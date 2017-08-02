Justin Verlander Placed On Revocable Waivers

Tigers righty Justin Verlander was placed on revocable waivers on Wednesday, tweets ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick. It’s worth emphasizing, especially early in the month, that the move comes as no surprise. Teams will place the vast majority of their rosters on revocable waivers this month in an effort to gauge interest and also as a smokescreen to mask which players they may actually be more amenable to trading. There’s no downside, after all, as each club has the right to pull a player back from waivers the first time that he is claimed.
[Related: How August Trades Work]
That said, Verlander’s placement is among the more notable instances of this largely procedural move. With about $65.3MM owed to Verlander through the completion of the 2019 season, he’s exceedingly likely to clear. At that point, the Tigers will be able to continue discussing trades with all 29 other teams in the league, though Verlander’s full no-trade clause and sizable contract will continue to serve as significant impediments to working out a trade. (Notably, Crasnick reminds that Verlander’s no-trade protection would allow him to even veto a claim in the unlikely event that a club places a claim and the Tigers were willing to let him go for nothing.)
At last check, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reported that the Tigers were only willing to pay the remainder of Verlander’s 2017 salary — a sum that currently stands at about $9.33MM. That’d leave any team on the hook for $56MM from 2018-19 in the event of a Verlander trade.
The 34-year-old Verlander hasn’t been himself in 2017, as he’s averaged fewer than six innings per start with an elevated 4.2 BB/9 rate and a diminished 8.7 K/9 rate. The deteriorated ground-ball rate he’s displayed in recent years has also held up, as he’s checked in at 33.9 percent in that regard. Overall, Verlander has a 4.29 ERA through 130 frames this year, though his fastball velocity remains as strong as ever (95.2 mph average). And, to his credit, Verlander has been much better in his past 32 innings in terms of ERA (2.25), though his 3.7 BB/9 rate in that time is still a lofty mark — especially by his excellent standards.
The Cubs, Astros, Dodgers and Brewers were among the teams linked to the former Rookie of the Year, Cy Young winner and American League MVP prior to the non-waiver deadline. The Dodgers, of course, went on to pick up Yu Darvish in a last-minute deadline blockbuster, while the Cubs made a significant rotation splash in mid-July by acquiring Jose Quintana from the crosstown White Sox.
Comments
jimmertee
Another Dave Dombroski inappropriately long and high AAV pitchers contract…..
bravesbeast95
Wonder if you would have made that comment a year ago….verlanders has returned more value than a lot of other pitchers at these types of contracts
cxcx
People on here have the shortest memories in the world…
bigkempin
It really wasn’t terrible when it was signed. Verlander was seeking 6-7 and got 5.. He had a good year in 2015 but missed time due to injury, should’ve won the Cy last year, and is having now having a down year. Some team would’ve given him a similar contract if DD didn’t. He signed the extension fresh off of his 2012 season when he finished 2nd in the Cy voting.
ReverieDays
Yeah, he’s clearing lol
julyn82001
Verlander was great 3-4 years ago… Who knows? He might come back…
braves25
3-4 years ago? He was great last year!!
jackstigers
He was better in 2016 than he was 3-4 years ago.
braves25
If a team put a claim in on him…would Detroit just let him go without a return and just let them take the entire contract on?
It could be interesting!!
Twingo
If so, this could be a move a team like the Mariners makes. Although probably too pricey for them, if they really are going for it, it would make sense considering their farm.
TheWestCoastRyan
If someone put in a claim on him they’d be stupid to not let him go. He’s not getting claimed tho. And then there’s the whole no-trade clause issue which also applies to waiver claims.
bobbleheadguru
Why? Then they could have just traded him for nothing a week ago. There were teams interested in either taking the contract or giving up prospects with the Tigers footing some of the bill.
bobbleheadguru
No. The Cubs reportedly wanted to do that… but the Tigers wanted top prospects too.
Steve Adams
I can’t see any team taking that risk, nor can I see the Tigers turning and telling their fans that they let a franchise icon go for literally no return other than cost savings.
I’ll be pretty stunned by any result other than Verlander simply clearing waivers.
JD396
Dodgers could claim him just for the fun of adding payroll.
bobbleheadguru
JV is not going anywhere. Move on.
I expect him to have a stellar 2nd half though. There will be a few regrets with teams that did not try harder to get him.