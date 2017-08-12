Bryce Harper Exits With Apparent Knee Injury

Right fielder Bryce Harper departed the Nationals’ game against the Giants on Saturday with an apparent injury to his left knee. The injury occurred when Harper tried to beat out a ground ball, per the Washington Post’s Jorge Castillo, who adds that the superstar had to be helped off the field and didn’t put any weight on his leg when he exited (Twitter links). As the video shows (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, on Twitter), Harper slipped while crossing the first base bag, which was “clearly wet” as a result of rainy conditions in Washington, tweets Castillo.
The Nationals already lost one of their starting outfielders for the year when center fielder Adam Eaton suffered a torn ACL in April, while left fielder Jayson Werth has been out since early June with foot issues. The club has also had to go without Eaton’s replacement, Michael Taylor, for over a month because of an oblique injury, while standout shortstop Trea Turner has been on the shelf since the end of June with a fractured wrist. The Nationals, to their credit, have withstood those absences en route to a 68-45 record and an insurmountable 14-game lead in the NL East.
While injuries haven’t stopped the Nationals to this point, remaining an elite team without Harper would be an incredibly difficult task. Harper is arguably the best player in the National League, after all, and will have a strong chance to win his second MVP this season if his injury isn’t as catastrophic as it appears. In his age-24 campaign, Harper has slashed a remarkable .326/.419/.614 with 29 home runs in 472 plate appearances. His 5.0 fWAR ranks third in the NL, trailing only Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (5.2) and one of Harper’s teammates, third baseman Anthony Rendon (5.1).
Washington replaced Harper on Saturday with Brian Goodwin, who shifted from center to right, and brought Andrew Stevenson off the bench to occupy center. Longtime first baseman Adam Lind and the recently acquired Howie Kendrick join Goodwin and the untested Stevenson as the team’s only healthy outfield options at the moment.
RiverCatsFilms
There goes the Nats championship and Harper’s MVP
Apsider
Torn ACL. 100%.
CubsRule08
If he escapes having a Torn ACL he’s one lucky mofo. That was a pretty brutal video to watch
Apsider
Don’t get me wrong, there will be other damage – LCL, Meniscus, PCL maybe. But ACL is always the most significant to rehab.
bleacherbum
Yeah it sure looks like it. The way the knee hyper-extended, it usually always ends up being a torn ACL.
tippin
That could’ve been multiple injuries. Knee ligaments, shoulder, etc. I’d be shocked if he isn’t done for the season.
BUGZ
Hope he’s alright…never want to see a guy go out like that. Was looking forward to watching LA battle Washington again this October.
opethsdeliverance
The Mets always suffer from the worst luck! Now the Metes lose Harper….oh nevermind!
sagbagels
agreed
Matt Galvin
Granderson but might not want to do a in Divsion Trade same with any other NL East Team OF that clears Waviers and wants like Robles in return.
dodgerfan711
Harper is far superior to any mets position player.
matt41265
He’s far superior then most players on most teams
dodgerfan711
Every real contending team has a superstar hitter.
STLCards33
Not at harpers caliber
Goldmine44
He was grabbing the back and top of his knee but likely a torn acl. Regardless of who you cheer for this is one of those that are painful to watch
korn_cakes33
I’m going to vomit. Just ignore me
bleacherbum
It looked really, really bad. Worse than Adam Eaton’s looked, if It’s not a torn ACL/MCL or PCL then I don’t know what is, that looked brutal.
sportsfan
It definitely look similar to the Ryan Howard injury from few years ago in the playoff.
opethsdeliverance
No it wasn’t…albeit both are painful!
RytheStunner
I thought Ryan Howard’s injury was a blown Achilles? That’s nowhere near the knee.
CubsRule08
Ryan Howard tore his Achilles. Nowhere near close to what Harper just suffered
sportsfan
I am not a National fan or a Bryce Harper fan having said that I do hope that this won’t be a season ending injury. Nationals fans Braves fans are keeping you guys in our prayers.
