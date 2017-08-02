Mariners Outright Evan Marshall

The Mariners activated right-hander Evan Marshall from the 60-day disabled list and sent him outright to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times tweets.

Marshall, 27, was claimed off waivers out of the Diamondbacks organization back in early April and appeared in six games for the Mariners this season before landing on the shelf for a significant period of time due to a hamstring injury. In his 7 2/3 frames with Seattle this season, he surrendered eight runs on a dozen hits and five walks with four strikeouts.

It’s now been three years since Marshall enjoyed prolonged success in the Majors. As a 24-year-old rookie back in 2014, he worked 49 1/3 innings out of the Arizona bullpen and averaged a hearty 9.9 K/9 against 3.1 BB/9 with a sensational 60.7 percent ground-ball rate. Since that time, though, Marshall has just 36 1/3 Major League innings to his credit with a 7.93 earned run average. His ground-ball and strikeout rates have each plummeted since that promising rookie showing, and his walk rate has gone in the opposite direction as well.

Marshall, who has a career 4.30 ERA in parts of five Triple-A seasons, will look to get back on track in Triple-A with the hopes of getting another crack in the Majors later this year.