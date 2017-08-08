Injury Notes: Camargo, Brantley, Yunel, Cobb, Kela, Knapp

Some notable injury news from around the league as Tuesday evening winds down…
- Camargo will head to the 10-day disabled list, but it looks like Braves fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as MLB.com’s Mark Bowman tweets that the MRI revealed no structural damage in Camargo’s right knee. Instead, he’s been diagnosed with a bone bruise. Camargo has been told he’ll miss anywhere from 10 to 14 days (Twitter link via Bowman). While not an ideal outcome, it’s a better prognosis than some may have feared when seeing the 23-year-old helped off the field and struggling to put any weight on his right leg. It’s likely that Swanson will take Camargo’s roster spot, though that has yet to be announced by the team.
- MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian tweets that Indians left fielder Michael Brantley is headed for an MRI on a sprained ankle that he sustained in tonight’s game. An Achilles injury has “already been ruled out,” according to Bastian, and the team will have further updates on his status tomorrow morning.
Earlier Updates
- The Angels announced on Tuesday that third baseman Yunel Escobar is headed to the disabled list with a “mild grade 1 oblique strain.” Per the club’s announcement, a general timetable for recovery from such an injury is two to three weeks. While Escobar was hardly a definitive trade candidate, the free-agent-to-be seemingly stood a chance of being moved prior to the end of the month in the event that the Angels can’t right the ship and fall out of the American League Wild Card race. The 34-year-old is hitting .274/.333/.397 with seven homers through 381 plate appearances in his second season with the Angels. Now sidelined until mid-to-late August, Escobar’s chances of being dealt look decidedly slimmer, though he could still conceivably return and demonstrate his health for interested parties.
- Braves infielder Johan Camargo suffered a leg injury prior to tonight’s game and has been initially diagnosed with a hyperextended knee, tweets David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Camargo hopped over the chalk line while taking the field and seemed to trip in doing so, ultimately crumbling to the ground and needing to be helped off the field (video link via FOX Sports Braves, on Twitter). O’Brien notes that Camargo is set to undergo an MRI, and Dansby Swanson has already been pulled from the game with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett. The Braves figure to have further word on the injury later tonight.
- Rays right-hander Alex Cobb has landed on the 10-day disabled list due to a case of turf toe, the team announced. Cobb tells Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times that the injury was an issue in his last start and adds that he felt he could’ve pitched through it, but the team wanted to proactively get him healthy (Twitter link). It’ll be Blake Snell taking Cobb’s place for what looks to be a minimum-stay DL stint, per Topkin, meaning that prized prospect Brent Honeywell will have to wait a bit longer to make his big league debut with the Rays.
- The Rangers announced that right-hander Keone Kela has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 5, with soreness in his right shoulder. It’s an inopportune time for an injury for Kela, who could’ve been in line to see some save opportunities (and thus pad his arbitration earning power), as Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News suggests. As Grant notes, there’s no timetable for his return — Kela will be reevaluated when the Rangers return from their current road trip — and manager Jeff Banister said it would be “a challenge” to get Kela a look in the closer’s role later this year.
- The Phillies will be without catcher Andrew Knapp for at least a “couple weeks” after an MRI revealed a fracture in his right hand, according to Matt Gelp and Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Knapp had been on the DL with a hand contusion and would’ve been eligible to return on Monday but will now be sidelined a fair bit longer. That will give the Phils more of a chance to look at prospect Jorge Alfaro, and manager Pete Mackanin tells Gelb and Breen that he plans to give the 24-year-old Alfaro a fair bit of playing time. “I’ll pick my spots, but I’ll play him,” said Mackanin. “I can’t catch Rupp everyday. He’ll get a good bit of playing time.”
Comments
billwood23
Please don’t tell me Valbuena is going to be are everyday 3rd base man. Move Cowart to 3rd and bring up another kid for 2nd
Rwm102600
He won’t be OUR everyday 3rd baseman. He doesn’t have the bat or skills.
southi
Camargo injury didn’t look good at all.
Ironman_4life
What a bunch of pansies. Like George Brett and goose Gossage both said, Real men play through it.
HaloShane
Not if your an Angel……. they all want a paid vacation on the DL.
halos101
alright tough guy, easy for you to type that up… not so easy to do it
Ironman_4life
Ripken did it. I been with santa cruz county fire for 13 years. Had burns, stitches , sprained ankles and i have never called in sick or missed time due to injury. Not teying to be a tough guy , i call it not making excuses.
myaccount
You do realize a lot of players are more than willing to play through it but when their performance is affected to the point where it hurts the team or could lead to a more serious injury, team doctors and the front office step in. Thank you for what you do, but being a firefighter is a different career and one in which the expectations are quite different.
Sano Smash
“I’m not trying to be a tough guy, I’m just telling everyone how much tougher I am than all of these pro athletes.”
Also, “Ripken did it.” Really? Yes, let’s single out the single most unbreakable record in all of Major League Baseball and use it to say “Everyone should be able to do this.”
Quality posts here.
Ironman_4life
Mr sensitive … cheers
JDGoat
This might be the dumbest thing ever said on here
Ironman_4life
^^^ you
sthunton
Camargo had the weirdest injury I have ever seen
MakeATLGreatAgain
Oh great, here comes Dansby again…
ReverieDays
To not hit, woo!
outinleftfield
Hyperextended knee usually means torn ACL.