WAH1447
But we still can’t stand Bryce Harper or the nAtionals
majorflaw
Thanks. It’s tough watching your season disappear in an instant. And I tend to root the same way. Want to beat the Braves when Freeman, etc. are healthy. Don’t like seeing anyone get injured. Followed Harper since he came up. That play was not fun to watch. Like others above, I suspect the worst.
hiflew
The Nats are not a one man team. Even if Harper is out for the year, they are still virtually guaranteed the division title. Once the playoffs start, anything can happen, especially when you have a pitcher that is as potentially dominant as Scherzer.
majorflaw
Yeah, they will win the division and they will still have a shot. But what was already starting to look like the Dodgers year is looking more so. But the team as constituted on opening day could compete with anyone. Real tough year.
phils phanatic
and just like that it’s looking like a breeze for the dodgers to win the NL…now that that’s over with, who wins the NL now?
hiflew
Potentially any of the other 4 teams in the playoffs. In a 7 games series, almost anything can happen. The team with the best record rarely wins in the postseason. Even the Cubs last year were 1 run away from 109.
William
Well loks like Mets found a Team too take the Gandy man !
roman411
I was just thinking that.
sufferfortribe
Just watched the video of this. Definitely hyperextended it, but won’t be surprised if it turns out to be ligament damage.
It hurt just to watch.
JDGoat
Why can’t we have nice things?
balisox
Yeah that’s definitely a torn ACL
frankthetank1985
That was hard to watch. I can’t stand him, but you never want to see that kind of thing happen to anyone. Hopefully he can fully recover from whatever it is. Baseball needs him. He is important to the game. And he has a big pay day coming in the near future. Wonder what kind of hit that takes should this be a significant injury that continues into next season
asuchrisc
Rosenthal tweeted that prelim tests show torn ACL and PCL.
asuchrisc
NVM…. I think I saw a fake Rosenthal tweet. Hopefully it isn’t as bad.
sportsfan
That was the fake Rosenthal who tweeted this out.
balisox
Rosenthal tweeted he has a torn ACL and PCL which makes sense. Hopefully he makes it back before the start of new year. Truly a shame. My money was on Nats making WS but I’d be surprised if they did now. Honestly I could see Harper potentially being able to pitch hit if they don’t do surgery until the season is over.
frankthetank1985
The guy couldn’t even put pressure on his leg. How could he pinch hit. There is a reason they need surgery with this kind of injury. You can’t even stand with that type of injury and you think he can pinch hit and run?
balisox
I had a similar injury recently(torn acl and Partially torn PCL) and yes I was unable to do much of anything for a few weeks but not long after that I was able to resume my normal activities without problem. They didn’t even repair acls commonly until the 70s most people just lived with it torn. I don’t think it is likely he returns due to the risk he could injury it even more, but it’s not impossible.
balisox
And he’ll get it repaired at some point for sure, I was suggesting he could push the surgery until after the season. Again I think unlikely but not impossible.
dodgerfan711
It was a fake rosenthal account. Dont get finnesed
RytheStunner
If it’s a torn ACL and PCL, then he’s done. That’s the same injury Schwarber suffered last year in early April and he was only able to bat (not play the field) in the World Series (and even that was considered a miracle). There’s no way Harper contributes anything for the rest of the year (playoffs included) if that is indeed the injury.
Aoe3
Stanton has mvp in the bag now
RytheStunner
Wrong. He’s on a losing team that won’t make the playoffs. The only way that would happen is if there was nobody else really worthy of the award.
Guys like Arenado, Blackmon, Goldschmidt, Turner, and Rendon
(and maybe even Bellinger) will all get consideration before Stanton.
sufferfortribe
Agreed.
SoCalBrave
As a Braves fan, I hate the GNats, I hate Harper and wish him an eternal slump when he plays against us… that being said, I hope he avoids any serious injury, that video was tough to watch.
Legacy of Bo
Hello, Justin Upton!