Jay Bruce Clears Revocable Waivers

Mets outfielder Jay Bruce has cleared revocable waivers, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). He is now eligible to be traded without limitation — excepting his eight-team no-trade clause — and seems to be one of the players most worth watching over the coming weeks.
Of course, Bruce was freely marketed before the July 31st non-waiver deadline, and New York did not find a deal to its liking, so there’s no reason to believe the situation is all that different at present. And it seems the Mets are placing value on the idea of issuing the veteran a qualifying offer at the end of the season, so he’s not a sure thing to be dealt.
That said, Bruce remains an appealing potential trade target and could be an especially notable asset if one or more teams come down with injury problems. The 30-year-old carries a .262/.325/.531 slash with 29 home runs through 100 games of action this year, so he’d represent a quality middle-of-the-order threat for a contender.
As ever, salary is a factor — especially at this time of year, when many teams have committed available resources. Around $4MM of Bruce’s $13MM salary remains to be paid.
Comments
matt41265
why even consider trading him he’s doing better then cespedes this season
frontdeskmike
Because he’s a free agent at the end of the year and might not be in the Mets long-term plans.
DaKingoftheNorth
Injuries buddy otherwise Yo would be in the mix
matt41265
Why even make excuses for him look at mike trout he’s back from a torn ligament and is destroying
matt41265
Cespedes was never that hurt
TylerThe bravos fanatic
Mets have the talent to win it all need a new manager though
acarneglia
Is a player traded at this deadline eligible for the postseason?
El Duderino
Yes, unless added after August 31st, or he had been suspended for PEDs this season.
Mel hall ruled
But you can beat your wife and make the playoff roster. FYI
hiflew
You can also jaywalk and make the playoff roster, but that also has nothing to do with a player’s field performance. PEDs directly have an affect on player performance, anything else is beside the point.
Matt Galvin
Yes.
Mookie111
Yes
padam
Sept 1 I believe is the cutoff.
Phillies2017
A bit shocked he cleared. Very little money left and claiming teams have more leverage making him potentially inexpensive prospects wise
tim815
Except, since it’s revocable waivers, the Mets would pull him back if the offer wasn’t reasonable.
bradthebluefish
Right!? My understanding is teams don’t have the money to spend. They typically spend to capacity at the beginning of the year. So placing a claim and potentially get all of the player’s salary is a risk teams are unwilling to take.
xabial
I was going to say the same thing (and probably many others as well) but beat me to it.
daviebatz
Wouldn’t mind extending him if they aren’t going to make an effort to get Cain who would really fit what they need. Also would love to make a run at Machado. (Playing pretend GM is always fun)
Vince67
Not the Mets GM. Need to play different. Some players not even mentionable. Too much $$$
Reflect
Why on earth would anyone want to give Bruce a QO for 18 million dollars? No one even wants him for free at his current salary of 13 million dollars.
He’s a good player but there’s no sense in giving someone more money than you need to.
GMB 883
Bruce is having a pretty good year with 29 HR’s but I think that actually causes some issues because the Mets probably want too much for him in the minds of other teams front office people. He could help some teams for sure but who is willing to give up 2-4 prospects even if they are #20 or higher for that organization when Bruce is a FA and he signs with X team next year?
If the Mets lower their asking price they probably get something and if they really want him back they compete for his services as a FA. I’m guessing he’s not going anywhere for Aug and Sept.
CJ81
Depending on price , I wouldn’t mind Cards getting him since they’ve gotten nothing from piscotty this year. Let him spend a month in the minors. OF of pham, fowler, bruce sounds better. Again, it would depend on asking price.
TREE2436
I’m surprised he hasn’t been traded to an AL team he would make a good DH/1B option to a contender especially the Red Sox
hiflew
I think the Rockies could use him to as a 3 person mix at first and right with Reynolds and CarGo. Both of them could use a little help. It might not be a straight platoon, but it could give extra days off to everyone AND provide a very nice bench bat/DH in the however unlikely event they need a DH in the WS.
Nobby
The Red Sox could use his bat.