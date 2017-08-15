Mariners Designate Christian Bergman For Assignment

The Mariners have designated right-hander Christian Bergman for assignment, per a team announcement. Bergman’s DFA is but one of several moves from the Mariners, who have also selected the contract of southpaw Andrew Albers (as was reported by MLB.com’s Greg Johns yesterday), recalled righty Sam Gaviglio from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned right-handers Casey Lawrence and Thyago Vieira to Tacoma.

Bergman, 29, has already been outrighted off the 40-man roster once this season and had only recently had his contract re-selected. The longtime Rockies hurler has logged 51 1/3 innings for the Mariners this season, working to a 4.91 ERA with 5.8 K/9, 2.5 BB/9 and a 38 percent ground-ball rate over the life of his two stints with Seattle.

Bergman and Albers are just two of the staggering 16 arms that the Mariners have used to start a game in 2017, Johns points out (on Twitter). That’s the most starters used by any single team in a season since the 2006 Royals, he adds, and the M’s certainly have to add to that eye-popping total (though they’d undoubtedly prefer to avoid doing so if possible).