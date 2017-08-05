Braves Had Pre-Deadline Interest In Michael Fulmer

Atlanta pursued a trade for right-hander Sonny Gray before the Athletics dealt him to the Yankees at this past Monday’s non-waiver deadline, but he wasn’t the Braves’ prime target among controllable pitchers. Rather, the Braves had greater interest in Tigers righty Michael Fulmer, reports FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (Twitter link).
While the Tigers ended up retaining Fulmer, they could revisit trade talks involving the 24-year-old during the offseason, suggests Rosenthal. The Braves would presumably still covet Fulmer, as would many other teams, considering he ranks among the game’s best young starters. Fulmer fired 159 innings of 3.06 ERA ball en route to American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, and he has also notched strong results in his sophomore campaign. Thus far, Fulmer has recorded a 3.59 ERA, 6.41 K/9, 1.99 BB/9 and a 49.7 percent ground-ball rate across 140 1/3 frames. Although he’s not exactly a strikeout machine, Fulmer has offset that by seldom allowing hard contact on balls put in play – he ranks a solid 26th among starters in infield fly percentage (10.2), and hitters have posted a meager .280 wOBA against him (compared to a .296 xwOBA, per Statcast).
Unfortunately for Fulmer, he hasn’t gotten through 2017 unscathed. He dealt with shoulder bursitis earlier in the year and landed on the disabled list Thursday with ulnar neuritis in his right elbow. The Braves, though, view him as less of an injury risk than Gray, and they also greatly value Fulmer’s team control. Fulmer hasn’t even gone through arbitration yet – that will happen as a Super Two player after the 2018 season – whereas Gray is on track to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign.
Considering his combination of performance, youth and club control, Fulmer would be at the center of a bidding war if the Tigers were to place him on the block in the winter. While any team would struggle to pry Fulmer out of Detroit, the Braves might be in the best position to make it happen. They have the premier farm system in baseball, according to recent assessments from Baseball America and ESPN’s Keith Law (subscription required and recommended), and may be willing to move prospect capital for young, proven commodities in an effort to leave their rebuild behind. At 50-58, the Braves are on their way to a fourth straight sub-.500 season.
Comments
dodgerfan711
Would have cost them a huge haul. Acuna, Maitan , Anderson and Freid at least
Rumncoke
This guy is a genius
tharrie0820
Ugh please not acuna
NicknewsomeATL
Braves aren’t trading Acuna. I don’t see them trading Maitan either and since they just called Fried up, a little less likely they trade him now. I say they hold on to prospects and see who pans out and do what they can in free agency.
Karson Brown
I’ll pass at that price.
ballinbrave
Hope you are not driving after all that drinking, lol
a1544
Everyone whining about that price tag. He’s one of the most valuable arms in the game based on control, price, and talent
squish
Are you sure you aren’t tigersfan711
donniebaseball
Little reason for Detroit to trade Fulmer. He’s under control until 2023. It would make more sense to try to extend him, seeing as we have over 60M coming off the books in the next year and a half. Plus, after an extremely solid 2017 draft, there’s a good chance we could contend by 2019 or 2020. If we’re not ready and he doesn’t fit our window, then trade him. But it would make little sense to jump the gun now, especially when he can get even better and increase his trade value.
skip
Extend him really? Pump the brakes a little. He’s under team control for 5 years!! He’s off to a good start ok you can say pretty good start but I sure wouldn’t say great start or even close to ace numbers. So regardless of how much is coming off the books lots can happen in a year or two let alone 4 or 5 years!
TomBradyrings
Yeah I agree. His ERA and strikeouts to 9 say his is not an ace. He isn 32nd in WAR among all pitchers. So if he has declined this year, if I was a buyer see what he does next year. Sample size too small to give up haul.
skip
Exactly Tom.
donniebaseball
Why not at least start a dialog? He was rookie of the year and has been a top 20 pitcher this year. He’s only 24 and still has significant upside. By extending him you could smooth out his earnings and get some cost certainty. Teams extend players with that much control all the time; look at andrus, longoria, teheran, archer.
There’s always a right price for a deal.
skip
Start a dialog for what? It’s a small sample size and good numbers at best! Let’s talk this time next year and see. Way WAY to early to start talking about bring the dump truck for this guy.
donniebaseball
Two years is not a small sample size.
skip
1 1/2
Michael Chaney
What’s the incentive for Fulmer to take an extension? The guys that do agree to them are usually more in the mold of guys that need some sort of cost certainty in the future (Jose Tabata would be a good example, as could Salvador Perez when he signed his first extension a few years ago, and even Jon Singleton), as opposed to guys that are clearly on the way to huge paydays down the line. The deals that Longoria, Sale, and others look like bargains in hindsight, but each of them had reasons to take the money at the time. With the way the market has treated good pitchers, I just don’t really see a reason for Fulmer to take any sort of discount at this point.
donniebaseball
To smooth out his earnings. He’s making $550,000 this and next year, and could be making 10M instead next year by signing an extension;
A reason could be injury risk. He’s already had tommy john surgery. If the Tigers offer him a reasonable deal, it could be a win for both parties. Fulmer would have guaranteed money for the next 7 years, and the Tigers could buy out a year or two out of his prime years.
baseball10
Funny how dodger fans think they never have to trade their top 3 prospects but want everyone else to trade all 3 of theirs
biasisrelitive
as a Dodger fan I don’t think they should trade the top prospects but I also understand that that means not getting the best available players that are on long-term deals. when it comes to fulmer it’s either you give up the bast or you’re not getting him
TomBradyrings
Yeah but Fulmer is off two a good star, but many of the Braves arms have a higher ceiling. I would take Wright over Fulmer by himself. Just my opinion.
dodgerfan711
Taking Wright over Fulmer alone is ridiculous. Fulmer is what you hope Wright can be except he is already there
TomBradyrings
I’m not a fan of his strikeouts to 9. 100 strikeouts in 140 innings. Thats what determines an ace. That and he hasn’t been in the league ling enough. It would be a classic sell high for the Tigers. I think Wright will be better. Fulmer is a great pitcher. I’m just a huge Kyle Wright fan. The guy is gonna be like Verlander in his prime. Wright will strikeout a batter an inning.
