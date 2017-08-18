Cardinals Place Adam Wainwright On 10-Day DL

The Cardinals have placed righty Adam Wainwright on the 10-day DL with an elbow impingement, as MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch reports on Twitter and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had previously indicated (Twitter links). He’ll be replaced on the roster by righty Mike Mayers.
It isn’t yet clear just how serious the issue is for the veteran Wainwright, who had exhibited a concerning velocity loss of late. The 35-year-old has battled with some back issues recently, too, though this new problem is perhaps of greater concern. Wainwright has been knocked around while failing to touch 90 mph with his fastball in his past two outings.
For now, the Cards appear set to lean on Luke Weaver in Wainwright’s stead. The impressive young righty makes for quite the insurance policy: he has briefly contributed at the majors in each of the past two seasons while dominating in the upper minors. But that doesn’t mean the loss won’t tell, particularly with Trevor Rosenthal also just going on the DL with elbow troubles of his own. St. Louis will not be able to utilize Weaver in a relief role to help make up for the loss of its closer.
Mayers, 25, has minimal experience at the game’s highest level. He has been rather productive in the upper minors over the last two seasons, though. This year, over 99 frames at Triple-A (including 15 starts and ten relief appearances), Mayers carries a 3.36 ERA with 8.0 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9.
Comments
Doorman550
They need to shut him down for the season then turn him into a closer ala John Smoltz
WazBazbo
Completely agree.
chief33
Completely agree with you on this. Should have started the process last year.
oldoak33
Or the more likely scenario of him pitching injured this whole time and there being a serious issue that wouldn’t improve just by switching roles.
cardfan2011
He’s probably done as a starter. Hope he turns out ok
kiddhoff
Opens the door to trade for Verlander.
Cmt33
We should of made a trade for a pitcher or two before the deadline. Now that Rosenthal and Waino are both out teams can jack their demands up knowing what we are trying to fill and why.
stl_cards16
Wainwright can be replaced from within. This is a non-issue besides I hate seeing such a great career coming to a sudden hault.
KCelts
Paging Chris Carpenter!
Sign all the Cubans
Not catching the Cubs now.
headhawks
Hate to say it but weren’t going to catch the flubs anyway. This is none issue… still think there are some deep rooted issues on / with this team / management….
CompanyAssassin
Luke Weaver has been fine, and we’re currently like a game out? If you’ve been paying attention, Jon Lester is out as well for the Cubs. Have some faith, jeez.