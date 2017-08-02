Indians Place Andrew Miller On 10-Day DL

The Indians have placed star reliever Andrew Miller on the 10-day with right knee patella tendinitis, MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian tweets and the club has announced. Righty Adam Plutko was recalled to take his spot on the active roster.
Miller, 32, has been as nasty as ever this year, with a 1.67 ERA and 13.0 K/9 against 2.5 BB/9. But as Bastian goes on to note, he has not been quite as sharp as usual of late — relative, at least, to his usually otherworldly efforts.
Going without the outstanding Miller for any stretch would hurt Cleveland as it tries to hold off the Royals in the AL Central. But it’s especially harmful since the team just lost fellow southpaw Boone Logan to an injury. Perhaps the Indians will find some added motivation to look at lefties over the month of August, though Tyler Olson has looked good early on.
Cleveland also revealed that righty Josh Tomlin will likely miss about six weeks of action after suffering a left hamstring strain, as Bastian further tweets. That’s not a huge concern now that Danny Salazar is back, but does reduce the team’s depth in the rotation.
Comments
nmendoza44
So they went from a deadly lefty bullpen duo to two minor leaguers.
DimitriInLA
Looking like they should have made a more tantalizing offer for Britton.
Polish Hammer
Would’ve could’ve should’ve didn’t, asking price was ridiculous and Britton’s got his own issues. Unlike you not everybody has perfect vision, except yours is hindsight.
sufferfortribe
Hehe…..hind.
padresfan
You mean hand
Padresrebuild
Wow it’s a shame they don’t have anyone by the name of Brad Hand to fill those innings
dodgerfan711
They already shelled out what it took to get Miller last year. You really think they would trade another big package for the top lefty on the market again? come on man
saavedra
You can never have enough top lefties.
chesteraarthur
Have? No. Pay the price to acquire? Yes.
dvmwitt
Should have traded him when his value was at his peak. Now look at him. His value has plummeted. Dumb GM
LADreamin
10 day DL is hardly a death sentence, it’s more like a break. Season is very long if you haven’t noticed. Plus, the Indians plan on making a play off run, why wouldn’t they keep him?
dvmwitt
Google sarcasm
kehoet83
You do realize that sarcasm is hard to pick up with text?
LADreamin
What’s scary is you don’t think the type of people you’re mocking actually exist on this site.
agentx
Your sarcasm echoes my frustration with the narrowing windows that so many fans are giving their teams to compete.
Polish Hammer
Dimwit, not everybody can predict the future. Not every GM can deal damaged goods. And those do will never find a trading partner ever again
dvmwitt
Looks like Preller found a trading partner last week, so your argument is invalid.
ReverieDays
Should have traded for Brad Hand, who is clearly better than Miller and deserved at least a Top 3, Top 5, and two Top 10 Prospects.
metsfan31
Haha yeah that is not worth Hand
Michael Chaney
Better than Miller? Hahahahahahahaha
saavedra
Irony is, if you’re talking organizational prospects, he might be worth that or even more, depending on which organization. So, yeah, sarcasm fail.
ReverieDays
If you truly believe that, its a blessing to fans everywhere that you aren’t a baseball GM.
saavedra
Take Kansas City for example. Would you deal hand for those 4 ranked prospects? I would pass on their 1-2-3, let alone those.
thegreatcerealfamine
Do yourself and family a favor and delete your account.
Michael Chaney
“and family” hahahahaha I’m laughing
agentx
You’re suggesting the Padres should have received more for Hand than Oakland did for two-plus years of Sonny Gray? And that Hand is better than Miller? I disagree with both suppositions.
saavedra
Chill down people, it was clearly an attempt at sarcasm, a bad one.
sufferfortribe
Would have expected Crockett to be recalled, not Plutko.
partyatnapolis
same
Michael Chaney
I think they called him up to soak up some innings since the bullpen has been overworked lately, but I was expecting it to be Merritt since he’s also a lefty
crazy4cleveland
this
alexgordonbeckham
This isn’t a trade rumor. Watch for the wrath of carpengui.
El Duderino
Say his name in the mirror three times and he’ll come out criticising you for saying it two more times than needed.
ExileInLA
Mets have Josh Edgin in DFA limbo; he’s no Miller or Logan, but he’s cheap and controllable.
Michael Chaney
This would actually make a lot of sense
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
Can’t the Tribe just trade Mejia and McKenzie for Rob Refsnyder and fix all of these holes in a single shot?
Michael Chaney
Best comment I’ve seen today and that’s saying something
yukongold
Must’ve been from him spinning to watch Nunez’ 3 run double last night.
Polish Hammer
Or spinning to watch Jackson’s amazing home run robbing leap in CF.
DonKieballs
Jeez, there’s a ton of over reacting here. It’s not a major injury first of all. Give him some much needed rest to get him to full health for the stretch run. The team as a whole should probably be coming around health wise in the next few weeks and as long as the Indians can win that weak division, they should be in great shape going into October.
indiansfan44
The reason for the over reacting is the timing of the injury. If Miller would have gone down a week ago you know they would have done more to get someone. I was not impressed with Logan this year and wanted a trade for a lefty before the deadline just for this reason. Luckily KC has cooled off too but just look at the schedule this month and you will see the problem. They play the Yankees, Boston, KC, Tampa Bay, Twins and Rockies this month. All of those team are condending teams except maybe the twins if they don’t improve quick. Over the same period KC plays Seattle, St Louis, White sox and Oakland, which are all either last place or way out of contention plus Tampa Bay and Colorado like Cleveland do.
That stretch of games without your best relief pitcher and by the end of the month they might not be the sure thing for the division anymore.
Cubshoops5
Seattle is 1.5 games out of the WC, literally even with the Rays. Not sure how TB is in contention and Sea isn’t but yeah their stretch is definitely tougher