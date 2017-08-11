Mariners Place James Paxton On 10-Day DL

The Mariners have placed top lefty James Paxton on the 10-day DL, per a club announcement. He is dealing with a strained left pectoral muscle. Young starter Andrew Moore has been recalled to take the open roster spot.
Paxton is expected to miss at least three weeks of action, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times (via Twitter). That’s a significant blow for the M’s, who are already dealing with other pitching injuries while trying to edge out numerous other competitors for a Wild Card spot.
Losing Paxton, though, is about more than just the need to find a serviceable replacement. He has emerged as one of the game’s top starters this year, throwing 119 2/3 innings of 2.78 ERA ball with 10.4 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 to go with a 47.2% groundball rate. Seattle will go without the player who has easily been its best this year — at just about the worst possible time.
Unfortunately, there’ may not be much that the Mariners can do but dip into the farm and hope for the best. While the August trade market could still hold some possibilities, the best among them will be costly. Given the prior additions the club has made, it’s far from clear how much appetite there is to take on more salary or sacrifice additional prospects.
Comments
skrockij89
There goes the wild card for the M’s.
bigjonliljon
And my fantasy team too
ReverieDays
Paxton hurt? Sounds about right.
ayrbhoy
If our offense and bullpen can keep it together during the next 3 weeks and this team somehow (thru so much adversity) grab the WC on game 162 or sooner this season will be as improbable as the 2016 PL Champions Leicester City’s. Strange sport at times baseball
WsuMojo
Lewis and last 3 decent prospects in the system for Verlander. Here it comes.
jac33
Felix, Smyly, Kuma, Paxton.. all down. I honestly don’t even know who’s in the rotation anymore.
daruba
Hahahahahahaha no
whereslou
As much as Detroit fans wish Verlander with that contract is not worth a top prospect. I know you will all tell me I am wrong so I will counter with King Felix and a top prospect. If he wasn’t having the injuries he was having would you give up a top prospect for him? You are thinking with your heart and not what will happen down the road. Too many miles and too much money for both of them.
WsuMojo
It was a joke, if O’Neill is worth a broken down #5 starter that will not be better than Bob Wolcott or Ken Cloude than what hope do we have in acquiring another starter without giving up the moon.
ThePriceWasRight
go make an offer for Estrada.
24TheKid
I would say RIP Mariners, but I’ve said it so many times this year and somehow they stay in it.
pokerrob
They have proved me wrong like 5 times already this year. I feel like I can’t bet against them now. Paxton has been huge, but I almost feel like we can get through this. the way it’s going, Andrew Moore will start the wildcard game
A-A-Ron
I’ve never seen such a hideously cursed organization
pokerrob
Mr positive