Don Baylor Passes Away

Former American League MVP and National League Manager of the Year Don Baylor has passed away at the age of 68 due to a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma, Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman reports.
Revered by many for his charisma and kindness off the field, Baylor was also a force to be reckoned with at the plate in a terrific 19-year career as a player. A three-time winner of a Silver Slugger Award and an American League All-Star, Baylor hit .260/.342/.436 over the life of a career that was highlighted by Most Valuable Player honors as a member of the 1979 California Angels. That year, the slugger posted a superlative .296/.371/.530 batting line with 36 homers, 22 stolen bases, 120 runs scored and 139 runs batted in.
Baylor helped a team to the postseason on seven different occasions and, in the waning stages of his career, was traded from the Red Sox to the Twins for the stretch run in 1987. He’d go on to collect seven hits in 18 at-bats during the playoffs that season, including a game-tying two-run homer in Game 6 of the World Series. Minnesota would rally for six more runs following that key hit, and the Twins ultimately rode that momentum to a Game 7 victory and a World Series championship.
Following his playing days, Baylor became the first manager in Colorado Rockies history in their inaugural 1993 season. By the time the strike-shortened 1995 campaign rolled around, Baylor’s Rockies finished the season with a 77-67 record, leading to the first postseason appearance in franchise history as well as NL Manager of the Year honors for Baylor. That marked the first of three straight winning seasons for Baylor, who also later spent three years managing the Cubs (2000-02). Baylor’s time in the dugout would continue for more than a decade, as he also served as a bench coach for the Mets and a hitting coach for the Braves, Mariners, Rockies, Diamondbacks and Angels.
MLBTR joins those throughout the baseball world in mourning the loss of Baylor. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones as well as the countless teammates, journalists and fans whose lives were bettered by Baylor’s presence both on and off the field.
Comments
TheChanceyColborn
Terrible way to start the morning. RIP.
LA Sam
Don Baylor & Dutch Daulton, enjoyed watching u play as I grew up….neat, tough men….RIP.
jdlynn5
RIP
werfighting
Sad
angels in Anaheim
Sad day for MLB with the passings of Darren Daulton and Don Baylor.
@Michael85372365
God Needed You On His Team! Rest In Peace! Thank You!
JD396
We just had the 1987 Twins 30 year reunion festivities a week or two ago. Don Baylor will always be a big part of that lore. RIP.
Harryj
2 Genuine ball players that played for the love of the game
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Don Baylor was a good baseball man and more importantly a good man
I had no idea he was as sick as he was.
May he Rest in Peace
EverlastingDave
tbone0816
Hitting coach for the Cardinals too. RIP Mr.Baylor. Prayers for his family and loved ones.
acarneglia
Rest In Peace
rycm131
Wow.
connfyoozed
I believe he still holds the record for most times being hit by a pitch, and I never saw him flinch or get angry once after being hit, he would just trot down to first. A great baseball man, R.I.P.
gocincy
I’m glad someone mentioned this. He just stood there and handled the pain. He did not need all the armor that today’s batters use. It may take a long time for his record to fall. Pitchers don’t pitch inside as often, bean ball wars are not tolerated as much, and few big time players will risk injury the way he did.
ABStract
I loved that about him too, never got mad, just took his base. No barking, no whining, no grandstanding.
Although, I will say that in DB’s day, every other pitcher wasn’t throwing 100+mph. He may not have been so willing to get hit in today’s game.
Still, you’ll be missed big guy!
chino31
Watched him DH behind mattingly and Winfield Loved his batting stance.
mack22
I remember him growing up, RIP Don
RiverCatsFilms
Not the news I wanted to wake up to. RIP Don, you will be missed.
jmi1950
The only DH to ever win an MVP.
vtadave
No full-time DH has ever won an MVP. I guess I could see it happening, but they would have to put up pretty ridiculous numbers.
ChaplinBaseball
RIP
BobbyVwannabe
G-d bless you Don. Thanks for all the love you gave to the great game of Baseball