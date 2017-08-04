Mariners Outright Christian Bergman

The Mariners have outrighted right-hander Christian Bergman off of the 40-man roster, per a club announcement. That clears the way for the activation of utilityman Shawn O’Malley from the 60-day DL; he was optioned to Tacoma.

Seattle did not specify whether Bergman has cleared waivers and, if so, whether he has accepted his assignment. The 29-year-old would be eligible to choose instead to hit the open market, as he has been outrighted previously.

Over 46 1/3 innings at the major league level this year, Bergman carries a 5.44 ERA with 5.8 K/9 against 2.7 BB/9. That’s mostly in line with his prior work at the game’s highest level, all of which came with the Rockies. Though he has had more success at times in the minors, Bergman has managed only a 5.10 ERA through 72 1/3 frames this year at Tacoma.