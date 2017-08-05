Curtis Granderson Clears Revocable Waivers

Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson has cleared revocable waivers, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweets. Like his teammate Jay Bruce, he can now be traded without being claimed. Unlike Bruce, Granderson does not have a limited no-trade clause.
There were various reports about the possibility the Mets would trade Granderson prior to the July 31 deadline, and he was linked to the Brewers. In the end, obviously, the Mets held onto him. Granderson is in the middle of what’s become a fairly typical Granderson season — he has a very low batting average (.223), but compensates for it with walks (48 in 358 plate appearances) and good power (14 home runs). The 36-year-old doesn’t have the speed he once did and rates as a below-average defender in center, although he still grades out fairly well in right. He rated fifth in our recent list of the top August trade candidates.
Granderson is in the last season of the four-year, $60MM deal he signed with the Mets in December 2013. He’s owed a bit under $5MM for the remainder of the season.
Comments
southi
At this point of his career on a contending team I can only picture Granderson as a corner outfielder who can play centerfield in case of an emergency. The problem is that I just don’t see many contenders that are in apparent need of a player with his skillset.
Does anyone see a real logical fit anywhere?
thegreatcerealfamine
No and it’s gonna be tough for him this winter.
myaccount
On a contender, I can only see him as a bench bat who occasionally sees the starting lineup. Maybe a team like Tampa Bay could afford to roll the dice but once Kiermaier comes back they would be pretty lefty heavy with those two, LoMo, Duda, Dickerson, and Miller.
johnsilver
I don’t see that. take a hard look at the numbers and his defense is nowhere near what it was a few years back. irrevocable waivers and hope someone will pay his salary, but give up something and STILL pay 14m for THAT? no way.
metsfan31
I love grandy gonna miss him when he is gone, one free agent that live up to his contract with the mets
mikeyank55
His production was SO STRONG for all four years. Grandy was at the top of the league in strikeouts and had one of the worst BA for a CF in the game. His call to fame, home runs was offset with a pathetic ratio of HR to RBI.
His defense went steadily downhill from the moment he put that silly orange trimmed hat on.
Only 15 million per year for pedestrian contributions. However he does give good interviews;(
377194
He’s a good man, on and off the field. Whatever the future holds for him, I wish him well.
377194
Not sure it double tapped.
thegreatcerealfamine
Why do fans comment on players like they know them?
377194
Some fans read more than just boxscores.
thegreatcerealfamine
Not saying he’s not a good or bad guy. What does reading stuff besides box scores make someone an expert on a ball players character. This guy could be cheating on his significant other and pounding brews nightly,for all you know.
Reflect
He could be, but that wouldn’t make him a bad person, and it wouldn’t negate the fact that he busts his butt off for various nonprofit initiatives and spends a ton of free time in community work, far more than most other ballplayers.