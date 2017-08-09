Knocking Down The Door: Acuña, Borucki, Calhoun, Crawford, Hoskins

“Knocking Down the Door” is a regular feature that identifies minor leaguers who are making a case for a big league promotion.
Ronald Acuña, OF, Atlanta Braves (Triple-A Gwinnett) | Braves Depth Chart
The Braves were non-contenders in 2016 when they surprisingly called up top prospect Dansby Swanson from Double-A and inserted him into the starting lineup. Out of playoff contention late in the season once again, would they do the same with the 19-year-old Acuña, considering how Swanson has mostly struggled in his first full MLB season?
There is one notable difference between Swanson in 2016 and Acuña in 2017. Swanson was having a decent season in Double-A (.261/.342/.402 in 84 games) at the time of his call-up. Acuña has been absolutely tearing the cover off of the ball and seemingly getting better throughout the season during stints in High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. In 26 games since a July promotion to Gwinnett, the right-handed batter is slashing .347/.426/.574 with four homers, seven doubles, 13 walks and 22 strikeouts.
While the Braves will likely explore a trade for one of their current outfielders this offseason in anticipation of Acuña’s arrival as an everyday player in 2018, they could work him into the mix late this season with three-to-four starts per week.
—
Ryan Borucki, SP, Toronto Blue Jays (Double-A New Hampshire) | Blue Jays Depth Chart
The 23-year-old lefty was pitching in High-A less than a month ago, so a promotion to the Major Leagues soon after probably seems unrealistic. However, the recent trade of Francisco Liriano and the fourth disabled list stint for Aaron Sanchez has left the team’s rotation so thin that journeyman Nick Tepesch is being added to the 40-man roster to start on Wednesday to replace another journeyman, Cesar Valdez, who was placed on the disabled list after allowing 12 earned runs over his past two starts.
Meanwhile, Borucki has been outstanding since a promotion to Double-A, posting three consecutive seven-inning starts with a total of 18 strikeouts while allowing only one earned run, 11 hits and three walks in 21 innings. The former 15th-round pick, who idolized Mark Buehrle as a kid and is comparable in many ways, is already on the team’s 40-man roster and only at 119 innings on the season.
—
Willie Calhoun, 2B/LF, Texas Rangers (Triple-A Round Rock) | Rangers Depth Chart
In six games since the July 31st trade that sent him from the Dodgers to the Rangers for Yu Darvish, Calhoun is 7-for-25 with four homers, pushing his season total to 27. Not only can the lefty-swinging Calhoun hit for power—he also had 27 homers and 25 doubles in Double-A in 2016—he’s one of the toughest hitters to strike out in the Minors. Hitting 25+ homers in the upper minors is notable, but accomplishing that feat while striking out fewer than 100 times is extremely rare. The 22-year-old struck out 65 times while drawing 45 walks in 2016. He has 36 walks and only 50 strikeouts this season.
The good thing about being traded to the American League is that Calhoun’s future position in the Major Leagues, whether it’s second base or the outfield, probably doesn’t have to be sorted out before he gets the call to the Majors. The kid can flat out rake. With Mike Napoli struggling—he’s 4 for his last 32 with 17 strikeouts— the Rangers could give Calhoun plenty of at-bats at the DH spot with an occasional look at second base or in left field.
—
J.P. Crawford, SS, Philadelphia Phillies (Triple-A Lehigh Valley) | Phillies Depth Chart
After an impressive stint in Double-A earned him an early-season promotion to Triple-A in 2016, Crawford appeared to be on the fast track to the Majors. Of course, only the “light-hitting” Freddy Galvis appeared to be standing in his way at the time. But in an unpredictable turn of events, Galvis went on a home run binge while the 21-year-old Crawford, considered one of the top prospects in baseball, struggled during his first taste of Triple-A. Since last July, Galvis has homered 24 times in 706 plate appearances while posting an OPS over .700.
Crawford was never going to simply be handed the starting shortstop job, but any chance of a 2017 promotion was dwindling unless he forced himself back into the picture. His performance in July, and so far in August, probably fits that description. With an OPS over 1.000, 10 homers, six doubles, three triples, 21 walks and 27 strikeouts over that span, Crawford has earned a late-season look as the Phillies’ regular shortstop. Galvis, who will be a free agent after the 2018 season, has probably done enough over the past year to generate some offseason trade interest whether he plays regularly down the stretch or not.
—
Rhys Hoskins, 1B/LF, Philadelphia Phillies (Triple-A Lehigh Valley) | Phillies Depth Chart
With the Phillies committed to giving Tommy Joseph a full season to show what he can do as the team’s starting first baseman, it appeared that Hoskins, one of the most productive hitters in the Minors over the past three seasons, would probably have to wait until 2018 before getting a chance. But following the release of Michael Saunders, the trade of Howie Kendrick, and Aaron Altherr’s second trip to the disabled list, the Phillies’ outfield is looking thin enough that the 24-year-old Hoskins was given the green light to play left field for the first time in his professional career on Monday. He played there again on Tuesday.
While a slight increase in defensive versatility could be a key to Hoskins arriving in the Majors this season, maybe as soon as this week, it’s hard to imagine him not being the starting first baseman in 2018. Joseph is having a below-average season for a first baseman (.741 OPS, 16 HR, 97 K) and is currently in a 1-for-22 slump. Hoskins still has to prove that he can hit MLB pitching, but his current .280/.383/.571 slash line with only 75 strikeouts is a pretty good indicator that he will do just that.
Photos courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Phattey
Jp better stay down Freddy is my shortstop in fantasy
LADreamin
The Phillies have to look out for your fantasy team, who the heck do they think they are!
