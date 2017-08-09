Indians Acquire Jay Bruce

The Indians have officially announced a deal with the Mets that’ll bring outfielder Jay Bruce to Cleveland. Going to New York in return is 22-year-old righty Ryder Ryan.
It’s hardly a major surprise to hear of a deal involving Bruce; indeed, he ranked second on the list of top August trade candidates that we just published earlier this evening. The fading Mets have given signals they’d consider making him a qualifying offer, but that never seemed a sure thing.
Bruce has turned in a quality season thus far for the Mets after being shopped around a bit last winter. Entering today, he carried a .258/.324/.524 slash and had launched 29 long balls. Long in the doghouse of advanced metrics for his work in the outfield, Bruce has posted much improved numbers there, though his baserunning marks have since faded.
There was talk before the deadline that Cleveland would have interest in Bruce. That seems all the more necessary now, with Michael Brantley joining Lonnie Chisenhall on the DL and the Royals continuing to hang around in the AL Central. Bruce’s lefty power bat will fill in the gap while those two players work back and add quite a bit of firepower to the overall offensive mix for a hopeful postseason run.
Bruce could have blocked a deal to the Indians, but that would have left him with the fading Mets down the stretch — and kept the qualifying offer on the table. Instead, he will enter free agency free and clear of any draft compensation. All of Bruce’s remaining salary will reportedly land on Cleveland’s books. That’s around $4MM (of $13MM on the year) from here through the end of the season.
Though New York will give up the chance to issue Bruce a qualifying offer, it’s not hard to see the reasoning here. The 30-year-old is a quality player, but a roughly $18MM salary — even for a single year — is no small amount. Plus, Bruce’s continuing presence with the Mets would’ve meant for an awkward outfield mix, as the team would’ve presumably bumped Michael Conforto into significant time in center. Instead, the Mets can utilize Conforto in right, pairing Juan Lagares with Brandon Nimmo or another player in center, while perhaps redirecting some of those resources. It’s worth bearing in mind, too, that the new CBA would only have given the Mets a pick after the second round if Bruce had declined the QO and signed elsewhere. Plus, it’s worth noting that the Mets will now have a cleaner path for the promotion of first base prospect Dominic Smith.
Clearing Bruce’s remaining salary is likely the main driver here. But Ryan will bring another interesting arm to the New York system. He is said to have plenty of velocity in the tank, though he also has limited experience on the mound after mostly playing in the field during college. Through 41 1/3 frames at the Class A level this year, Ryan owns a 4.79 ERA with 10.7 K/9 against 3.7 BB/9.
Last year they had several arms in the pen. Cubs fan here, so I haven’t seen them. Are they having problems setting up Miller ?
Michael Chaney
Not really, other than the usual headaches that Bryan Shaw causes us Indians fans…I’m not sure what he was talking about when he asked that hahaha
Miller is currently injured.
The Indians have an outstanding bullpen with four guys who have experience in high leverage situations.
Why can’t the average fan understand that even the best relievers are going to give up runs once in a while?
Doesn’t need to. Check the stats. Jesus god man. No one understands relievers anymore.
Is it necessary to use the Lord’s name in vain?
That would help, because Cody sure is having problems with that.
Man, they moved fast as soon as Brantley went down. Good for them on pulling the trigger.
Good move. Bruce doesn’t deserve all the hate he receives.
stymeedone
He may deserve the occasional chiding. But few ppl deserve any hate.
For who
Ryder Ryan
Am I the only one thinking ‘Finally Lol”
It was well known Bruce was on the block. Interested to see public reaction to this trade since, it feels like the Bruce trade rumors have been going on forever.
I’ve read many comments who said demand for Bruce was not there. Did Sandy prove these people wrong
No. Sandy didn’t prove anybody wrong. They got a non-prospect in return because of lack of demand.
Anyone would be happy to leave that place! Having those old good for nothing farts as coaches is the problem. Nobody I mean nobody believes in or wants to play for Collins or Hudgens
Um…. Who is Hudgens?
Does it really matter who Hudgens is?
The Muts need to put their lips together and blow. A hideous organization.
@jg_916
What’s hideous is your decision to post what you did.
The Muts play in one of the worst divisions in the game, with ONE team above .500, and they STILL can’t at least break even. By-and-by: have you seen the lineup they run out there?!? Pathetic.
And since when is using a Marilyn Monroe film quote considered “hideous”?
The Mets have been hurt by injuries to their biggest strength (starting rotation). I haven’t seen or read a single thing saying that Terry Collins lost the clubhouse. I mean we’re talking about a manager who is two years removed from taking his team to the World Series. The team has been done in by injuries, inconsistency, and bad roster moves moreso than anything Collins is at fault for.
jg_916
If the Muts blow up any more starting pitchers, the only place Collins is taking that team to is Triple A. It’s “Generation K” all over again!
