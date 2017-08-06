Mariners Acquire Yonder Alonso

The Mariners have acquired first baseman Yonder Alonso from the Athletics in exchange for minor league outfielder Boog Powell, per an announcement from Seattle. The M’s claimed Alonso off waivers prior to working out a deal with the American League West rival A’s, reports Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (on Twitter).
[RELATED: Updated Mariners & A’s Depth Charts]
The 30-year-old Alonso has enjoyed a breakout season, but as an impending free agent on a rebuilding team, the expectation was that Oakland would move the $4MM slugger this summer. The A’s were unable to find a trade to their liking for Alonso before this past Monday’s non-waiver deadline, however, thanks in part to a lack of leaguewide demand at first base.
The playoff-contending Mariners have gotten little production from the position this year, though, with their first base options having combined for a woeful batting line (.246/.305/.385) and the majors’ third-worst fWAR (minus-0.8). Despite that shoddy production, Seattle holds a 56-55 record and sits just 1.5 games out of an wild-card position.
Seattle’s primary first baseman has been Danny Valencia, whose overall output hasn’t been great. However, the right-handed hitter has feasted on southpaw pitchers (.297/.368/.505), which could set up a formidable platoon consisting of him and the lefty-swinging Alonso. Buoyed by a newly adopted fly ball-first approach, Alonso has slashed an excellent .266/.369/.527 with 22 home runs in 371 plate appearances this year. Almost all of that damage has come off righties, against whom Alonso has batted .287/.393/.559 in 254 trips to the plate.
To land Alonso, the Mariners gave up the 24-year-old Powell, who got his first taste of big league action earlier this season and hit .194/.310/.194 over nine games and 43 PAs. He owns a far better .340/.416/.490 line in 239 Triple-A PAs this year, and has slashed a lifetime .288/.365/.402 at that level. Powell actually entered the professional ranks as the Athletics’ 20th-round pick back in 2012. They ended up sending him, John Jaso and Daniel Robertson to the Rays in a deal that netted the A’s Ben Zobrist and Yunel Escobar.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
KGBaseball25
Why to the Mariners! This sucks!
TheWestCoastRyan
Why does it suck? It’s not like he’s going to be there very long O_o
bringinthereliefpitcher
They gave up boog powell. Besides having Heredia and Gamel under team control long term the Mariners seem to have a lot of OF depth in their minors.
AZPat
I loved Boog Powell when he was with the Orioles.
Seattlehof24
Oooh nice!
jarv275
How’s that possible after the trade deadline? Surely he wouldn’t have cleared waivers without a claim.
Flubby
I’m surprised he went unclaimed as well, he can’t be making too much money
kent814
He got claimed by seattle
DVail1979
it says in it Seattle claimed him
SegiFeeesh
M’s claimed him.
noah_lowen15
They put a claim on him. The A’s put him on waivers. So Seattle put a claim and worked out a trade.
GeauxRangers
It says the M’s claimed him in the article…
stymeedone
Really, did you actually expect them to read the article before commenting?
FoxCoMarine0311
I’ll say it again b/c a dozen times was insufficient….. the M’s claimed him.
davidcoonce74
It makes sense. Teams worse than Seattle weren’t going to claim a rental, and the teams better than Seattle obviously didn’t get the chance. Seattle is on the very periphery of contending and not. The teams right behind them – angels and Os – don’t need a first baseman.
jleve618
I might be crazy, but something tells me he was claimed.
TheWestCoastRyan
He was claimed
bkwalker510
He was claimed. By Seattle. And then traded to them.
CompanyAssassin
Just so you know, Seattle claimed him. Doesn’t seem like anybody was really helping you with that information.
ABStract
Hahaha
+1
Freex19
I never knew they even put him on revocable waivers?
Michael Chaney
It’s generally assumed that most players get placed on waivers this time of year, whether it’s reported or not
K3vin
I guess you will need to call the GM and ask why he didn’t consult with you first.
Rob
Oh snap.
thegreatcerealfamine
Ok let’s travel back a few weeks before the trade deadline. A’s fans insisting Alonso was finally coming into his own and demanded the Yankees start a Package for him and Gray with either Frazier or Torres or both. They also suggested that his cooling off meant nothing..calling you out JAF and others.
