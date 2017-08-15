AL Central Notes: Kinsler, Perkins, White Sox, Chisenhall, Brantley

After being tossed from yesterday’s game, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was blunt (to say the least) when voicing his displeasure with veteran umpire Angel Hernandez today (via Chris McCosky of the Detroit News and Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press). “I don’t know how, for as many years he’s been in the league, that he can be that bad,” said Kinsler of Hernandez’s strike zone. “He needs to reevaluate his career choice, he really does. Bottom line. … He’s changing the game. He needs to find another job.” Kinsler was tossed mid-at-bat for questioning Hernandez’s strike zone, though as he tells it, he never cursed at the umpire. Kinsler also recalled a story from his rookie season in which he was repeatedly “screamed” at by Hernandez for blocking Hernandez’s view on a play at first base.
It’s far from the first time that Hernandez has been called out by a player, though Kinsler’s vitriolic comments — there are many more in the columns from McCosky and Fenech — are likely the most extreme case you’ll see anytime soon. The Tigers’ second baseman acknowledged that he’ll likely be disciplined for his outburst but didn’t let that serve as a deterrent in sounding off: “No one in this game wants [him] behind the plate any more, none of the players.”
More from the division…
- Former Twins closer Glen Perkins joined the Twins in Minneapolis tonight after a rehab stint in Double-A Chattanooga, writes La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, but Perkins has not yet been activated from the disabled list. Perkins is with the team, but the Twins are waiting to formally make a move regarding him, per Neal. The Twins technically still have until Aug. 21 to activate Perkins if they wish to get him more than the 7 1/3 innings he’s thrown on his rehab assignment thus far, and Neal notes that he could either throw live batting practice in Minneapolis or join Triple-A Rochester for another outing or two. That Perkins is even emerging as a consideration at all is significant; the former All-Star has pitched just two innings since 2015 due to a significant shoulder injury that required surgery last summer.
- White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf spoke with Bob Nightengale of USA Today about the difficult decision to give GM Rick Hahn and his staff the green-light for a full rebuild of the team. “What made it hard for me was my age,” said Reinsdorf. “I’m 81 years old. How long am I going to be around, right? … The decision I made was that I can’t be a factor in this thing. As the owner of this team, I have an obligation to do what’s right for the fans. The real owner of a team is the fans, the owner is a custodian.” Reinsdorf acknowledges that the closely bunched group of teams in the American League suggests that the ChiSox might have had a chance for a Wild Card spot had they kept Chris Sale and Adam Eaton this offseason and made one more attempt at contending. However, he also adds that his ultimate goal of building a perennial contender for White Sox fans and the haul of young talent Hahn & Co. have acquired leaves him with no regrets about the rebuilding decision.
- The Indians’ acquisition of Jay Bruce could push the injured Lonnie Chisenhall from right field to left field once he’s activated from the DL, writes MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian. Cleveland has a left field vacancy of sorts at the moment due to Michael Brantley’s ankle injury, and Bastian writes that there’s currently no timetable for Brantley’s return. Per manager Terry Francona, Brantley is still in a walking boot and is still “in the healing stages” of his recovery from a sprained right ankle. Chisenhall has never even played a full inning in left field as a big leaguer, but he made a smooth transition from third base to right field and has graded out as an above-average defender there since 2015, per Ultimate Zone Rating and Defensive Runs Saved.
Comments
arc89
Angel Hernandez and Will little are the 2 worst umpires in the game today. The best umpires are the ones you don’t know their name because they called a good game.
tigerfan4ever
Add CB Bucknor and Joe West to that list.
Angel currently has a lawsuit over not being named to postseason crews because he feels racially discriminated against. He’s never chosen because he’s one of the worst of all time!
dodgerfan711
He has no case lmao. They can just bring up the strike zone in games he called and thats all the defense MLB needs
Connorsoxfan
Joe West is a pretty good umpire.
tigerfan4ever
LOL No Country Joe is horrible.
RytheStunner
How does he pull a lawsuit like that when he was in last year’s NLCS?
dodgerfan711
He also blew that too in game 4.
