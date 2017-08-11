Jerry Blevins Claimed, Blocked On Waivers

Mets reliever Jerry Blevins was claimed and blocked on waivers by an unknown team, reports FanRag’s Jon Heyman. The move will prevent the Mets from trading the left-hander this season.

The 33-year-old Blevins drew plenty of interest leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, but Mets general manager Sandy Alderson & Co. reportedly weren’t gung-ho on moving him. Indeed, Heyman notes that the Mets are fine with retaining Blevins, who comes with a reasonably priced $7MM club option for 2018.

Blevins is in his third season with the Mets, who re-signed him to a two-year, $12.5MM deal (including the option) last winter. He has posted nearly identical numbers from 2016 to this season and owns a 2.78 ERA with 11.82 K/9 and 3.71 BB/9 over that 77 2/3-inning span, making him one of the game’s top southpaw relievers. Blevins certainly could have helped a playoff contender down the stretch, but he’ll remain with the Mets instead.