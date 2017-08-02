Braves Place Jim Johnson, R.A. Dickey On Revocable Waivers

The Braves have placed righties Jim Johnson and R.A. Dickey on revocable waivers, according to Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com (via Twitter).
These two veterans become the first to be reported of the many players who’ll hit the waiver wire this month. The placement is the first step toward possibly trading a player; you can read more about that here. It also means little in and of itself, since a team can always pull back a player if a claim is made (hence, “revocable”).
In this case, the news is worthy of note, since both Atlanta pitchers are conceivable trade candidates. Johnson, especially, figures to hold appeal. The 34-year-old has averaged 10.6 K/9 and a fifty percent groundball rate through 44 innings, even if the results (4.09 ERA) aren’t quite as exciting. And he’s earning a reasonable $5MM this year and next, making him a plausible candidate to be claimed.
It seems unlikely at this point that any contenders will show significant interest in Dickey. The 42-year-old knuckler is valued mostly for his steady innings, and is earning $7.5MM this year before the team makes a decision on his $8MM club option ($500K buyout) for 2018. Dickey has been solid, with a 4.08 ERA over 128 innings, but it’s less than clear there’s much demand for a pitcher of his ilk down the stretch.
MLBTR traditionally maintains a list of players who have cleared waivers and therefore can be traded freely, and will do so again this year once we learn the outcome on these or other players. Of course, it’s important to bear in mind that we typically don’t hear of all those who clear.
Comments
Next Is big city and BP
Are you guys seriously gonna make a post of every waiver listee? You may as well go ahead and post the 40-man rosters of every MLB team. This is not news.
Clearing waivers? Even that’s only news to a limited degree.
Having a bad day? Does it really bother you that much?
carpengui
Do you really want to see 200 posts of 1200 players being put on the waiver wire? This is routine business… it’s not a trade rumor. Over the next 2 weeks, nearly every player will be run through this process.
(Hyperbole perhaps – but this is a bit silly to post)
they obviously wont post every single waiver, they will post the more notible. thats just common sense
Read a different site then.
There’s a minor league signing posted beneath this post. That doesn’t belong here since that isn’t a trade rumor either I guess. At least by your logic (or lack thereof).
Instead of complaining about what they post, if you don’t like it, go somewhere else. I’ve been following this site for several years and I like the way they run it and how they choose what to post. Quit complaining and go elsewhere if you don’t. They don’t need to change to satisfy whiners like you.
Exactly, I’m a baseball junkie, flood me w/what most ppl would consider stupid, boring, long winded, “meaningless” stats, I love it, whole reason this app is usually my most accessed, I need that info, I want to process it…..it’s fun, my guilty pleasure. So dude complaining, erase the app n get back to reading ur copy of Cosmopolitan!!! Keep up the great articles Trade Rumors…..I need my fix.
Answer: yes, I wouldn’t mind at all seeing posts about every major player posted to waivers. Because that way I could read them all if I wanted to, or pick and choose which ones to read. I come here for baseball news and transactions just like this, but if something doesn’t interest me, I don’t click on it.
Agreed. Keep up the good work mlbtraderumors
What? Dude, it is notable when certain players get placed in waivers and even more notable when he clears
Clears? Maybe. Listed… no.
Just leave.
HOW DARE ANYONE GIVE THEIR OPINION AND FEEDBACK!!!!
The art of reading between the lines is long lost. Obviously as they stated they’re the first to be reported. They’re plugging the waiver post and updating that they will keep a list. Did they make any grammatical errors as well? That’s critical.
I suppose he expects more for the amount of money required to access TR
I hope they list every. single. one.
To answer your question: No.
If you’ve read this site in past Augusts, you’ll probably have a feel for how we’ll handle it this year. If there is any volume of players going on waivers, they’ll all go in one post for a given day. We’ll only highlight those of potential significance (Johnson is probably among the more notable possible August chips). And we’ll maintain a running list of players that have cleared.
Jeff Todd for the win
Isn’t the waiver wire supposedly private? Are these just purposefully leaked names?
Hey Jeff, as someone asked below, isn’t the waiver wire done in secret? Not asking you to give up your sources but usually how does this information get out usually? Also does a player or agent know if they are placed on waivers?