Lol you mean Dave Hudgens? Hitting coach for the Astros? You know, the team with one of the best offenses in the league
@DaKingoftheNorth What has ”old” got to do with it? I will tell you, nothing. Age has no bearing on whether a Manager is a good manager or not, that is a fact.
Bruce going from a horrible team to a playoff team… doesn’t get any sweeter
I just feel sorry for the players that are heading to NY !
Yeah, sure does suck for the minor leaguers who get a better shot at ML money. Bet they’re pissed.
Hope it’s for Chisenhall straight up?
Chisenhall was the most productive hitter in that lineup before he went down.
The Muts are a pathetic mess–start the countdown till Granderson gets freed from that bumbling, stumbling, fumbling, amateurish organization.
…who went to the playoffs 2 years in a row, and 1 World Series, before 5 of their top 7 SPs and their closer and their starting LF (and best hitter), 1B, 2B, and SS all spent significant time on the DL (with many still there). Yes…terrible organization. Totally should have won anyway. What kind of organization can’t make the playoffs with half their ML roster on the DL??
Couldn’t say it better pjmcnu.
jg_916
Injuries are part of the game, EVERYONE has them. The Yankees lost Bird for the majority of the season, Castro for two months, Gregorius for a month, Sanchez for a month, Holliday has been useless from a viral infection for the entire second half, Hicks for six weeks…so cry me a river about those injuries to mediocre at best (other than Snydergard) Muts players. And if he hadn’t muscled-up last winter, he wouldn’t be hurt now. What. An. Idiot.
Had Alderson built a strong minor league system, Metsies could’ve withstood the injuries like all the other teams fighting for a post season berth. And, oooow, Muts made the playoffs two whole years in a row, WOW!!! But then, with a pitiful two WS championships in 55 YEARS, it doesn’t take a whole lot to impress fans of a team that plays its game in Flushing.
Is it too late/early for me to jump on the Cleveland bandwagon with the Tigers playing like the 90s?
The Cleveland pitching staff and bullpen are phenomenal.
They might be a dark horse to win the AL.
I mean, they won it last year so would they really be a dark horse
Boston and Houston have more hype.
And the being the Yankees gets some recognition too even if they end up being a wild card team.
Indians make post season, but no return to WS
Youre a Tigers fan. The Indians hate us but its your call
Giving up Ryder Ryan to get a few months of Jay Bruce is a great deal. I remember commenting a few days ago that the Indians could probably get Jay Bruce for next to nothing, and a few people seemed to disagree and thought that Bruce would definitely get a QO. This is my chance to say I told you so hahaha
Cleveland took on all of Bruce’s salary, so it’s not quite nothing. He probably would have gotten – and declined – a QO this offseason but obviously we’ll never know now.
If the Mets traded him for Ryder Ryan, they weren’t going to give him a QO. This seems like a return along the lines of “we’ll get nothing for him in a few months so we might as well get a warm body in return”
What the Mets got in the deal was $4M. They ‘could’ sign Bruce as a FA, though I think they’d be better off spending their money on a 3B like Moustakas. With over 80M coming off the books, the Mets can do some legitimate signings this off season.
Why on earth would Moustakas want to sign with the Muts, after he’s a FA?!? He’ll sign with a team having a chance at the postseason next year–not in ten years.
And if you think Bruce will entertain resigning with Team Flushing, you need to wake up cause you’re dreaming!
Moustakas isn’t really having that great a year and is going to be massively overpaid because of homers, which everyone is hitting. Bruce would have declined a QO, so the Mets would have gotten a comp pick.
Anyone else on the Muts hit 31 homers this year? No?? Then EVERYONE isn’t hitting them!
The return for the Mets is Ryder Ryan, an A-ball relief prospect who has promising strikeouts but lacking command. So… dime a dozen player for one of the best corner outfield bats on the August market. Wow.
“for the best corner outfield bats on the August market”
Allow me to expand on your statement:
“..Available for few months, and inability to get anything for him since he won’t be QO eligible”
I think It’s a miracle they traded him at all. My question to you guys Mets and non-Mets fans alike:
Would you rather offer Bruce the QO, not put effort to resign him, to take the QO prospect if he signs somewhere else?
Seems to be a $$$$ saving move since the only reason they wouldn’t offer him the QO for a chance at a better prospect (if he signs somewhere else) was because they wouldn’t want Bruce, a 30HR guy and most consistent guy in their Lineup for one year $18MM (strong chance he takes the QO)
the QO system has pretty much been nuked. rather get the minor leaguers.
First off, Bruce would almost definitely accept the QO if offered. Secondly, if he did decline the Mets would probably get nothing in return because I seriously doubt anyone is giving Jay Bruce $50MM + this offseason.
Better to get something than nothing. Not many playoff teams/contender needed a hitter (Red Sox and Indians really) or an outfielder. So the Mets are working in a buyer’s market. Then you gotta consider that Bruce is a rental, and for the Mets, you have to consider what is more valuable: the prospect (even if he is a long way off and still needs developing) or the qualifying offer compensation.
