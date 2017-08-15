Giancarlo Stanton Clears Revocable Waivers

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has cleared revocable waivers, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. While it is far from clear that Stanton is going to end up being traded this month, that’s now possible. He joins a list of other veterans that are known to have made it through waivers without being claimed.

Passan also suggests there could at least be plausible scenarios where a deal comes together. He cites “at least four” teams that have engaged in some level of dialogue with Miami regarding Stanton, noting that there was enough traction with one organization that some returning prospects were discussed.

Stanton, 27, has been on an unholy tear at the plate. After swatting a dozen home runs in 25 games in July, he has launched ten more through just 13 contests in August. That run has helped restore Stanton’s standing as one of the game’s premier sluggers after a down 2016 season. Overall, he owns a .268/.359/.552 batting line with 251 home runs through nearly 4,000 trips to the plate in his eight-year career.

Of course, the question on the trade front has never really been about just how productive the hulking slugger can be. He cleared waivers, rather, due to a somewhat checkered injury history and the massive extension he signed in November of 2014. Stanton’s annual salary ramps up significantly beginning next year; all said, he’s promised $295MM through 2027 (including a buyout on an option for one more year).

That huge commitment isn’t the only complicating factor. Stanton possesses a full no-trade clause, though Passan suggests that won’t be a significant barrier. Of greater significance, perhaps, the Marlins are in the middle of a franchise sale and the massive slugger is the club’s marquee attraction with television rights fees negotiations looming.

Still, Passan argues, the Fish would be best served marketing Stanton now, while his value is ascendant. That’s certainly not a universal opinion — ESPN.com’s Buster Olney argued the opposite recently — but does seem a reasonable approach for an organization with needs that likely outstrip the available resources in the near-term.