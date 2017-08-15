Giancarlo Stanton Clears Revocable Waivers

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has cleared revocable waivers, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. While it is far from clear that Stanton is going to end up being traded this month, that’s now possible. He joins a list of other veterans that are known to have made it through waivers without being claimed.
Passan also suggests there could at least be plausible scenarios where a deal comes together. He cites “at least four” teams that have engaged in some level of dialogue with Miami regarding Stanton, noting that there was enough traction with one organization that some returning prospects were discussed.
Stanton, 27, has been on an unholy tear at the plate. After swatting a dozen home runs in 25 games in July, he has launched ten more through just 13 contests in August. That run has helped restore Stanton’s standing as one of the game’s premier sluggers after a down 2016 season. Overall, he owns a .268/.359/.552 batting line with 251 home runs through nearly 4,000 trips to the plate in his eight-year career.
Of course, the question on the trade front has never really been about just how productive the hulking slugger can be. He cleared waivers, rather, due to a somewhat checkered injury history and the massive extension he signed in November of 2014. Stanton’s annual salary ramps up significantly beginning next year; all said, he’s promised $295MM through 2027 (including a buyout on an option for one more year).
That huge commitment isn’t the only complicating factor. Stanton possesses a full no-trade clause, though Passan suggests that won’t be a significant barrier. Of greater significance, perhaps, the Marlins are in the middle of a franchise sale and the massive slugger is the club’s marquee attraction with television rights fees negotiations looming.
Still, Passan argues, the Fish would be best served marketing Stanton now, while his value is ascendant. That’s certainly not a universal opinion — ESPN.com’s Buster Olney argued the opposite recently — but does seem a reasonable approach for an organization with needs that likely outstrip the available resources in the near-term.
JFactor
I’m actually a little surprised, even with the injury concerns and massive contract.
biasisrelitive
I think teams would Jeff done of the money for the next few years covered because it’s hard to fit that into a budget right away.
davidcoonce74
What did I just read?
BlueSkyLA
Authentic baseball gibberish.
connfyoozed
“Howard Johnson is right!”
chamerhammer
Thank you!
Zac19082016
Kind of an odd situation. The Marlins would have a hard time justifying a trade of their main attraction, without looking like the same old Marlins. That being said, 295 million dollars tied up with one player always seems like a bad deal. My guess is he stays put and the new ownership group tries to build around him. If they don’t get some pitching, he could hit 75 HRs and it wouldn’t matter.
Breezy
As far as trading partners, I can’t imagine there being many suitors to pair with Miami. Few teams can afford to take on that yearly hit to their books right now.
mwatson12
Happ, Schwarber,Almora Jr. for Stanton
fstop13
Those guys would have to pass through waivers for them to be traded and they won’t get past the first team
chitown311
Hahahahahaha. LMAO at people who think Schwarber has any trade value anymore. People don’t want a 1-tool player who strikes out in half of his ABs.
JDGoat
He still has value. Teams aren’t going to write him off over a down season. All the numbers he put up in the minors still happened. But you’ve shown before the you’re a white sox homer and all logic gets thrown out when it comes to the cubs.
bronxbombers
He is not that valuable
hiflew
Neither was Aaron Judge this time last year.
chinmusic
I see. How’s Moncada working out?
sss847
@chinmusic not great but small sample size. the perk of being in a rebuild is you can be patient.
DaveP
Schwarber only had 621 PA in minors
Wainofan
It can’t be a down year until you’ve had an up year. He’s had good weeks or months but not a good year, yet. I wouldn’t touch him with ten foot pole unless I have DH spot open for him
fatelfunnel
How much value is in a career .214 hitter with a 35% strikeout rate. Who is a defensive liability with a negative war.
Look past the great World Series….
chinmusic
Don’t forget Javy hit .169 in half a season of at bats in 2014. Baseball is hard and it’t waaaayyyy too early to give up on Schwarbs.
therealryan
And Baez still has never been an above average hitter at the MLB level. Hardly a ringing endorsement.
chandlere
that’s not how it works
edcarboy
Thats nothing for what stanton is hitting for right now
skywalkr2
Stanton’s value is in large part decreased based on that ridiculous contract. Marlins will not get full value for him.
goblins
He’s almost as good as Judge. Almost.
ghostoforsillo
Haha.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
There’s nowhere to trade him. Who can afford an extra $25 to $35 million a year for a corner outfielder for 10 years of the backside of his prime? Maybe the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, Angels, and Dodgers.
