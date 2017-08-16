Jered Weaver Announces Retirement

Padres right-hander Jered Weaver has announced his retirement through a team press release. The former Angels ace had an impressive 12-year career in the majors.
Weaver, 34, had been on the disabled list for much of the season with hip issues. In a statement, he explained that he has not been able to get back to health. “While I’ve been working hard to get back on the mound, my body just will not allow me to compete like I want to,” says Weaver.
Undoubtedly, Weaver will be best remembered for his long run of success with the Halos from 2006 through 2016. He topped two thousand total innings with the organization, working to a 3.99 ERA there.
That overall record tends to understate just how good Weaver was in his prime. In particular, in a five-year span beginning in 2010, he spun over a thousand frames of 2.99 ERA ball with 7.6 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9. The first three of those campaigns included All-Star nods and top-five Cy Young finishes.
A former first-round draft pick out of Cal State, Weaver moved quickly through the Angels’ farm system. He played a significant role in driving several of the team’s postseason appearances. Over seven total appearances in the postseason, he threw 27 2/3 innings and compiled a 2.60 ERA.
More recently, Weaver dealt with health issues and a notable drop in velocity. Never a hard thrower, he sat below 85 mph with his fastball over the past three seasons but still managed to gut out 379 1/3 innings over 66 starts. The final nine of those came with San Diego.
The Friars had inked Weaver to a one-year, $3MM contract following the conclusion of the long-term extension that Weaver signed with Los Angeles six years ago this month. He never got going with his new organization, though, managing only a 7.44 ERA with 23 strikeouts in his 42 1/3 frames before hitting the DL.
That late fade doesn’t detract from a top-quality overall career. Weaver wraps things up with 34.8 rWAR and 30.3 fWAR on his ledger. He also notched a memorable no-hitter in 2012. MLBTR offers Weaver a tip of the cap and best wishes for his future endeavors.
RiverCatsFilms
Wow. Nice career, good luck in retirement
halos101
One of my all time favorite players. Sad it had to end like this
vinscully16
Impressive he hung in as long as he did. Well done, JW
ilikebaseball
Fun pitcher to watch. Best of luck in retirement.
Phillies7459
It’s crazy to think how fast careers can be derailed, only three seasons ago he was a frontline starter and now he’s retiring, sad to see him go out this way, but congrats on a fantastic career and good luck in retirement ‘
bravesfan88
Oh yeah, baseball is just so dang fickle like that. As a Braves fan, watching guys like Mike Minor, Tommy Hanson, Brandon Beachy, Kris Medlen, Eric O’Flaherty, and Jonny Venters all show signs of becoming solid to All-Star caliber pitchers, only then to each individually have their careers derailed by injuries…Baseball, much like life itself, just is nOT fair sometimes…And sometimes, it is the best men that ultimately have to travel the hardest paths…
Venters, Medlen, and Minor are all still trying to live their dreams by making comebacks, but with a combined at least 6 surgeries, it doesn’t look good…You have to give them credit though for their efforts and love of the game…Much like Weaver…
Weaver has fought against his body the past 3 seasons, but unfortunately, the injuries just took too much of a toll on Weaver’s body…
I honestly hope he signs a 1-day contract with the Angels to officially retire with their organization…He has given Angels’ fans countless amazing memories, and he deserves to go out with the great organization from which he once starred..
Best of luck to Weaver, if it is in his heart, hopefully he can continue on as a pitching coach somewhere. In his prime, he certainly knew how to spin it!!
LA Sam
Liked watching him get major league hitters out w/right-handed 83 mph fastball last cpl seasons. Always a bulldog, classy telling Boras NO to free agency n giving Angels discount, wanted to stay home, heart of a lion, thanks for the memories JW !
Tre-Day
How much money did he make? I always love when you guys include that
noah_lowen15
He made $3 million this season.
Reflect
Because I am bored and I like Weaver I looked it up… According to Fangraphs (which is not always accurate on contracts), he made 99.7 million dollars in his MLB career. If you add in his approximate earnings in the minor leagues, it’s probably an even 100 mil.
Kingmojo101
Just north of 105 million
Reflect
It seems like he’s giving up on himself kind of quick. He’s only 34, and probably had a future as a specialty reliever. He wouldn’t be the first guy to succeed with a low 80s fastball after reinventing himself.
But it’s possible he just didn’t want to go through the process anymore.
Kingmojo101
Cal State Long Beach* not Cal State.
LADreamin
Woop woop Long Beach State. Go Dirtbags
acarneglia
Happy Retirement Weaver!
tribefan48
One of those guys who you swore would make it to cooperstown, have fun in retirement
hossmandu
I see a one day contract in his future
david722
Much respect. Good luck.
connfyoozed
The guy flat out was a smart pitcher. You don’t last long with an 85 MPH fastball if you don’t know how to pitch. It was really fun to watch him work.
davidcoonce74
He was better than his brother, but it is interesting that both of their careers ended at age 34.
This signing was obviously never going to work out – Jered had been awful for a while – but he had a better career than I remembered. And made a ton of money while at it. I’m sure he’ll enjoy his retirement.