But you do get something.. chance to re-sign him to a bargain rate one year $18MM contract (which h I think is a bargain for a player of Bruce’s caliber in this day and age) If he takes the QO, you hope he replicates his success with the Mets past 2 years, then hope to flip him for better return.
No reason for the Wilpons to be cheap.. They have so much money coming off books! So much itt’s difficult to count all of of them (even after the trades)
The only “bad” multi-year commitment they have is David Wright, which is mostly covered by insurance. I don’t even think Cespedes is a bad contract (but that’s a story for another day)
Bruce’s salary this year was $13m, what makes you think he is worth $18m (and calling it cheap for him)?
I think because it’s only a 1 year contract and somebody like him would get 3 on the open market.
With the Mets, he was the only consistent hitter, power, 30 years old, even improved his defense and my personal fave:
“No such thing as a bad one year deal”
Well.. only for the Wilpons!
I would’ve held, rather than sell low on Bruce due to lack demand in a buyer’s market. You give yourself a chance at a ‘QO prospect’, or retain Bruce for one year-$18MM (you have another year to trade him for better package)
But it’s not my money
So did the Mets basically trade Duda, Reed and Bruce for 5 of the same player?
Phillies2017
They guys they got for Reed and Duda have much higher ceilings (late-inning reliever potential)
This guy is moreso just filler/low-ceiling relief, however that is simply due to the fact that the Mets’ didn’t have quite as much leverage now as they did last month, and Cleveland ate the entire salary.
Oh yeah, I should say that I think that all three returns make sense given the market and contract statuses involved.
I love the new energy this new FO is approaching the game with!!! This is exactly that type of assertive, shrewd move Tribe fans have been begging the front office to embrace for decades!!
Mark Shapiro going to Toronto is the best thing to happen to the Tribe’s front office in, like, forever!
Love it for the Indians- this is reminiscent of the Giants acquisition of Cody Ross back in 2010. It really could pay dividends not just while Brantley is recovering, but in October where the depth will be exceptionally important.
Mets fans can’t be too mad either. They were able to save some money and get an A-ball reliever back which is better than nothing. Ryan’s peripherals suggest that he is pitching better than the numbers suggest. Hitters have a .345 BABIP against him and he has posted a 3.83 FIP as well as a 3.53 FIPx. While it seems more than likely that he is just an organizational filler piece, I wouldn’t be totally surprised to see him become a taxi-squad reliever.
This is good all-around analysis
Seriously?!?! Please do not bring your rational, well-informed analysis, backed up with data, to the comments. HOT TAKES ONLY!
According to Joel Sherman- Source: #Yankees offered multiple prospects and to take on soe of Bruce $, thought deal was possible, #Mets went another way
btamm
Heyman says they were in on him too
the yankees were in on jay bruce, but sources say they wanted mets to pay some of the $ remaining. indians will pay rest of $.
The Yankees could’ve used Bruce as a much-needed lefty power bat to slip between Judge and Sanchez. But the Muts hierarchy proved that winning at ANY point is nowhere near as important to them as MONEY, with Cle taking on all the remaining salary and Yanks wanting to take a part.
Instead of the couple of decent young prospects Yanks offered, Metsies said, Heck NO!! We want the money and would rather have a guy who won’t ever smell the big leagues (not by going 4-5 with a 4.75 ERA, he won’t!!)
And there you go, Muts fan: all your ownership cares about is the cash. Sad.
Sandy gave Bruce away for nothing but salary relief. Should have hold on to him and get draft picks.
They would not get draft picks. They would have gotten one pick around the second round type. They must feel this pitcher is as good as that. Plus if Bruce would accept the QO then they get no picks and have to pay him $18 million plus!!
100% agree, metvibes.
I hope the prospect defies all expectations and proves us wrong.
and I’m a Yankees fan! I don’t like how the Wilpons do business. You deserve better.
Two reasons I’m happy the Yankees didn’t get Bruce. He was lost in New York and on the Yankees the spotlight shines much brighter. Second, he is a strikeout, rally ending machine.
Yankees couldnt get him anyways cuz the Mets never trade w them
Bruce is a Tito type of player who will fit well in with his team. Wish the Red Sox would have picked him up, but Tito will love him.
I follow our minor league players, but have never seen anything about this Ryder Ryan guy.
So he’s a chicken and beer kind of guy with Tito? All good. I like Tito and I like Bruce. Talented guy who for whatever reasons doesn’t seem to get as much credit as one would think. Good luck with him as an Indian. They just got better with EE and JB in the 3/4 or 4/5 holes. A couple smashers. As George Scott would say, “hittin Taters everywhere”.
I would like to know who the Yankees were willing to multiple prospect up?
Ryder Ryan is definitely a name you’d find on the Giants roster.