Yankees and Red Sox are set in the outfield; Cubs already have over $175 million in payroll and are in desperate need of starting pitching going forward; So basically you’re down to maybe the Angels and maybe the Dodgers (if they can move Puig somewhere).
Possibly the Phillies or Nats could absorb the contract too, but no way Miami trades him within the division.
He is basically untradeable and the Marlins can’t afford to just give him away either or risk terrible fan backlash. They are stuck together.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
I forgot about the one wild card out there: the Chi Sox. They have definite room in their payroll and have some attractive chips to trade. If they wanted to jumpstart the rebuild, getting Stanton to pair with all of their youngsters is a good way to do it.
hiflew
The backside of his prime? The guy is still just 27. He has at least 5-6 prime years left. Granted the last 3-4 years will probably be an overpay, but it’s not like you are getting 10 sunk years here.
chino31
He made Stanton sound like Pujols. Stanton is in the start of his prime assuming he stays healthy.
wkkortas
That’s true, but that assumption ain’t exactly a given with his history.
cxcx
It was a really dumb set of comments by the guy. How about Boston being “set” in the outfield and therefor not being a team that could acquire Stanton. Yeah, I’m sure Dave Dombroski would laugh off the idea of replacing Jackie Bradley with Giancarlo Stanton, like he wouldn’t even think about it. And that the Yankees consider both of their non-Judge outfield spots blocked by old Jacoby Ellsbury and Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks with his one good season, and Clint Frazier with his 100 PA and .750 OPS.
Will Rynal
Why does everyone seem to forget that the St. Louis Cardinals have ALOT of money? They currently are bolstering there highest team payroll ever, they just signed the richest tv deal in baseball(20$ Billion/ FSMidwest), they overpaid for Dexter because they can- DeWitts words himself, and they offered a larger contract for David Price than the Redsox did, which is public knowledge to anyone. The Cardinals can afford anyone at this point in there storied history. To count them out on Stanton would be obsurd. Oh! And if you are about to comment on there prospects, don’t. Do your research first.
tdtd1515
You are incorrect sir. Cards had the largest offer and the Red Sox jumped in even higher. Price even commented that he thought he was a Cardinal was out playing golf and things changed quickly…
skywalkr2
Cardinals could also afford it easily.
RedBirdsSwaff
I agree.. Birds could afford it..
They def have the prospects.. but I can’t seem them taking THAT much money on.. could be justified if they won a World Series tho. Cards always have a shot. Would love to see it. I wonder since the Money is so high if we wouldn’t have to start with Kelly and/or Reyes? With the way he has been hitting, you would
Probably have to throw them in both with a Piscotty/Grichuk and another high potential lower guy? That maybe an overpay, I’m just really unsure of what it would cost us. Would love to hear what people think?
BlueSkyLA
A player performing at an elite level is always going to be tradable, but the fact that Stanton cleared waivers tells us not at his current cost. Also given that the player can veto any trade means the Marlins would have to discount him pretty significantly, especially if they wanted much back in return. The only real question is whether the new Marlins ownership is going into full rebuild mode. If the answer is yes, then they mark Stanton down to about $20m/year. At that price, who would not want him?
hawkny
Marlins have to be willing to eat 1/3 of the $295M still owed to Stanton, and be willing to take on a lesser bad contract. I could envision the Red Sox taking him for a package of players headlined by Rusney Castillo, who, btw, is batting .306 at Pawtucket; Mitch Moreland, for the remainder of 2017, Blake Swihart, Sam Travis, . Bryce Brentz, and pitchers Owens, Ross, Barnes and Hembree. This package would improve Miami’s roster, on the field, improve their pitching, especially in the relief corps, straighten out their accounting system of debits and credits.
