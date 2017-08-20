Injury Notes: Astros, Kershaw, Price, Richards, Nats, Rays

Astros superstar shortstop Carlos Correa is progressing toward a return from the torn left thumb ligament he suffered July 18. Correa will take batting practice on the field Tuesday for the first time since succumbing to the injury, and he could then embark on a rehab assignment, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, including Ben DuBose of MLB.com. Teammate Lance McCullers, who has been on the shelf for three weeks with back discomfort, threw a three-inning simulated game Sunday, but there’s no timetable for the right-hander’s return. Hinch informed Mark Berman of FOX 26 (via Twitter) and other reporters that McCullers will need to make multiple rehab appearances before coming back.
More injury updates from around the majors:
- Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is likely to rejoin their rotation Sept. 1, relays Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register (Twitter links). Kershaw, who’s rehabbing from a late-July back injury, will throw a three-inning sim game in Pittsburgh on Monday, manager Dave Roberts announced. If all goes well, he’ll make a rehab start at either the Double-A or Triple-A level next weekend (Twitter link via Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times).
- Arm stiffness has prevented Red Sox left-hander David Price from throwing since Tuesday, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon, according to Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com. Price has dealt with forearm problems off and on since spring training, though Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told MLB Network Radio on Sunday that he’s “hopeful” the hurler will be a factor again this season (Twitter link). Time’s running out, however, as McCaffrey notes.
- The Angels are targeting a September return for righty Garrett Richards, who will face live hitters Sunday for the first time since he made his lone start of the year on April 5, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register writes. Biceps nerve irritation has sidelined Richards, who missed nearly all of last season with elbow troubles. With roster expansion forthcoming, manager Mike Scioscia suggested that the Angels won’t need to stretch Richards out fully in order for him to rejoin the playoff hopefuls’ rotation. “I don’t think it’s realistic to get Garrett stretched out to the 75-, 90-, 100-pitch range, but I do see a scenario if he gets to 60 pitches, we might use him to come to our rotation and see how far he gets because we’ll have plenty of pitching to follow up at that point,” Scioscia said.
- Along with the previously reported Jayson Werth, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner will start a Triple-A rehab assignment Monday, per Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com. Both players have been out since June (Werth went to the DL on June 5, Turner on June 30), and they’re slated to return next week, according to Zuckerman. Turner’s lengthy DL stint came as a result of a broken right wrist.
- The Rays placed righty Jacob Faria on the 10-day DL on Sunday with a left abdominal strain, clearing roster space for just-claimed outfielder Cesar Puello. Faria revealed that he has battled the injury over his past several starts, though he doesn’t believe it’ll be a long-term problem or even a season-ending issue, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports (Twitter link). Prior to the DL stint, the 24-year-old Faria was amid a quality rookie season with a 3.32 ERA and 8.81 K/9 against 3.32 BB/9 across 78 2/3 innings.
natsrockbryce1
I am a big nats fan and I heard that jayson werth and trea turner are close to returning
LH
Yes everyone but Eaton and Ross should be back by October.
Ejoey
All teams that want to try and get by the Dodgers you going to have to look at Verlander
socalblake
Especially after today’s pitching duel; at least until the 6th. Lol
angelsfan1522
Why are the angels rushing back Richards it seems stupid to rush a pitcher back when pitching has been a strength for the team this season
Ironman_4life
Ive enjoyed watching the Angels and Orioles series. I doubt either makes it to wild card but the Angels got some game for sure. All the Vets are playing well collectively…
bookemdano
My main fear is that this injury to David Price will “force” him into not opting out of his contract at season’s end. He wants out of Boston and the RedSox want him gone, but the AAV of his contract will be impossible to match going forward, by any team. Let’s hope his hatred for Boston outweighs his greed.
bheath33
Lets hope for a Price/Stanton swap at year end… dreaming because it woud be bigger then that and probably need a third team… but a guy can dream
B-Strong
They need to shut down Price for the season already. It’s been a complete waste already. Shut him down, and try again next year. If it crops up again early next year, then the guy needs to admit somethings wrong already and have it fixed.