Dodgers Place Yu Darvish On 10-Day DL

The Dodgers have formally announced that they’ve placed righty Yu Darvish on the 10-day DL with lower back tightness. They also officially activated outfielder Curtis Granderson, optioned outfielder Joc Pederson to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and recalled lefty Edward Paredes from Oklahoma City.
Darvish’s injury is not expected to be serious, as GM Farhan Zaidi tells the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett (all Twitter links). “He could potentially go out there and he certainly feels he could. But in our situation, it’s important for us to feel that he’s 100 percent. To err on the side of caution with an injury that’s relatively minor still makes sense,” says Zaidi. As Plunkett explains, the Dodgers’ enormous 19-game lead on the NL West (and, really, their huge lead in wins on every team in baseball at this point) gives them the luxury of not taking risks on August games that ultimately won’t matter much.
Darvish left his start on Wednesday due to his back trouble. He’s allowed five runs while striking out 22 and walking four in 18 innings since the Dodgers acquired him at last month’s non-waiver deadline.
Comments
SoCalBaseballDude
Smart move Blue!!!
JP
This doesn’t break my heart at all. I kinda hope he misses the postseason and signs a free agent contract with the Cincinnati Reds or something. Go Padres!
Michael Chaney
Being a Padres fan must suck when the best you can do is wish badly on other teams
JP
I only wish badly on the Doyers. Huge difference.
LA Sam
JP wishin Iill on anyone in life shows ur true small ugly self….u must have a terrible lonely life. Get well….
TheWestCoastRyan
They’ll choke in the postseason as usual and they’ll have traded Willie Calhoun for nothing.
JP
The best part of the postseason is to watch the Doyers choke and lose. They can win a 150 games, spend a billion dollars on players, and still end up with the same amount of rings as the Padres.
hmu.seth
Dodgers have 6 rings lol
JP
Those were from the pre-wildcard era, so they don’t count. Steve Garvey said the same thing in an interview..
hmu.seth
Padres fans hate on dodgers even tho the Giants have won 3 rings in 7 years
JP
My hate for the Giants is strong as well, but not Doyer strong. I just wish that Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger take up motocross together.
mack22
I feel sorry for you.
davidcoonce74
Wait a minute – pre- wild-card world series wins don’t count? According to Steve Garvey? It seems like they should probably count for more, right? No possibility of the fifth-worst team in a league going on a hot streak and winning the whole thing, right? In the pre-division era the best team in each league, no questions asked, participated in the World Series.
TheWestCoastRyan
I hate then too but they aren’t playing well this year so I haven’t had much to complain about XD
mgraub00
For real … what a mess.
dodgerfan711
Its not trading Willy Calhoun for nothing. Darvish gives them a better chance at a ring. Whats your team??
hmu.seth
He said that padres have the same ring as padres and I said dodgers have 6 rings
TheWestCoastRyan
If they don’t win a ring this year they did trade Willie Calhoun for nothing
dodgerfan711
I like how you purposely ignored my other question about what team you like. Must be a bad one
imindless
Willie Calhoun sucks lol, can’t play anywhere in the field because he’s fat and slow. Best case a middle of the order dh. Yu darvish has already expressed interest in resigning. Goodluck with the hate.
Rocketride
Poor JP.. Pathetic man rooting for a pathetic team.
Solaris611
Pederson really does need to go down to AAA and focus on his hitting fundamentals – get some plate discipline, learn to go with the pitch, shorten his swing, and stop chasing bad pitches.
skinnykrzyz
So basically just change everything he does in the batters box except for the bombs ?
mack22
I wonder why Ward hasn’t helped Peterson swing, like he’s helped everyone else’s
brianakabigb
How many of these late season DL stints for the pitchers are a late season breather since the new DL short frame is 10 days? If played right, they an skip a single start, bring up a warm body to play for 10 days, then bring them back like a nice vacation?
empiresam
Exactly. Hopefully the rule is tinkered with in the off season. In the past teams would simply skip the start. Now they get to plug another pitcher on the roster when 12 and 13 men staff is a huge reason why games take so long to finish today. In the 70s, the staff size was 10. Wilber Wood even started both games of a doubleheader. He won AND lost 20 games that year.
davidcoonce74
He was a knuckleballer, though.. Not quite an equivalent to anything today.
davidcoonce74
The 10-day DL was simply the compromise – the players wanted 26-or 27-man rosters and the owners don’t want to commit to that just yet, so the 10-day DL is simply a way to carry, basically, a rotating taxi squad throughout the season. All the better teams have been taking advantage of it pretty well this year, rotating in bullpen and bench pieces and giving starters extra rest. It’s working exactly as it was designed to work.
Austin0723
Yeah let me just rub my nipples with glee real quick and enjoy this
Ayy-Aron
Striking out 22? Or 2?