HereComeThePhillies2018
If Freddy Galvis is your fantasy SS then they’d be doing you a favor.
sportsfan101
Hahahaha such a hilarious post! Bc fantasy brings in so much money for an MLB team vs putting a winning team out lmao kid is a complete idiot.
jbigz12
His post wasn’t even that annoying honestly. If you get upset about that then you ought to stop reading these comment sections.
tharrie0820
Acuna is future #1 prospect
prich
Have you ever seen him play in person? I’d bet against it for sure. The kid has great skill, but I saw him play two games earlier this month and he looked lost in the outfield. He was terrible in left field. He was unsure on flyballs and he misjudged a few line drives. Also, at the plate he has no two-strike approach. He is very good gap to gap power but the only hits I saw him get was early in the count aggressive swings. However, later in the game in the 10th inning he had a great at bat and fot the game winning double. He is a great prospect, but not the best because he does have weaknesses.
RunDMC
Remember, he’s 19 y/o lighting up AAA pitching. He reminds me so much of Andruw Jones it’s silly.
Caseys Partner
” he looked lost in the outfield. He was terrible in left field. He was unsure on flyballs and he misjudged a few line drives.”
Your memories of Andruw Jones are different from mine.
You are wrong
16 HR is hardly “gap to gap power”, but thanks for sharing your scouting report.
prich
I didn’t get to see BP lol but he seems to be very comfortable in the right center field gap from what I see. So I just assumed he is a gap hitter
bravesfan88
Probably because he plays Center and Right Field, not Left Field normally, if hardly ever…
prich
I didn’t know that. But if he does play center and is good then he has much more value. I just saw him play a terrible left field.
sportsfan101
Doubtful he should be called up before he reaches that ranking
NicknewsomeATL
I think call Acuna up in September and put him in the lineup when markakis or kemp rest or get injured. Let him get some reps in the MLB for a while then trade one of the corner outfielders in the offseason.
RunDMC
It is documented quite a bit, but we need the roster spot we’d have to give him and protect someone that could be taken in the Rule 5 Draft, like Luiz Gohara, unless they trade someone opening up a roster spot.
Caseys Partner
The 40 man roster was not taken into consideration in this post at all. I believe Crawford fits into this category as well, and why wasn’t Scott Kingery mentioned if the 40 man is not a concern for this post?
Dark_Knight
Crawford is rule 5 eligible after this season.
southi
Acuna is an extremely exciting young player. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him come up soon, but I still would think it isn’t likely. Acuna isn’t on the 40 man roster currently and the Braves have a lot of players that require protecting this off season. Despite the interest Acuna would generate for the Braves fan base I think that Atlanta will play it safe and keep him down until 2018 (and at least one outfield spot is traded away).
RunDMC
They’ve already made quite a few blunders trying to appease the silly Braves fan base, including calling up Dansby late last year only to watch him watch sliders pass him by this year. Let Acuna continue doing Acuna things and we’ll see him bright and early, hopefully without Markakis or Kemp, in 2018.
Joe
FREE WILLIE!!!
DannyQ3913
Crawford sucks, Hoskins needs to come up now
Coast1
That’s an insightful well supported argument.
Phillies7459
Quick, someone hire him on as a scout. He’s a genius!!..
jbigz12
JP is still real young he couldn’t hit a thing earlier this year but man if he can hit 75% of the way he has been over the past month you have yourselves a hell of a SS.
prich
Hoskins should be called up Thursday to play the Mets because they have pretty awful pitching and the next series is against San Diego. It would be smart to put him in a good position to succeed.
jbigz12
Dom smith should be up for the mets too. I’m sure mets fans have seen enough of Wilmer Flores this year
prich
Yea and then they put Smth in a spot to succeed too because Phils have weak pitching. It’s gonna be fun going to a Mets-Phillies game while both teams are awful. Normally it is one is always better than the other. Now no fan can really trash talk lol
Ed Charles
In typical phillies fashion, they’ll call up Hoskins when he’s 30
DonC.
Keep Freddy G.,let’s get Hoskins&Cusins up!
jbigz12
I don’t think Dylan cozens is going to hit any better than tommy Joseph at the ML level. Can’t muster a .225avg in AAA. I’d much rather see Crawford up
werfighting
Same
prich
Cozens has been tinkered with by the hitting coach a ton this year. Completely different swing from last year. I think he can benefit from time with Matt Stairs in September.
prich
Scott Kingery should be on this page because he has done everything possible to get the call. Kid is a beast and is a guy everyone wants on their team.
Regi Green
Im sure theres a bunch of prospects worthy of being called up, not mentioned in this article.Kingery just might not be an option with him having another year before being added to the 40 is necessary,plus Cesar Hernandez has been 1 of the Phillies best on base guys.just look at Crawford last year, thats likely how things will go with Kingery.
jbigz12
Yeah I agree kingery has no place to play right now even as good as he’s been. The phils don’t want to handcuff their 40 and potentially lose a guy to the rule 5 for a guy you’d have a hard time fitting in the lineup right now.
jbigz12
Realisticlly tommy Joseph isn’t good enough to really be any teams starting first baseman. He’s always going to be a guy you’re looking to upgrade, if Hoskins can play a passable left field once or twice a week that might be a way to keep Joseph around. He’d be a nice power option off the bench and if you could get him in the lineup 2 maybe 3 times a week at 1B and shift Hoskins out to left. that’d help negate having a 1B only guy like Joseph on the bench. To me that seems like the best case scenario at this point.
Regi Green
Joseph can still be a starter in the league.gotta consider this being his 1st full season,and he dont really have a consistent lineup around him.the problem for him is that Hoskins has shown possible all star potential,while his ceiling is likely above average at best.but its not as if he’s an expensive contract.he could be a rh power bat off the bench,or he could be used in a deal of some kind.