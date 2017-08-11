Jerry Blevins Claimed, Blocked On Waivers

Mets reliever Jerry Blevins was claimed and blocked on waivers by an unknown team, reports FanRag’s Jon Heyman. The move will prevent the Mets from trading the left-hander this season.
The 33-year-old Blevins drew plenty of interest leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, but Mets general manager Sandy Alderson & Co. reportedly weren’t gung-ho on moving him. Indeed, Heyman notes that the Mets are fine with retaining Blevins, who comes with a reasonably priced $7MM club option for 2018.
Blevins is in his third season with the Mets, who re-signed him to a two-year, $12.5MM deal (including the option) last winter. He has posted nearly identical numbers from 2016 to this season and owns a 2.78 ERA with 11.82 K/9 and 3.71 BB/9 over that 77 2/3-inning span, making him one of the game’s top southpaw relievers. Blevins certainly could have helped a playoff contender down the stretch, but he’ll remain with the Mets instead.
Comments
IU888
Thank god. If everything is to go as planned next year then it is definitely a good idea to keep his $7MM option.
daruba
And things always go as planned for the Mets.
tmengd
I am confused, Couldn’t the team that claimed him still work out a trade for him if both sides wanted?
alexgordonbeckham
They could but it doesn’t seem to be their motive. Seems they just claimed him to block another team or to get a lefty reliever if Mets were to just let him and his salary go.
chino31
The team that claimed him probably don’t need him and did so to block some team in their division from trading for him.
Reflect
This. At this point the Mets only have three options: work out a trade with that one team, give him away to that one team, or pull Blevins off waivers.
tmengd
probably some AL team claimed him to block my Astros from claiming him lol. They would definitely of claimed him and tried to work out a deal. They need pitching help bad at the moment. Especially lefties
TJECK109
Gonna guess it was the Pirates keeping the Cubs and Brewers from getting bullpen help.
MafiaBass
I think it has to be a team that was bad last year but is in the hunt this year. I’m guessing the Mariners but I can’t remember if they were any good last year.