Jeffrey Loria Agrees To Sell Marlins To Derek Jeter’s Group

4:40pm: Current president David Samson and president of baseball ops Michael Hill are expected to retain their roles once the deal goes through, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag reports. Whether that’s intended mostly to be transitional or instead to be permanent isn’t immediately clear.
3:11pm: Evidently bringing an end to a long-running process, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the franchise for $1.2 billion to a group featuring retired shortstop Derek Jeter, reports Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.
While it seemed months back that the Jeter-led outfit would land the club, that proved premature. Since, two other primary bidding groups have vied to take over from Loria — one led by Wayne Rothbaum, which dropped out recently, and another associated with Jorge Mas — with numerous twists and turns throughout.
Now, it seems, there’s finally a clear course — though it’s worth emphasizing that nothing has been finalized. Major League Baseball is expected to receive the written agreement Friday, per Spencer, but an approval vote might not take place for several weeks — with a formal closing not likely to occur until early October.
Jeter has long been the most visible member of his bidding group, and he’ll reportedly take primary responsibility for setting the course of both the baseball and business operations of the organization. But he’s not the primary money man and won’t be the formal control person vis-a-vis- the league.
Rather, Bruce Sherman — the former chairman of Private Capital Management — will reportedly function as the control person while also footing the bulk of the bill to acquire the franchise. He’s said to be a Marlins fan who enjoys a “great relationship” with Jeter; no doubt, the two will work closely. Something like sixteen other investors are also part of the group, according to Spencer, including NBA legend Michael Jordan.
Just what plans the Jeter/Sherman ownership outfit has in mind isn’t yet clear. But the current formula seems in need of some tweaking. The Marlins have failed to draw fans to the yard, despite a still-shiny (and heavily subsidized) ballpark. There’s a need to work out a new TV deal in the near future, with the team’s leverage perhaps dependent upon its ability to improve its seemingly tepid local support. That, in turn, may depend in large part upon an improvement in the on-field results; the club last posted a .500 record when it was still known as the Florida Marlins.
Driving improvement won’t be easy, especially with a generally low-regarded farm system, but there are some pieces to work with. Star Giancarlo Stanton has a huge contract, but has been outstanding this year, while younger players such as Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto, Dan Straily, and Justin Bour could function as building blocks or excellent trade chips. The club’s baseball ops group — the complexion of which isn’t yet clear — will need to overcome some other contracts that range from questionable (Dee Gordon, Brad Ziegler, Junichi Tazawa) to undeniably problematic (Wei-Yin Chen, Martin Prado, Edinson Volquez).
The Marlins’ payroll ballooned to over $115MM to open the 2017 season, by far an organizational high-point, and the results have been underwhelming. Unless the new ownership group is willing to pour some cash into improving around the core of young talent, the Fish may need to embark upon a rebuilding course this winter. Either way, it’ll be a fascinating offseason to watch.
Comments
korn_cakes33
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out
jonnyblah
Nah, let it.
xabial
Nice couldn’t have been sold to a more classy owner by this classless owner
acarneglia
Maybe the Marlins will finally be come a competent baseball team again.
a1544
The Marlins savior
hittingnull
The Marlins savior is a Yankee.
Brixton
maybe they’ll actually commit to a rebuild now..
ba2929
Doubt it. Now they need to recoup that sale price. Can’t do that when nobody shows up thanks to a rebuild.
Brixton
they’re already 28th in attendance and aren’t going to get any better as a team than they already are. Bite the bullet for a few years, get out from under Stanton/Gordon, and move forward with a half decent farm
thegreatcerealfamine
Who’s gonna take Stantons albatross of a contract?
Dwalt
It’s not that bad of a contract, will look average once Harper and Machado sign.
thegreatcerealfamine
Good one…hahahaha
ChiSoxCity
It’s Florida; nobody goes to baseball games there. Forget anout tv ratings to. The Marlins will have no choice but to rebuild since their core players aren’t enough to build around. Nor will they have the financial flexibility to increase payroll and add FAs.
TheGreatTwigog
Do they really have to? The Marlins offense isn’t that bad. They have some really good pieces. We’re yet to see te spending habits of Sherman and the rest of the group, but could totally see them doing a Dodgers type thing, if they wanna sign Moostakas and Darvish this offseason and trade the farm for another SP (something LA didn’t do I know) they could be a competitive team. If only Jose Fernandez was still alive, it wouldn’t even take that much
Michael Chaney
You said that they could “trade the farm” but what farm do they have? No team is going to trade a quality starter for a package centered around Kolek, Rogers, or an injured Garrett.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Do Taxpayers get their money back?
it’s hard to look at all the zeroes Miami-Dade County is on the hook for and not be physically ill.!!!!
CursedRangers
No doubt. The taxpayers fork over hundreds of millions of dollars. All of which drive the value of the team up. The only person who benefits is the owner. In serious need of a clause being added to all publicly financed stadiums that the city/county gets a certain % of any proceeds from a sale. Pure insanity and it’s not just limited to the Marlins.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
If none of the proceeds are heading toward Miami-Dade, then this is a complete shakedown on Loria and the MLB itself.
I could not agree more with what you have to say here.
BobbyJohn
The only sad part about this is the pile of money Loria is making in the process.
thegreatcerealfamine
That’s what good business men do…
Sky14
Just means any idiot can turn a profit selling a baseball team, like Frank McCourt.
thegreatcerealfamine
I definitely wouldn’t call someone profiting this much an idiot..greedy maybe but certainly not an idiot…
Caught Looking
I’d be skeptical of Jeter having final say over the baseball and business sides of the new organization.
thegreatcerealfamine
Why?
jfive
can MLB prevent the snake, Loria, from purchasing another team?
halos101
congrats to marlins fans… hopefully this boosts interest in the marlins a little bit. And loria being out of baseball is a great thing
SFGiantsGuy
Hopefully Jeter and Co go back to the teal and silver colors instead of the travesty that is the marlins color palette now…
Marlins93
Yes! I agree 100%. Bring back the original logo too.
Marlins93
Finally! A long time in coming. Good bye Loria, you will not be missed!!
Baseball on Earth
Magic Johnson put down the similar investment (50 M) when the Guggenheim group purchased the Dodgers. While Jeter will not have much control over the team, it will be good for the fanbase and baseball in general.
CTbronx7
Want to fix the attendance problem? Take the home games off cable. Create the impression that if you want to see the fish, YOU HAVE TO BE THERE.
WedgeAnt27
That worked REALLY well for the Blackhawks
Michael Chaney
That would never work, especially in a state like Florida that seems indifferent to the fact that 2 major league teams play there
Reflect
No Jeb
greatdaysport
Congrats Marlin fans. Now wave goodbye. You can visit the team in Las Vegas on your vacation in a few years.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
I wonder if the $1.2 billion is inclusive of all of the debt on the team (which means the real price paid is well below $1 billion), or if the $1.2 is after netting out the debt. The difference is pretty significant.
ReverieDays
Will MJ suit up and play in games to fulfil his dream finally?
Yamsi12
Jose Fernandez is an angel watching over the marlins.
thegreatcerealfamine
WTF…
CompanyAssassin
Finally.
Reflect
So do the Marlins have to clear waivers to be sold at this time?
vinscully16
Here’s hoping the new ownership removes that awful statue/fountain from center field. Agreed on uniform comment above, bring back the Hanley Ramirez era jerseys. Good to see Loria out of baseball, but he scored big. Bud Selig should get a cut.