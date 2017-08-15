Mariners Designate Christian Bergman For Assignment

The Mariners have designated right-hander Christian Bergman for assignment, per a team announcement. Bergman’s DFA is but one of several moves from the Mariners, who have also selected the contract of southpaw Andrew Albers (as was reported by MLB.com’s Greg Johns yesterday), recalled righty Sam Gaviglio from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned right-handers Casey Lawrence and Thyago Vieira to Tacoma.
Bergman, 29, has already been outrighted off the 40-man roster once this season and had only recently had his contract re-selected. The longtime Rockies hurler has logged 51 1/3 innings for the Mariners this season, working to a 4.91 ERA with 5.8 K/9, 2.5 BB/9 and a 38 percent ground-ball rate over the life of his two stints with Seattle.
Bergman and Albers are just two of the staggering 16 arms that the Mariners have used to start a game in 2017, Johns points out (on Twitter). That’s the most starters used by any single team in a season since the 2006 Royals, he adds, and the M’s certainly have to add to that eye-popping total (though they’d undoubtedly prefer to avoid doing so if possible).
nmendoza44
So Berg saved their bullpen a few days ago and gets designated days later for it, nice.
hiflew
Longtime Rockies hurler? I don’t know if I would call 3 years of being up and down, longtime.
connfyoozed
I’ll bet it felt like a really long time to Rockies fans who had to watch him pitch for those 3 years…
sufferfortribe
And with this Jerry feels better, now that he’s done something. But you just know he’s itching to make another trade.
JT19
Can Gallardo be next? I know that injuries have absolutely killed the Mariners’ rotation, but it’s pretty sad that Gallardo and Miranda are their top 2 guys currently. Miranda might be effective in a long-relief role or as a spot starter but Gallardo has been absolutely terrible.
lovableschmuck
I figure Gaviglio will last one start or two relief appearances before the revolving door spins around and he is optioned back to Tacoma.DiPoto probably has another trade in the works for yet another AAA scrubini.