Deke
Agree agree agree. Joe West, CB Bucknor and Angel Hernandez are TERRIBLE. The fact that they are still employed makes a mockery of the umpires union who protect them. I’m pro union but man, they are just ruining the concept by protecting these morons. They should be relegated to slow pitch softball. Worst umpires in the league.
agentx
Wouldn’t it make more sense to move Bruce to LF since Chisenhall has been above average in RF, or has Bruce or someone else close to the situation said something suggesting that it’s Chisenhall who will have to move?
a1544
I think chisenhall is more athletic and that natural defensive ability could help him translate to left better than bruce would
sufferfortribe
I wouldn’t be surprised to see Chisenhall go to CF, and Zimmer back to AAA, considering his prolonged struggles at the plate.
That would leave Bruce in RF and Austin Jackson, who can also play CF, in LF….for now.
mafiaso316
Angel Hernandez,,,another over paid moron killing the game
leprechaun
It’s a toss up between Hernandez and Buckner who is worse
brewcrewenthusiast
Hernandez has a worse attitude so I think he gets the edge.
sufferfortribe
I wonder if they’ve ever been on the same umpiring crew? Geez, could you imagine a crew of Hernandez, Bucknor, West, and ___________?
bringinthereliefpitcher
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD NO!
RiverCatsFilms
Jim Joyce 2010 edition?
sufferfortribe
That works.
Desertbull
Hernandez is not only the worst ump in league history, he is the worst official in any sport. This is the guy that once ejected a 7th inning stretch singer from the booth at Wrigley.
Steven St Croix
Since Joey Crawford retired from the NBA, you are probably right.
RiverCatsFilms
What about the NBA ref that rigged games in 05 and 06?
bucketheadsdad
Have you met Jeff Tripplette? Of course, that might just be a Cleveland thing.
fermier
Tell me more!
IronBallsMcGinty
I’ve seen Phil Cuzzi and Jim Joyce call some bad games.
tigerfan4ever
Jim Joyce screwed Armando Gallaraga out of a perfect game, but other than that, he was rated one of the best by MLB players. He did admit to making the mistake and felt horrible about it and dealt with it with true class.
Strauss
Reinsdorf is in a home. Incoherent. And left Williams and Paxon in charge of the sox and Bulls. Those two are really doing a bang up job. I don’t know who answered Reinsdorfs questions but since he hasn’t been seen in a long time , it wasn’t him.
chitown311
Another angry Cubs fan. What a surprise
tigerfan4ever
John Paxson, a name I’ve not heard in a while, not that I really wanted to. He’s my ex wife’s cousin. Just another reason for me to dislike the Bulls. LOL
Aoe3
Yes! Thank u Ian for telling it like it is. Hes terrible, how he survived the great umpire purge in the late 90s even tho he was ranked bottom third is beyond me. Im sure theres a switched on aaa umpire who has a keen eye just waiting to get promoted.. Mlb needs to start demoting or retiring umpires who lose their skillz. This is a business.
bradthebluefish
Ian Kinsler is only going to get called strikes by Angel Hernandez from here on out. Just watch.
CubsRule08
Screw Angel Hernandez. He’s a joke of an umpire
hook316
If Kinsler gets fined, I will send him some $$. I know he doesn’t need it, but thank you Ian for finally speaking out against that boob.
Aaron Sapoznik
Gotta love JR’s commentary. Best owner of professional sports team in Chicago during my 61+ year lifetime even though most White Sox fans would disagree with me.
Aaron Sapoznik
Kudos to Ian Kinsler even though his outburst will likely cost him time and money. Angel Hernandez is exhibit #1 for the argument to implement a laser strike zone in MLB.
jimmyz
Jerry Reinsdorfs comments made me think of the situation the Tigers are in now. They wanted so badly to get Illitch a ring, which is understandable given how much of his heart and soul he poured into the team and the city of Detroit, but now the Tigers are almost forced to trade away Fulmer, one of the best young starters in baseball, to provide some hope for the future or watch him leave before the team is good again and waste at least half of his prime years. Glad ChiSox were proactive about their situation but Reinsdorf is now in a position to try and build a perennially contending team while most likely not getting to see any fruits of the labor. Not sure which road I’d choose.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Robo-umps, please. Spare me the “it’s quaint and cool when humans mess things up” argument.
Get rid of the prima donna attention seekers and the incompetent bums.
Eliminate pitch framing. And spare me the “it’s a skill” argument. It adds nothing to the fan’s experience and punishes a better skill, plate awareness. Catchers being able to do more than move their gloves very slightly after pitches, like hit and throw, are skills, too.
Put sensors in each uniform that the computers can track so that the strike zone is correct for each batter and let’s go. It will be so much better.