Priggs89
Has anyone done a wellness check on JAF recently? I haven’t seen him around since before the Sonny trade…
arc89
Alonso cooled off big time since the end of June. I thought the Yanks would get him as a throw in during the Gray trade for someone like McKinney or Cave. Alonso still is better than what the yanks have right now with Headly considering Alonso defense at 1B. I expect Semien will again lead the league at errors at SS without Alonso saving him on the over throws again.
thegreatcerealfamine
Headley has been out hitting Alonso and his defense has been fine..so no to that!
rocky7
Got news for you arc89….All I’ve ever seen, in all the articles regarding Alonso, no glowing reports about his defense at first. Not one time. Its always been about his new improved bat and the power that has translated from it. League average at best.
News flash….his offense has cooled off dramatically and he’s not winning games with his glove. Right now, Headley seems to be doing pretty good both defensively and offensively as don’t know whether you listen to the news, he’s well over .330 for the last month or so. No power but he’s not a rally killer either. And with no history at 1st base, his glove skills at the new position isn’t killing the Yankees either.
Stick to what you know and don’t offer opinions about the Yankees when you 2500 miles away rooting for the A’s.
thegreatcerealfamine
Rock let’s not forget the Braves fans pushing Adams on the Yanks. that Freddy Freeman at third experiment fizzled pretty quick. Oh sorry to the Vegas A’s on Powell.
arc89
Rocky7 maybe if you watched baseball teams outside of the NY area you would know about other players. So to give you a idea how good Alonso is at first he is one of the best. Reminds me of Tex when he was in NY saving runs for the Yanks. Headly is a streak hitter not very consistent and where is his power which was 1 of his best attributes? Headly still hits lefties but struggles big time against righties. .218 with no power against righties is good to you? Alonso is the complete opposite where he crushes righties and struggles against lefties.
Instead of acting like a NYY troll homer watch other games outside of NY . Stick to your opinions on NY players not on other team players who you must cherry pick stats to prove their worth.
Antitoxidote
No opinions shall be rendered about the Yankees, rocky7 does decree.
Because the rubes here out west can offer no logical opinions, New York being thousands of miles away, weeks by train and information arriving only by telegraph to western outposts.
All hail the advanced technology of “articles” and the big baseball brains that New York Elites possess. .
rocky7
You really need a touch of reality arc89 when it comes to your boy Alonso.
Comparing him to one of the best Tex is just a pipe dream.
My comment about Headley is that while we wish we had a basher at first, Alonso can’t be considered it that based on his second half and certainly based on his overall pedigree.
Tall about a NY troll….you sounded the same except about Oakland.
Grow up!
rocky7
Wow, just woke up out West Antitoxidote….why don’t you just go back to sleep and not bore us with your bull. Maybe you need a mental health day also.
Dote is a good nickname for you.
arc89
Rocky you came to a story about a A’s/mariners trade when the ONLY thing you know is NY ball team so that makes you a troll. i compared Tex defense to Alonso defense which is a good comp if you knew baseball outside of NY. Headly can’t hit righties i should know he was on my roto team for the last 2 years. Instead of stating facts you come here to troll people and put them down so who should grow up and learn baseball outside of NY? look in the mirror and your answer is there.
thegreatcerealfamine
JAF and billysballz took a mental health break and rumor has them back for the Winter meetings.
riffraff
JAF was the first one I thought of when I saw this trade. He insisted it was going to be fowler straight up for alonso and that alonso has fixed his swing and is an elite 900 ops batter from this point forward. Hopefully this will get him to calm down with the smugness ( I don’t care that he guessed wrong but for gods sake admit you’re guessing like the rest of us and stop being condescending to anyone who disagrees)
thegreatcerealfamine
You’re definitely preaching the gospel brother! Looks like this guy arc89 is still drinking the koolade.
greenarrow1150
dumbest trade I’ve ever seen
TheWestCoastRyan
Answer this question who is more likely to help the A’s in 2018 and beyond: Yonder Alonso or Boog Powell?
greenarrow1150
lol easy answer alonso , dumb question
myaccount
How would he have helped the A’s in 2018 when he’s a FA at year’s end and would’ve left for a different team?
hodor
Interesting. You’re figuring on Mariners re-signing Alonso no matter what?