Boston, on the other hand. would acquire the home run threat lacking since David Ortiz retired., at a cost of $15 M or so, per season, for the next 9 years. If Stanton stays healthy and productive, he would be had at bargain price towards the end of his current contract when he is 37. Stanton could share DH and 1B duties with Hanley Ramirez, and, occasionally play RF for the remainder of 2017, with the goal of playing 1B regularly in 2018.
This trade would allow the Red sox to clean house to create roster spots for younger talent coming up through their system, which they will have to do at season’s end, anyway. A 1:8 swap, encompassing the net expenditure of $14-15 M/season for a guy with 50 HR potential in Fenway Park seems reasonable to me. How about you?
Wainofan
Cards have that kinda money. Doubt they take on all of it though. But they could.
nashvillecardsfan
If Stanton is about the money, no way he agrees to be traded. Florida has zero state income tax. That’s a big deal since half his games are played there.
fstop13
Doesn’t matter that he plays half his games in FL he doesn’t pay taxes to the states when he is in the road. Also he can play in TX and WA and not pay taxes
nashvillecardsfan
RIght, but he is guaranteed 81 games at least in a tax haven by staying in FL. I suppose he could allow a trade to one of the other cities you mentioned, but I’d be surprised if they were suitors.
Jeff Todd
FWIW players do pay taxes to states in which they play road games.
A primer: link to forbes.com
riffraff
Dammit Jeff I was all set to sound smart and post this but by time I found the link you beat me to it – good job
nashvillecardsfan
I fully understand this,that’s why I said 81 games.
Phantomofdb
@fstop13 players DEFINITELY pay taxes to the states they visit. Every state tax code is written that if you earn money in that state you pay taxes to it as a nonresident. The kinds of money that these guys make, you bet they are following the letter of the law and making these guys pay taxes.
fstop13
You are right I was wrong.
Phantomofdb
All good. There have been plenty of times that the sports media makes a big deal out of playing for a team in a tax free state. It still does save quite a bit on taxes, just not on your entire salary.
I’m actually a tax accountant by trade and deal with that on a MUCH smaller scale (I would love to do a pro athlete, but alas)… but I think the two biggest times that this was made public were 1. when A-rod signed his deal with Texas, states immediately told the rangers to withhold taxes… and 2. When Jeter tried to claim Florida as him home state since that’s where his house is.
fannclub6
Are the Cards one of the teams? They have a lot of prospects.
nashvillecardsfan
They could be, been a lot of chatter. Considering Stantons contract, I’m not sure the cards would not be willing to give up too much in talent. We do have a surplus of outfielders though, so it’s possible. I’d be shocked if anything happens with Stanton until the sale is finalized.
Wainofan
Cards are possible but only in offseason, no way he gets traded anywhere this year because any prospects would have to clear waivers and competing teams would block it. Only way is if it was a straight salary dump and if that was the case somebody would have claimed him already
fstop13
I think he came out and said he is not interested in playing in the Midwest but you never know
calikid13
There’s no official record of that statement being made…
bluejays12345
I want the jays to get him so badly. Oh my god that would be amazing
cjmask
Sure would. They’d have to take Tulo back in Miami though. He also has a NTC though but I’m sure he’d waive it to go to Miami.
Glenzilla
I’m not sure how it works, so if somebody could help me it would be much appreciated. Do minor league prospects have to get past the waiver process involving a trade at this point. Thanks in advance
Maddoginator
40 man roster players have to clear waivers.
Glenzilla
Kinda thought so. Thanks
kissalive90
Can’t imagine Philadelphia isn’t one of those teams. They have 0 big money players on the books. Highest payroll guy after this year is Galvis at around $5 million. They have tons of money and prospects. Won’t happen in August, but very possible this off season.
If Miami is truly rebuilding and Jeter wants to put his stamp on things, then interdivision won’t be a problem. Best way to accelerate a rebuild is to get rid of the big $ contracts and restock the minors with prospects. That means dealing Stanton, Gordon & Ozuna to whoever gives the best in return. Division or not
Caseys Partner
“Can’t imagine Philadelphia ”
I don’t want to. Harper is so much better than Stanton it’s ridiculous.