Obviously they’re going to post articles about notable players they think could be moved. Come on. Lol
Being these are the first players to hit the wire, its not particularly surprising. They aren’t going to post insignificant players or ones they doubt will have any impact on the market obviously. Let them do their job.
Carpengui is probably the worst person on the internet, confirmed.
You must be new to the internet. I advise you leave it now before it corrupts you too.
My body is ready for the corruption, it’s ok.
They dont have a list of players placed on waivers- its players that have cleared waivers
It is call mlb “trade rumors”. There’s a chance they are traded this making it relevant content!?
Two things:
1). Hope the Mets actually get Dickey. Call me crazy but if he’s got a 4.00ERA playing half his starts at Suntrust, he’ll be mid-3’s for the Mets and never injured. Sign me up for that one.
2). Can we end extra inning games with a HR derby shoot out. Next hitter up in extras alternating the lineup win by two already. Tired of seeing bullpens exhausted and it’s boring really.
Alan it may only be noteworthy because these are the first ones post deadline to leak out (from what I know). I seriously doubt that we will see every single one listed.
Trade both for whatever you can get. JJ is now a 7th inning guy and needs to get out of our already brutal bullpen.. Bring up the young guns and see what they can do. We still have a few in the minors that are pretty much major league ready. Good time to get some experience. I’d be surprised if RA gets traded and ultimately I’m ok with that. I think he is a guy that even if he doesn’t do super great himself, he makes the rest of the staff better. Ie he gives our bullpen some rest, does a decent job keeping us in the game, and his knuckle is so much different than what everyone else throws. Nice piece for a long season… not 2 months.
Akeel Morris will be brought up as soon as Johnson is traded. I was surprised that he was sent down though someone like Ian Krol is still on the team. Must be nice to be a southpaw.
Krol needs to had been gone a couple months ago.
Dickey has been a solid pitcher for the braves this year, and it seems like he has taken a leadership role also, I hope the braves keep him for the rest of the year, then see how some prospects are panning out and make a decision on his option.
Someone will take a flyer on Dickey should the team suffer starting arm injuries this month. His value at this point lies in his ability to save the bullpen wear and Testing, similar to Wakefield.
Orioles will take Dickey! Could be our Ace at this point!!!
As the article suggests in its wrap-up, the process of August trade waivers are supposed to be confidential. The rule states that information regarding a players status who enters the revocable waiver process is not supposed to shared among clubs competing for his services.
As with any other trade, some clubs honor that secrecy more while others seem inclined to leak this information. lol
I wonder how many pitchers have had a career like Dickey. One really stand out year, a couple of better than average, and the rest…eh. Lifetime record (I know, it doesn’t count) of 116-115, ERA 4.02, ERA+ of 102, 22.5 bWAR. Journeyman
Not necessarily a journeyman. To be honest 22.5 bWAR is quite a good career and far more than most pitchers who appear in the majors.
I doubt the braves will even attempt to trade matt Adams considering the fact that Freddie had been a good third baseman and that they
don’t even have a worthy third baseman in the minors
Ruiz is worthy of a look, but a short one. Snitker has talked to BP about playing 3B…if he isn’t traded and clears waivers. Freddie played 1B with Adams in LF and Albies at 2B, Camargo at SS…I think that’s how it’ll look for some time until Kemp returns.
Freddie has been moved back to 1st, Adams can’t play 3rd, so he will surely hit the waiver wire.
Freddie was moved back to first full time last night, the experiment seems to be over.
Reports were that Freddie moved to firstbase last night BECAUSE his shoulder was bothering him some. Now I’m not sure if that equates to an end of the experiment or it is a short term lull.
Snitker said Freeman will be the everyday first baseman moving forward.
They can Trade for a Steady hand at third ,it’s just how much they want to pay !
Every contender that may have wanted a 1B seems to have solved that need at the deadline. Adams will hit the wire, but I doubt the Braves will find a better deal now than they’ll be able to orchestrate during the offseason.
Angels pick them up…
no thank you, neither of them make us any better
The Braves are bursting at the seems with young talent, I expect we’ll see lots of moves in the coming months and off season. 40 man roster is going to be a real issue that I am willing to bet they manage masterfully. I expect something similar from the WSox too.
