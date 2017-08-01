Braves To Promote Ozzie Albies, Lucas Sims

The Braves will promote top infield prospect Ozzie Albies for tonight’s game, according to MLB.com Pipeline (Twitter link) and MLB.com’s Mark Bowman (via Twitter). Pitching prospect Lucas Sims is also heading to the majors to make his first start, as David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported yesterday on Twitter.
The move on Albies comes as something of a post-deadline surprise, as the Braves’ infield mix currently includes veterans Brandon Phillips and Sean Rodriguez as well as younger players Johan Camargo and Micah Johnson (who was himself just promoted).
Albies has long been considered one of the organization’s best prospects and drew consensus top-twenty billing leaguewide entering the season. Though he scuffled a bit in his first attempt at the highest level of the minors in 2016, Albies has turned in solid results there in the present season. Through 448 trips to the plate, the 20-year-old switch-hitter carries a .285/.330/.440 batting line with 21 steals and nine home runs. That’s a nice jump in the long ball department for a player who launched just one ball out of the yard in his first two professional seasons and hit just six in 618 plate appearances last year.
It’s unclear how Atlanta intends to line up with Albies on the roster. He’s capable of playing both middle infield positions, but has spent most of his time in recent years at second. The thought had long been that Albies would form a double-play pairing with shortstop Dansby Swanson, and he may yet, but Swanson is currently back at Triple-A Gwinnett after struggling early on this year. The corresponding move isn’t yet known, but may be expected shed some light on the situation. Unless this is planned only as a quick trip up, though, the Braves will presumably be clearing the way for Albies to receive regular playing time.
As for Sims, his promotion comes with somewhat less fanfare but is notable in its own right. The former first-rounder had seen his prospect star fade somewhat in recent years, but he has turned in intriguing results this season at Gwinnett. Through 115 1/3 innings, Sims carries a 3.75 ERA with an excellent 10.3 K/9 against 2.8 BB/9 — marking a notable reversal from the control problems that have plagued him at times in the past.
While Sims already had a spot on the 40-man roster, Albies will still need to be added. Atlanta does appear to have some free slots available, though, so it may not be necessary for the club to risk control rights over any existing players. It remains to be seen who’ll depart the active roster to make an opening.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
stl_cards16
Exciting. Hopefully he hits the ground running.
baseball10
Wow kind of a surprise but this was due. Let the young kids play!
NicknewsomeATL
Here we go
jbigz12
Is he coming up as a SS?
Braves fan
Where is camargo gonna play guys think about things before you post plz
alexgordonbeckham
Well Brandon Phillips is at 2B so….it’s a relevant question.
jbigz12
I don’t think Bfly will willingly take a seat on the bench so I don’t see how Albies gets an everyday look at 2nd.
Zach725
My guess is Phillips will be traded by the end of next week.
RunDMC
Exactly, why wasn’t he traded for international bonus slot money or a project minor league player to clear up a spot pre-Deadline? Could they really find no bubble teams interested?
Braves fan
Exactly what I’m saying guys pay attention plan all along was and bp even said he knows he’s holding that 2nd base position for albies watch games before talking about plans and what players will do
jbigz12
I guess it’s difficult considering philips doesn’t want to be a part time player. Off the top of my head I can’t really think of a place for Phillips to start everyday that makes a lot of sense for the other team.
Braves fan
Nobody wants to be a part time player name one person who is ok with that BP is a professional player in that he knows what he was brought here to do
jbigz12
Once camargo’s 370 babip goes back down to Earth he looks like a nice utility infielder not a starter.
a1544
Lol talk about think before you post
Dawgsfan2
He can come off the bench
Dawgsfan2
Camargo is not a everyday player
vacommish
Camargo is really slumping, especially since Dansby has been sent down. He could give up ABs for Albies to get a look.
noraj9
Yeah this was probably one of the more relevant comments on any Braves related post recently. It’s a good question. Phillips plays 2B. Camargo plays darn near everywhere and has come back to earth at the plate.
JKurk22
Alvie’s at SS Camargo to try out LF with Kemp on the DL. I see Camargo as almost a young Prado who can play wherever
JKurk22
*Albies
Braves fan
Y’all are so dumb
crambone
Yeah I’m all for this. Let’s get the kids up while the likes of Markakis, Kemp, and the rest are there to help guide them. Also, as big a Bravos fan as I am, I’m logical enough to admit that we’re not contending this year so let’s experiment a little.
RunDMC
I only want Kemp showing Albies to the batting cages. Anything else, including where the bathroom is, and please direct your question to Freeman. Please.
pikeypike
I like this move , let the kids play so we have a better idea of what to shop for this offseason
Braves fan
Pitching is the off season Goal again nothing has changed
ahale224
I’d rather see them keep him down until the rosters expand. Swanson was supposed to be closer and we saw how that went. Really hope he does well though.
smelliott00
This would’ve made a lot more sense had they traded a guy like BP yesterday. Exciting to see Albies come up all the same, though.
Braves fan
That’s only one deadline don’t be suprised if he’s gone by September
layventsky
They may still trade Phillips. If they can find a taker for his salary in a waiver trade, that would clear some space.
firstbleed
ATL brought Dansby up way too quick. He only had roughly 500 ABs in the minors and never reached AAA. They messed up his development regardless if he played College ball. At least they didn’t do the same with Albies.
lasershow7
Messed up his development???? You act like it ruins these guys to fail. Baseball is about failure, how you adjust to it and how you handle it. I think it’s good for him. Go down get some work and some confidence. He will be fine.
RunDMC
Yes, messed up his development. Do you think it was ever in the FO’s plan to send Dansby back down to AAA after almost a year of service?
MikePLV10
What is the thinking behind this move? Phillips will get regular playing time.. so Albies will play SS, only when Freddie is at 1st and Camargo is at 3rd.?or now camargo and Albies will fight for playing time?
Zach725
Camargo is not going to be a starter next year. He had a hot stretch but his track record doesn’t seem to say he will continue hitting .300. Braves are also looking to trade BP.
jbigz12
Camargo has been nice for you guys but he’s not going to displace a top prospect. His BABIP is inflated right now and he doesn’t run all that well for a guy his size. I think he’s an above average utility guy but I don’t think you want him starting
ReverieDays
Meh, he’s probably not going to be as good as people think.
BravesCanada
I think on it’s own, this move makes sense to get his feet wet with a group of veterans who can help him transition to the big leagues with little pressure.
When you look at it in the big picture though, a nice part of Dansby going down to AAA was to have him and Ozzie play together and get accustomed to each other. That lasted 3 days.
RunDMC
I’m the same way, I don’t know why they don’t have Albies/Swanson together to further develop team chemistry. Sure, that can happen in the bigs, but if Swanson is struggling and the team has multiple 2B options (Camargo, Sean Rod, BP), why wouldn’t you?
chound
Good times for a Braves fan. How else can you feel good about tanking for a top 5 draft slot. Sadly, that quasi cluster f has caught up to that front office. Trying to compete in 2017 was daft at best but probably just “moran”-ic. I will say that next year is looking amazing to be Braves fan though!