majors in 2002, the Braves recently shifted him to third to make room for standout prospect Ozzie Albies. Before that, Phillips generated mixed reviews from advanced fielding metrics at second, with minus-5 defensive runs saved and an Ultimate Zone Rating just above zero. Offensively, Phillips hasn’t fallen off much in recent years. While he’s not the star-caliber producer he was in his career campaign, 2011, he continues to avoid strikeouts better than most, and his .285/.325/.418 line in 416 plate appearances this season is roughly average relative to his position.
Comments
Phillies2017
A bit surprising. What would the claiming team be on the hook for? 300k?
k26dp
Unless a trade is worked out and cash is exchanged, the claiming team would get his entire contract. So it’s really not surprising that he went unclaimed.
coldbeatle89
No, the Reds are still on the hook for $12 million this season, the Braves are only on the hook for 1 million, so the claiming team would get the prorated portion of what the braves have been paying this season.
kmeadno1
Good try though
cba93
Dbacks go get him
cba93
Rosales won’t cut it
ryeandi
Totally agree. Drury’s too young and better served in Reno right now. Rosales was a band-aid. Descalso is better coming off the bench and can be creatively paired with Phillips.
kiddhoff
Shelby Miller for Brandon Phillips
AZPat
Now that’s funny.
doug148
Come angels u can get this guy for nothing do something for your fans we can still get the wildcard
kmeadno1
Totally agree he would be a good fit
thegreatcerealfamine
He’s way on the downside,so yea he’d fit the Halos…
themed
Still can’t stand the guy after he started that fight with Molina years ago. Molina will end up in the Hall of Fame while Phillips should end up in a hall of shame.
JKurk22
Molina asked for it. Molina is a hot head
Zach725
Really? If I remember correctly Phillips walked to the plate, yadier stood up and started jawing at him, so how exactly is that Phillips starting the fight?
JDGoat
Yadi can do no wrong in Missouri
AZPat
As i remember it, Phillips went up to the plate, looked at Yadi, tapped his bat on yadi’s shin guard and said, “Yadi, you look tired.” That’s when all hell broke lose.
gocincy
BP made some critical comments earlier in the week about the Cardinals. Then, in his first at-bay, he walked to the plate, said hi to everyone like usual, and acted like he hadn’t said anything. Audi was having none of it and then the brawl ensued. BP started a war of words, Yadi started a war of fists. Neither is innocent, but fists are a lot worse than words. Yet Saint Yadi can do no wrong. Go figure.
SouthALJag
AZPat, Good one! Made me laugh.
Polish Hammer
Phillips to Cleveland. With Kipnis hurting they need an insurance policy so I can see them grabbing Phillips or Asdrubal.