Dodgers Claim Jordan Jankowski From Astros

The Dodgers have claimed right-hander Jordan Jankowski off waivers from the Astros, per an announcement from Los Angeles. The hurler had been in limbo since the Astros designated him for assignment this past Monday.
A 34th-round pick of the Astros in 2012, Jankowski made his major league debut earlier this year and fared poorly across 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs on seven hits and two walks, with five strikeouts. Jankowski hasn’t produced great results in 40 1/3 Triple-A frames this season, either, with a 5.13 ERA, 5.13 BB/9 and a 36.8 percent ground-ball rate. The 28-year-old has averaged nearly 12 strikeouts per nine at that level this season, however, adding to his impressive bat-missing history in the minors. In 174 1/3 lifetime Triple-A innings, Jankowski has fanned exactly 12 hitters per nine, against 4.5 BB/9, and posted a 3.87 ERA.
Jankowski, who has three minor league options remaining, will report to the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.
Comments
abcrazy4dodgers
Was Dallas Keuchel consulted on this move?
tim815
The Dodgers have done a great job of stocking their Triple-A affiliates using this method.
dodgerfan711
This basically means the dodgers traded rhame for granderson and jankowski
mack22
This could very well be a nice pickup, just lost Jacob Rhame in the Granderson trade as the PTBNL
jrod7451
Glad to see him go. He was horrible in his call up and in AAA. But adds depth for the Dodgers minor league teams.