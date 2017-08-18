Dodgers Acquire Curtis Granderson

The Dodgers have officially struck a deal to land outfielder Curtis Granderson from the Mets for cash or a player to be named later. Granderson took the second spot on MLBTR’s list of the top 25 August trade candidates earlier this evening; now, he’s headed out west in search of a ring.
While the Dodgers are more likely to break the all-time single-season record for wins (116) than they are to lose the NL West lead, the club has not stopped adding talent. Granderson joins recent acquisitions Yu Darvish, Tony Watson, and Tony Cingrani in bolstering an already-loaded roster.
Granderson, 36, gives the Dodgers yet another interesting piece to work with. The timing of his addition is particularly notable given that Los Angeles just welcomed veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez back from the DL, which seemingly left breakout young star Cody Bellinger slated for at least some additional time in the outfield. Then again, it may turn out that Gonzalez will function mostly as a bench bat.
Both Gonzalez and Bellinger hit from the left side, as do Granderson and the struggling Joc Pederson. It remains to be seen how things will be sorted, but this move could push Pederson out of his semi-regular role in center. Regardless, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts will have options. The club has three right-handed hitters capable of playing the outfield in Yasiel Puig, Chris Taylor, and Enrique Hernandez — the latter two are also infield options — so there are loads of different ways the team can line up depending upon the situation.
Despite his age and early-season struggles, Granderson is a significant addition. he has destroyed opposing pitching to the tune of a .273/.395/.596 slash in his last 250 trips to the plate. It doesn’t hurt that he’s still capable of manning center field, giving an alternative to Pederson. It’s worth noting that, like Pederson, the new addition has been far more effective this year (and over his career) when hitting with the platoon advantage. The Dodgers will surely continue to mix and match heavily.
It’s not yet clear how the teams have sorted out the remainder of Granderson’s $15MM salary — just under $4MM of which remains to be paid. He had previously cleared revocable waivers. It’s worth noting, too, that the move seemingly makes it unlikely that the Dodgers will end up assigning a significant role to veteran Andre Ethier when he finally returns later in the year. Los Angeles also announced that it designated righty Dylan Floro for assignment to open a 40-man spot for the addition of Granderson.
For the Mets, the swap brings an end to a productive four-year tenure for Granderson. He joined the team on a four-year, $60MM pact and largely performed to expectations after a middling first year. All told, he produced a .239/.341/.444 slash with 95 long balls over his time with the Mets — while also serving as a respected clubhouse member through occasionally tumultuous times.
This move is the latest in a string of transactions that the Mets have undertaken to clear the decks on a losing campaign. Prior swaps have seen Lucas Duda, Jay Bruce, Neil Walker, and Addison Reed depart — bringing quite a bit of cost savings and some lower-level prospects in return. All of those players, of course, were pending free agents, so it made little sense to hold onto them with no hope of reaching the postseason. It is still possible the Mets could make another move or two, with catcher Rene Rivera reportedly a candidate to move in the near term and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera taking the top spot on our aforementioned list of possible trade candidates.
Craig Minervini of FOX Sports Florida (via Twitter) had suggested Granderson was close to changing hands. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo first reported the swap (Twitter links).
smh like the dodgers need another lefty outfielder
Wow Dodgers are flatout loaded!
Well take off another high ranking player off that top 25 list.
great move 5 years too late though
Honestly confused by this. I get he is hitting so well but the need isn’t there. Must be just a depth move. Wonder what we gave up for him.
.228 is hitting well?
Three letters: O-P-S.
From the Top 25 Waiver Candidate article: “The Grandy Man has four homers in the past week, and he’s raked at a .273/.395/.596 clip in his past 250 plate appearances.”
Nothing of consequence, for sure.
Thank you Curtis you were a true professional. I wish you nothing more than the best in the future.
Why though?
Why and how did they acquire him?
Bellinger going the other way?
Lol, good joke, so good it’s not even funny.
Met him twice he’s a class act
Who’s spot will he take in the roster and in the lineup? Team is stacked.
Umm he’ll play left bench
I Love It ! Still might not be done honing play-off roster. Go Dodgers !
