Edinson Volquez To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez will undergo Tommy John surgery on Friday, president of baseball operations Michael Hill announced to reporters (Twitter link via Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel). This will mark the second Tommy John procedure of Volquez’s career.

Marlins skipper Don Mattingly announced earlier today that Volquez would miss the remainder of the season and suggested that there was more at play than the knee tendinitis that had sidelined him since early July. However, there’d been no indication to this point that Volquez was dealing with any sort of arm injury, making the news of Tommy John surgery a fairly stunning development.

The timing of the injury is especially unfortunate for Volquez, as a fairly standard 12- to 15-month recovery timeline would keep him out of action not only for the balance of the 2017 season but also for most, if not all of the 2018 campaign as well.

Miami inked Volquez to a two-year, $22MM contract this past offseason due largely to his durability. From 2012-16, Volquez averaged 32 starts and 187 innings per season, and he hadn’t even been on the disabled list since his previous Tommy John surgery, which came back in 2009 as a member of the Reds. Volquez is still owed $16.05MM from now through the end of the 2018 campaign — $3.05MM for the remainder of the 2017 season in addition to a $13MM salary next year.