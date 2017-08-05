Giants Place Brandon Belt On Concussion DL, Promote Pablo Sandoval

The Giants have announced that they’ve placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 7-day concussion DL. Taking his place on the roster will be a familiar face — that of Pablo Sandoval, who the team recently signed to a minor-league deal.
Belt was struck in the head by an Anthony Banda curveball yesterday. Belt has an extensive concussion history that includes three DL stints in 2014, so it’s likely any potential head trauma would be worrisome to the Giants. He’s batting .241/.355/.469 with 18 homers this season.
Sandoval returns to play for the Giants for the first time since 2014, after which he left to begin what turned out to be a disastrous tenure with the Red Sox. Since his return to the Giants organization last month, he’s batted just 8-for-38 in two minor-league stops. Still, the last-place Giants arguably have little to lose in promoting him, and at least something to gain, since his current contract gives them options for 2018 and 2019 (when he’ll still be paid by the Red Sox) at the league minimum as long as he’s on the Giants’ roster.
Comments
acarneglia
HERE COMES THE PANDA
Brat922
Not three concussions in 2014. This sucks as Belt was our leading player in several categories. Yet another blow for the Giants.
Hope Pablo can pick things up! Too many expectations and a lot of pressure there.
Brat922
July 2014
Sept 3015
And one concussion in college
Brat922
*Sept 2015 concussion
No idea why this double posts for me?
redsfan48
It only shows as a double post for you, not us I’m pretty sure. Because it does the same thing sometimes for me and usually the second post disappears soon anyway
padresfan
Lol
trace
Watch Pablo belt buckle under pressure.
gray
I see what you did there.
Adios pelota!
Good to have the panda back!
gray
You must have restaurant by the park.
arc89
Only reason the giants are doing this is because they have a surplus of old panda hats to get rid of. . Once they sell all those old panda hats they get rid of him.
sacball
there’s probably more former A’s players’ jerseys for sale than there are panda hats