STLCards33
A guy who wouldn’t have been an A next year regardless of whether or not he was traded is more likely to help them in the future? Is your head okay?
arc89
neither? Who knows where Alonso goes next year. My bet is Miami to be close to home. Powell best outlook would be a 4th outfielder for the A’s next year. Hard to even say if either player is on the team they are on right now.
BlueSkyLA
Yeah. At 75 Powell can’t get around the fastball like he used to.
msmithwa
Dumbest trade ever: Fred McGriff from the Padres to the Braves for Melvin Nieves, Vince Moore and Donnie Elliott – 1993
thegreatcerealfamine
Na Cubs trading Lou Brock(with Paul Toth and Jack Spring)to the Cards for Ernie Broglio,Bobby Shantz,and Doug Clemens.
mrkinsm
Reds traded Frank Robinson for Milt Pappas….end of argument.
thegreatcerealfamine
Both HOF and there was no argument so…
davidcoonce74
Who were both HOFers? Robinson and Pappas?
thegreatcerealfamine
Robinson and Brock SA..
halos101
This is the dumbest trade youve ever seen? It’s really pretty meaningless with the way alonso’s been playing
thegreatcerealfamine
Shhhh theirs A’s fans that would beg to differ!
thegreatcerealfamine
Shhhh theirs A’s fans who would beg to differ!
Michael Chaney
Rental hitters sure don’t have much value these days
jleve618
I’ve never met a Boog.
sellers6
Yessssss, mariners killed this
Lovetron
Would much rather have tried to keep him, I think this is legit. Even in his “down” months, he’s still hitting the ball hard and with elevation, just having a bit of inconsistency, which is normal for sluggers. Getting a guy back that we already traded.. Beane is just flailing lately, and our team does not appear to be in good hands. Its time for a change.
stymeedone
Removing Gray from the equation leaves only a rental player, at a position few need. Gray was always the key player in that trade. There were teams competing for Gray. That he was in the talks with New York was simply because they were in need of someone at that position, as well. Now, there is no competition. It’s either take what Seattle offers or lose him for nothing at years end. This means only that, at this time, in this market, Alonso was not in demand, and Oakland waited too long to maximize their return.
Lovetron
I am not talking about Sonny, I’m talking about a guy who’s going to hit between 25-30HRs at the 1B spot, isnt a terrible defender, and can hit in the .270 range.. yes he’s much better against RHP but we sign guys like Billy Butler to 10m/year deals and then decide against it for Alonso, someone we gave up a quality starting arm for? I’m saying they shouldnt have traded Alonso at all, and should have tried to keep him.
stymeedone
Nothing prevents the A’s from resigning him in the off-season.
Lovetron
No but it does lower the chances. If he does well in a platoon role there, they are more likely to keep him. Would have loved if he remained under the radar here, re-signed here, and established that 20-30 HR pop consistently
halos101
They weren’t going to resign him… they didn’t even have discussions
Lovetron
They did on 2 separate, reported occasions actually
Wrek305
So much for a future for Dan Voglbach. Was hoping he’d do well. Out of a job meow
myaccount
Alonso is a FA at year’s end. This has no impact on Vogelbach.
Wrek305
It does if Alonso does well and re-signs.
SegiFeeesh
Word.
hodor
Lol, a 4th OF prospect return. Just Another Fan has to be REALLY outraged at Billy Beane this summer.
a37H
Not the worst dipoto trade I’ve seen
christos732
The mariners claimed him I bet
julyn82001
A’s VP Billy Beane is a brilliant executive but he does what he can with what he is given. He is also a minority owner – Gap’s owner billionaire John Fisher has the upper hand and he is more focus in this beloving new stadium business than the team itself. Until the stadium issue is solved then A’s fans will have to settle for what it is right now and non-factoring situation winning wise…
WoolCorp
Why didn’t the Rangers claim him?!
bluhutch
Should’ve been blocked, not a smart move by teams sitting behind them.
Polish Hammer
Why would a team behind them and not in the playoff race care to claim him and block them from making a claim?
jakeperrow
Remember Boog got suspended 80 games for PEDS last season
bobtillman
Didn’t he also get suspended for 40 games 2 years ago????? I think that classifies as a “situation”…..when he was in the Rays’ system, he always had these strange “injuries”……