Minor MLB Transactions: 8/17/17

Here are Thursday’s minor moves from around the game…
- The Brewers announced last night that right-hander Michael Blazek has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Milwaukee designated the 28-year-old for assignment on Sunday, though he hasn’t been with the big league club since allowing six home runs in an eight-run shellacking at the hands of the Nationals back on July 27. Blazek was a quality member of the Brewers’ bullpen in 2015 but has struggled to a 6.12 ERA and averaged 2.34 HR/9 in 50 Major League innings since that time. On a more positive note, the righty has managed a 3.73 ERA with 7.0 K/9, 3.4 BB/9, 0.62 HR/9 and a 48.7 percent ground-ball rate through 72 1/3 innings while pitching in an extremely hitter-friendly environment (Colorado Springs, Pacific Coast League) in Triple-A this year.
Comments
jackt
I’m honestly kind of surprised no other team wants to take a chance on Blazek. I know he’s been shaky this year, but he was solid not too long ago. Glad to have him stay in the org and hopefully get back on track.
Justin Greif
I’m pretty sure Blazak now owns the MLB record for HRs allowed in an inning (5). But I wish him well, I hope he can come back and be a productive pen arm for the Brew Crew.
afsooner02
I thought that tied the record…..granted he still holds it…but not by himself. (Too lazy to google, just what I thought the commentators said when it happened.)