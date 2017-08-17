Minor MLB Transactions: 8/17/17

Here are Thursday’s minor moves from around the game…

The Brewers announced last night that right-hander Michael Blazek has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Milwaukee designated the 28-year-old for assignment on Sunday, though he hasn’t been with the big league club since allowing six home runs in an eight-run shellacking at the hands of the Nationals back on July 27. Blazek was a quality member of the Brewers’ bullpen in 2015 but has struggled to a 6.12 ERA and averaged 2.34 HR/9 in 50 Major League innings since that time. On a more positive note, the righty has managed a 3.73 ERA with 7.0 K/9, 3.4 BB/9, 0.62 HR/9 and a 48.7 percent ground-ball rate through 72 1/3 innings while pitching in an extremely hitter-friendly environment (Colorado Springs, Pacific Coast League) in Triple-A this year.