Bye Joc! No way this dudes coming in to replace Taylor or Puig. And with Gonzo back Bellinger is going to LF, Taylor will take over 2B
Yea I see Kike or Joc going down. I mean they have Puig and Belli and Taylor in the OF if they plan to play forsythe and gonzo in the IF. I can’t see them releasing utley which means Kike or Joc go down.
I’d bet money Joc is going down. No way they trade him, they can afford to give him time to figure it out.
Even though I’m not a big fan of his, I still occasionally read Howard Coles Dodger articles that he writes for Forbes, he wrote an article saying LAD should send Joc down to work on his swing and bring him back when rosters expand. Time will tell if that is the plan, it actually seems like a good idea to me. Another thing, Granderson is good against Kershaw isn’t he? This move by the Dodgers puzzled me at first, one thing I was happy about though was not having to face Granderson in the postseason.
Coward Hole sucks, tho.
Pederson is starting to tinker with his batting stance and swing. It does make sense to give him a couple of weeks to see what he can work out in the minors and bring him back up in September. Thing is they didn’t need Granderson to do that with Hernandez and Taylor able to cover CF for the time needed.
Great guy
Class act
Will do wonders for LA as a guy who’s been to the dance
It’s says PTBNL or cash
Could be Pederson, I wouldn’t be surprised, they both strike out a lot but hit home runs too. Well not so much this year for Pederson.
Makes sense – put him in LF, Bellinger back to 1B and Agon relegated to pinch hitting/WS DH.
Knowing the Mets, I’m sure they acquired the backup 3B at Single-A. Someone not even in the top 30.
They should’ve gave the Mets Pederson along with Ethier and Gutierrez just to rid themselves of them lol
The Dodgers Are good enough why get another bat…are they afraid of the Big time. BoSox…or…get their heads scalped by Indians…or hear the judges final ruling …is the Nats flying around their ears..what the hell they afraid of????
So you’re implying the Dodgers might be afraid of teams that they might not even face. The earliest they’d even see Boston/Cleveland/New York is the World Series…I highly doubt they are “afraid” of anyone. Its called depth man. But I guess you’d be fine with a good team staying pat and not adding anything. Should the Dodgers not have traded for Darvish? They were good enough beforehand.
Thanks for the time in Flushing Grandy. You are a class act through and through. Enjoy your playoff run you deserve it !!
@ THE JOKER I guarantee you fear is the least of the Dodgers worries lol, they’re just trying to build themselves up even more for the playoffs. They’re practically unstoppable now
Just to be fair, the two teams that hold the record for the most wins (116) in a season (1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners) both lost in the playoffs.
Adding Darvish and everyone else definitely increases their chances of winning it all, but by no means are they unstoppable
Yeah but those teams killed themselves going for the record. The Dodgers are cruising through the schedule with reinforcements on the way. No pitcher is exceeding their innings limits and our position players get consistent days off. Also consider that our squad is on the younger side of the spectrum, I don’t see the 2017 Dodgers in them same boat as the two teams you mentioned.
Trade joc asap
I wonder if they’re just not sold sold on Joc Pederson yet.
Love Granderson, good dude with fans, solid player. But not so good against lefties, and the Dodgers already have two outfielders in Pederson and Puig who fit that mold this year. Interesting. Indeed.
May not play much against lefties
I like Him as a bench piece . Very good vet. With the talent they have I would’ve sent Joc back the other way if they’d take Ethier as well. Maybe some minor leaguers to balance it out.
Maybe they got him so the nats didn’t. The need wasn’t there for the dodgers but it was for the nats. Just saying
Adios Joc
Ahh Grandy he was a classic Met. I just watched his interview in the pregame about his life and baseball. He seems really down to earth and would be a great broadcaster. I’m actually kind of pulling for the dodgers to win the WS now so that he can get his well-deserved ring.
Next to go should really Collins
Bellinger is getting popped for ped’s. Or more like some kind of drug. Look at him, dude looks stoned all the time. And before anyone attacks me I’m kidding. But he does look stoned.
Didn’t see that coming.
ny mets organization is a real mess poor balance too top heavy aging veterans and self centered egostical players led by a bafoon manager and hopeless front office im ashamed 2 years ago world series fallen fast