Jay Bruce Clears Revocable Waivers

Mets outfielder Jay Bruce has cleared revocable waivers, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). He is now eligible to be traded without limitation — excepting his eight-team no-trade clause — and seems to be one of the players most worth watching over the coming weeks.

Of course, Bruce was freely marketed before the July 31st non-waiver deadline, and New York did not find a deal to its liking, so there’s no reason to believe the situation is all that different at present. And it seems the Mets are placing value on the idea of issuing the veteran a qualifying offer at the end of the season, so he’s not a sure thing to be dealt.

That said, Bruce remains an appealing potential trade target and could be an especially notable asset if one or more teams come down with injury problems. The 30-year-old carries a .262/.325/.531 slash with 29 home runs through 100 games of action this year, so he’d represent a quality middle-of-the-order threat for a contender.

As ever, salary is a factor — especially at this time of year, when many teams have committed available resources. Around $4MM of Bruce’s $13MM salary remains to be paid.