Phantomofdb
Higher ceiling, yeah probably. “So much better it’s ridiculous”? Well the numbers don’t support that claim that he’s “ridiculously” better
nissan3981
Puig, Ryu, Pederson for Stanton
kissalive90
Doubt it. Puig’s contract isn’t what they want, and they’d be looking for more prospects, in my humble opinion.
calikid13
The White Sox seem like the most likely destination. The Cardinals need a slugger more than anyone else that doesn’t have a financial situation.
Michael Chaney
Maybe I’m crazy, but the Stanton contract isn’t as much of an albatross as people make it out to be.
He’s still only 27, not already approaching the end of his prime like Pujols was when he signed his deal. The 10 remaining years (assuming he opts in) would take him only through his late 30s, as opposed to his 40s like most contracts of this magnitude.
As such, even though you’re probably looking at a little bit of dead weight at the end, it’s more likely that he’d be able to stay productive in the back end of the deal.
And I also think that with the contracts that guys like Harper are expected to get, this contract won’t be as much of an outlier.
skywalkr2
Pujols was 32!! when he signed that crazy 10 year contract with the Angels.
Michael Chaney
Exactly, Stanton at least still has the rest of his prime will Pujols was clearly bound to approach the end of his when he signed
Caseys Partner
Calling Arte Moreno.
This is for you.
tbone0816
I hope the Cardinals go after Stanton, Machado, or Harper!!
jdodson1822
Stanton can opt out after 2020. By then Harper and Machado will have signed their massive contracts and Trout may be signing another one too. Stanton would only be 30 and I would imagine he would get more than 7 years 200 mm (which is what would be left at the time).
xfloydsterx
Seattle should trade for Stanton, then shed some payroll by trading Cruz or possibly cano and get some pitching. that lineup would be terrifying with Stanton in it! might even bring a few fans back to safeco. and like Florida, he wouldn’t have to pay taxes in Seattle. I bet he would wave the Claus too, because i doubt he wants to stick around for the rebuild if that’s what they decide they want to do.
hk27
I don’t see Marlins dealing Stanton at all: they can’t justify trading him unless they get ridiculously good package back, and there’s no guarantee even that would be a “win” (e.g. the Cabrera trade way back when). That’s esp true now that there’s the new ownership group, who probably will not want to alienate the fan base by trading away their team icon just to save money as their first significant action as the new owners.
dudeness88
I dunno..i think new ownership would kinda want that money off the books. but that’s just me.
cws2019
Opt out after 3yrs with those huge dollars makes it less appealing risk/reward to acquire. If they want legit prospects……semi-serious cash has to also come back since the agent negotiated great contract terms.
jjburke2017
He should go to the redsoxs for three prospects
donnie23
Why not four prospects?
deal1122
Love to see him DH for Boston. Just don’t think they’d have the prospects to get him
chino31
30mm bux to DH? No way. Sawx will start to need space to sign arb eligible players soon. Betts, Bogaaerts, Ben, etc….they will go over the cap in a big way.
macka
Taylor, Seager, Stanton, Bellinger, Turner. How about that for starting 5 lineup. Never mind I just woke up. What a dream.
cgallant
Stanton and $75-100mm to Boston for Benitendi and a couple mid level prospects I bet would get it done. The fish will get a good, young, cheap, marketable player in Benitendi and the sox get the slugger they need. Stanton shifts to left field in Boston.
tippin
Call me crazy, but the Padres could do something. They have zero money on the books, prospects to burn, are up and coming, and could plug him in in LF and contend for a WC next year. Then they have waves of pitching coming up in ’18-’19…plus, the new FO has proven that they’re not afraid to spend money. Guarantee you AJ is at least considering it.
thegreatcerealfamine
OK..you’re crazy…but that would sell some seats. Maybe straight up for Brad Hand…
Corey vauman
Piscotty, lynn, Sierra, and Weaver for Stanton
chino31
Lynn is a free agent
Voice of Reason
1. Not many teams can afford that salary.
2. If a team can afford the salary, then the Marlins shouldn’t expect some sort of great package in return.
Good luck finding the right deal, Mr. Jeter.
tippin
The Padres could. They’ve got the prospects and money to burn, plus tons of excellent pitching prospects in the minors who should be ready in the next 12-16 months.
werfighting
Ohhh he is going to the phillies easily