Tigers1987
K/9 is not the end all be all. Maddux was never a great K/9…but I suspect we all agree he was an ace. However, I agree that Sale is a generational talent and fulmer is a 2nd year guy. No one thought Sale was a generational guy in his second year, though. Fulmer has it in him to strike out more, so we will see if he does. 5 years of a #2 or a #3 is worth a lot and would cost top prospects.
JDGoat
Michael fulmer is better than his strikeout numbers suggest. I was at one of his games and Toronto had one hard hit ball off him imo
TomBradyrings
It seems to early to say that he will get better or worse. Need another year on Fulmer imo. A trade with the Braves doesn’t make sense for either teams. Tigers should get a few nice pieces for Verlander, then they can revisit Fulmer talks next trade deadline. He will have more of a track record and the Tigers can reasonably demand a kings ransom after his third year in the league. I think he will strikeout more. In the postseason, its about missing bats. So calling him an ace now would be saying he is a difference maker at this present time, and without missing bats you just can’t bank on how he would perform in a pennant race. Strikeouts per 9 areant’ as important for lefites. But for righties they are very important.
dodgerfan711
Its funny because you provide no evidence of this. Name 1 pitcher the dodgers fans though they could get without trading their top prospects. You can pretend all you want but Fulmer is one of the most valuable pitchers in the game.
JDGoat
Ya because a top 3 of Seager, Urias and Pederson was like so many other top 3’s….
Sam.rhodes16
Albies Anderson Pache Touki. They’d probably decline, but no reason to trade more than that from the Braves’ perspective.
And absolutely no Acuna in any trade for an arm, especially an arm with injuries this year.
southi
I had said more than once not to be surprised if the Braves went after a Verlander/Fulmer package. Of course it may have been some other large contract but I still believe that one of the reasons that the Braves freed up two 40 man roster spots when they dealt Garcia and Recker was to attempt to take on salary and talent together. Such a combined package would probably had lowered the cost of Fulmer somewhat (but obviously not overly much).
donniebaseball
Verlander and Fulmer will never be in the same package. That’s like the Braves trading Dansby and Freeman in the same package.
Packaging a team’s two best players is just so incredibly unrealistic. If the Tigers do trade Fulmer, its for a haul and probably would happen after Verlander retires. The Tigers have Fulmer until 2023. It makes no sense for them to try and trade him when they could start contending in 2019 or 2020.
halos101
it would be nothing like trading dansby and freeman together. Your right though, adding verlander contract to fulmer in a deal would only hurt the tigers
donniebaseball
I agree the trade values aren’t the same. I was just trying to make a comparison so that he would understand that teams never trade their best two players in the same deal.
phils phanatic
that was my first thought too and a rotation of Verlander/Tehran/fullmer is a solid start and then fill with youth. there’s also the possibility that Detroit might take Tehran in return to balance out some money and to either fill in as a stopgap or flip for more prospects and
smrtbusnisman04
It would’ve been weird to see Atlanta on the losing end of a Shelby Miller-Esque trade
Kayrall
With Quintana and Gray off the market, I guess there needs to be a different starting pitcher to fan the rumor flames of a package headlined by Markakis proposed by all Braves fans ever.
Smoltzy16
Untouchables in any reasonable trade scenario: Acuna, Maitan, Allard, Soroka, Wright. Everyone else should be open, including Swanson & Albies.
I’d send Gohara, Wentz, Albies, & Peterson for Fulmer. That’s 2-3 top 100 prospects and a decent of that needs to move.
But if Detroit is smart they’d fleece the Yanks because they are the closest and need a SP the most.
dodgerfan711
Lmao thats the exact type of poor package that we are talking about. If thats all it took to get fulmer half the leauge would be making an offer. If all those are untouchable you arent getting fulmer
TomBradyrings
Albies is a top 20 prospect. Plus two top 100 pitchers. Tell me what team would beat that i’m curious?
dodgerfan711
Oh please any team that has 2 top 100 prospects could beat that. Gohara is in the 90s which means he is not close to a deal breaker. There is no one named wentz in the top 100 list. So 1 good prospect 1 decent pitcher and 2 lottery tickets for fulmer is comical. Many teams could beat that offer
bruinsfan94
Absurd.
halos101
Lol, no prospextsbare untouchable. You think the braves have 5? stop
TomBradyrings
I agree. No way should the Braves move Acuna, Allard, Soroka, or Wright. Maitan they should move before Albies because he is further from the big leagues.
squish
That’s a pretty fair package. Just don’t see the value in a trade like that (as a braves fan). We got so many high-ceiling guys. But that’s fair. Just don’t want to see Ozzie go
opethsdeliverance
We are talking about the Braves here. They are looking to go after Fulmer, but will settle with resigning Dickey. When was the last time the Braves lived up to there rumored big trade/signing expectations?
opethsdeliverance
