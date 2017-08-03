Health Notes: DeSclafani, Cozart, Hughes, Bandy

The Reds received concerning news today on righty Anthony DeSclafani. As Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports, the rehabbing starter was pulled from his outing after experiencing discomfort in his forearm (and after surrendering eight runs on eight hits in the first inning). DeSclafani has been working back from a strained ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. He had only just progressed to game action after a long layoff; that he is now experiencing forearm discomfort — which is often connected with elbow issues — is certainly discouraging.
- There were more promising developments for the Reds, too. Shortstop Zack Cozart could be read to return from the DL as soon as Saturday, manager Bryan Price tells reporters including Buchanan (via Twitter). The 31-year-old’s balky quad took him out of consideration for a deadline-day deal, though a lack of demand has been the larger problem. Still, the sooner he is able to return to show his health, the more likely it is that Cincinnai will ultimately be able to find some kind of worthwhile swap involving the veteran.
- Twins righty Phil Hughes will very likely need surgery that’ll end his season, manager Paul Molitor told reporters including Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press (via Twitter). The 31-year-old has been weighing a procedure to further address ongoing symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. Meanwhile, it seems lefty reliever Glen Perkins is still pushing to return before the year is up. Berardino tweets that he’s expecting to move up to Double-A after making an appearance tonight.
- The Brewers may not be able to count on catcher Jett Bandy down the stretch. As Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal tweets, the 27-year-old has been diagnosed with a fractured rib. It is not immediately clear how much time he’ll miss, though anything but a fairly rapid return could spell the end of his season. With Stephen Vogt also out, Andrew Susac is the only healthy 40-man alternative to join Manny Pina on the MLB roster. But Susac himself only just made it back from injury woes, and it’s possible Milwaukee could end up checking into the market for alternatives.
Comments
padresfan
Worth while swap?
The padres could just put a claim on him and offer peanuts and that’s that
Any team along the way of lower win %
hiflew
Why exactly would the Padres claim him? He is of no use to them.
JoeyPankake
Want Nick Hundley for a random A ball outfielder?
padresfan
Why would anyone claim him?
I made a point. The only real team that needs a short stop is the padres. Who wants a 2 month rental ?
I really don’t like nick. Never have. I was happy the day the padres traded him to the Os
hiflew
I’m not saying I agree with it, but I see Cozart resigning with the Reds in 2018. He wants to be there and is a fan favorite. Plus with Dilson Herrera not progressing and Peraza not really doing much his first year, the Reds might just go with Cozart and Scooter up the middle with Peraza as a utility guy in 2018.
padresfan
Doubt it
TheWestCoastRyan
Wouldn’t surprise me. They still should have traded him tho. That way they get him AND a prospect.
chesteraarthur
Isn’t it kinda difficult to trade a guy who is on the DL and plays a position that wasn’t in great demand to start with? I’m sure there are examples of it occurring, but I imagine it’s not all that common.
sidewinder11
They likely believe they’ll get more value from the qualifying offer compensation pick than they would have by trading him while he’s on the DL. Not a bad way of thinking, especially since he could resign with them anyways.
BrandonGregory74
Yea he wants to be there and he’s still producing. The real question is what to do with Jesse Winker? Schebler and Duvall will man the corner outfield spots so is he the future at first base?
floridagators
Is Votto moving to catcher?
cincysports24
What in the right mind makes you actually think schebler is a lock for anything ? Schebler is a power hitting bench bat. Winker is proving currently why he is the far superior player.
LA91744
Injury bug has hit the Brew Crew backstops
Danthemilwfan
Bring up Susac and give one of the best catchers in the league in pina a chance to play everyday. Vogt will be back in a few weeks and it’s not a bad thing to have a .300 hitting catcher who leads the league in pickoffs playing every day for a struggling offense.
kmuel510
Exactly. it’s late in the year, Piña isn’t overworked, let him play. I mostly love CC’s approach to position players and rotations, but he has given more pine time to Piña than I would’ve. He’s been a nice surprise.
southi
If Suzuki passes through waivers he’d be a nice addition at catcher for the Brewers as a rental. He’s having a good year with the bat.
davidcoonce74
Man, has any pitcher come back yet from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery? I can’t think of anyone who has.
chesteraarthur
I guess that depends on your definition of “come back”. I think Jaime Garcia had it and Chris young sorta came back.