Braves need to Bust things up and give the Kids a chance , They haven’t won with this Group of actors so NOW the time to move people , and that includes Freddie !
why on earth would they trade freddie freeman… who’s the replacement??
Ignore him, he meant Fredi Gonzalez — he’s in 2016 still. #TrueBravesfan
Because they can get a Haul for him while his Price is High, Don’t wait he aging and one bad year and the Braves get nothing of Value !
Freeman is 27 years old and a hitting machine. You don’t trade a player like that, are you crazy? He’ll still be in his prime when the Braves finish their rebuild, which is sooner than you think. They have enough young talent, they need more Freddies, not less.
Yeah, because the Marlins were a dynasty after trading Miguel Cabrera…
The time for that direction was before the season even started. Instead the Braves dumped or blocked the development/playing time of the cheap, controllable assets that might play a part in the future in favor of the guys you want now gone. Notably they also didn’t get rid of them at the trade deadline either, when teams were looking for any and all ugrades they could find.
They might do it now, but to be honest, I wouldn’t get my hopes up. So far the pitching side of things, where there is a clear overcrowding, is the only side they seem to be interested in really opening up to possible future assets. Leads me to believe at least the hitting side will look almost exactly like it currently does next year
William, did you just hit “Publish” on a comment you wrote in late 2015?
Other than your ill-advised trade of Freeman, that’s exactly what the Braves have been doing in a deliberate fashion for some time now.
No,
But Fast Freddie is the ONLY Braves Player that can bring Two or Three Top Prospects !
braves need to Rebuild , and it an’t happening when you bring in the Kemp’s,and Adams of the World !,
Ever heard of the saying: you don’t throw the baby out with the bath water? You keep the best parts, especially when you already have arguably the best farm in the land. Honestly, we don’t have the roster spots to continue adding all these prospects, as we can’t protect all of them, especially if we continue to look like we’ll get a top-7 overall draft pick.
Freeman’s contract is affordable – there’s no need to shed it. Much of the rebuild is now behind us, while we continue to build with some good draft, savvy trades, nice international pick-ups and waiver-wire scouring. Coppy is as good as any in giving second life to high-ceiling prospects to maximize our depth (Alex Jackson is a recent example).
William just shut up the braves have been rebuilding a while they aren’t just starting the rebuild for god sakes watch the games or leave this app
I’d like to see the Rockies pick up Dickey. He’d be a good veteran mentor for the young starters. If anything, it would great to watch that knuckler at Coors.
I recall Dickey saying in an interview once that throwing the knuckleball at high altitudes is like throwing batting practice. Braves may even work the rotation to keep him from pitching there (assuming he’s still a Brave by then).
There’s not enough air pressure at high altitudes for a knuckleball to break. It’s just a slow, flat pitch in that environment. That’s just physics.
Dickey should hold some (albeit limited) value for a playoff team. It’s an advantage to have a knuckler who can eat innings in a short series.
About exactly what I was going to post. He would be great pitching depth to stash in a long relief role. I would imagine that the Braves might have to agree to pay for some of his remaining contract in the bargain, but for the right team and scenario Dickey could very well be worth it.
What does everyone think on whether either will be claimed?
I’m willing to bet that both clear. I don’t think either represent an upgrade to a contending team, and non-contending teams aren’t willing to pay the salary.
Why would a non-contending team want to trade for them…
The Orioles traded for Hellickson.
Stranger things have happened than a non-contending team wanting a veteran to eat up innings.
You’re welcome.
Jim Johnson doesn’t eat up innings.
but no my point is hellickson is at least a free agent at the end of the year. the two Braves pitchers are under contract for next year. if you are a non-contingent team why trade assets for middle of the road guys you could probably pick up just as good if not better in free agency which really just underscores your point why pay for them?
Then say that instead of saying “them.”
Last I knew, Jim Johnson wasn’t two people.
I think they both clear, and your reasoning is sound. That’s likely why both are being put through waivers so early in the month: they are both likely to get through. I would say there is almost no chance at all of Dickey being claimed, maybe only a slight. Han e Johnson is, and that’s only based on their respective ages, roles, and contracts more than ability.