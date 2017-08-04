Mariners Outright Christian Bergman

The Mariners have outrighted right-hander Christian Bergman off of the 40-man roster, per a club announcement. That clears the way for the activation of utilityman Shawn O’Malley from the 60-day DL; he was optioned to Tacoma.
Seattle did not specify whether Bergman has cleared waivers and, if so, whether he has accepted his assignment. The 29-year-old would be eligible to choose instead to hit the open market, as he has been outrighted previously.
Over 46 1/3 innings at the major league level this year, Bergman carries a 5.44 ERA with 5.8 K/9 against 2.7 BB/9. That’s mostly in line with his prior work at the game’s highest level, all of which came with the Rockies. Though he has had more success at times in the minors, Bergman has managed only a 5.10 ERA through 72 1/3 frames this year at Tacoma.
Comments
ethanhickey
Mariners now have 2 utility players active in Tacoma with Motter and O’Malley. Danny Espinosa brought on to let Motter work in Tacoma. I don’t think Espinosa will be here very long as every piece counts at this point in the season. One is bound to be recalled.
Phillies2017
I don’t think Espinosa was ever intended to be any more than depth. Deals up after the season
Also with O’Malley, I think the waiver wire will call his name rather soon.
Motter is highly regarded by DiPoto and co. and I think the reason they brought in Espinosa was to let Motter gain some confidence back in AAA.
kaehlaone
Why would they put O’Malley on waivers? He had an option left and is in AAA. If they wanted the roster spot they’d already have ran him through waivers
Phillies2017
Keyword “had”. I was referring to the offseason, like right after the regular seasons ends andteams chop their dead weight off.
He’s not a great hitter and Motter is younger and slightly better. He’ll be DFA’d alongside Lawrence, Altavilla, Cody Martin, Evan Scribner, Shae Simmons, Weber Gosewich and Leonys Martin.
kaehlaone
Don’t see your process here. O’Malley is still getting healthy and they want Motter to get at bats. Maybe we see them in September but I don’t see them moving in from Espinosa
Phil253
O’Malley to me is a more solid option over Motter and Espinosa. There’s no reason to part with O’Malley as he has been more productive than Motter over the bulk of his career. Espinosa is only filler.